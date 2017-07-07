Trailer for John Cho's "Columbus," Already a Festival Winner

Anything for John Cho. Legitimately anything. He is so painfully underappreciated and the world needs to praise his light. Reply

2017 is his year, I can feel it~ Reply

Right! Sleepy Hollow had him and disrespected him so bad. But honestly all the POC on that show deserved better. Reply

I loved him so much in Sleepy Hollow. Reply

yeah they did him dirty on that show. Reply

Yes! He should be so much bigger than he is. Reply

I love John Cho and everything and I know this movie is supposed to be great but I just legit can't with movies about middle aged men finding unusual connections with women in their early 20s anymore. Reply

but I just legit can't with movies about middle aged men finding unusual connections with women in their early 20s anymore.

Same! But at least he's good looking. Its always some old ass usually unattractive man and we're supposed to buy it. Please! Reply

mte. At least Choverlord looks young and sexy. Bill Murray was a graying, wrinkled mess. Reply

yeaaaah. i love john cho but i'm not too into this. i might end up going to see it just to support them, esp financially. Reply

I just checked the actresses age and she's born the year after me, no no no, that's all shades of wrong ugh. They couldn't have made her mid-late 20's? Why??? Reply

I love John Cho, but I'm growing weary of brown men falling in love with white girls. Reply

I hope it's not that kind of "friendship" cause yeah, I was getting Lost in Translation vibes. :/ Reply

That's not a good trailer at all :( it looks like an example of every indie movie ever with an extra dose of MPDG. Reply

Wow he fills in those shirts rly nicely *whistles*



And I love the OP ofc Reply

this movie is good Reply

here for that gif of him tbh Reply

Seconded. He's so beautiful. Reply

yes Reply

I saw this a few months ago and I enjoyed it. Nothing too special but it's worth it for the pretty shots of architecture alone.



Edited at 2017-07-07 04:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Choverlord! I will watch anything with him in it.

I remember this got really great reviews at Sundance. Reply

John Cho deserves every project ever.



John Cho deserves every project ever.

What ever happened to Wauwy? (Not to be confused with Wavvy). She was such a hardcore Cho stan. Reply

I hear she regenerated into a new, higher form. Reply

sis Reply

gurl they're the op!! I think. I'm almost 100% sure. Reply

looks boring but he fine af Reply

i love john cho. I finished selfie and I was so upset at the non ending. I need him in more leading roles!



except this plot looks weird af cause his co star looks like a teenager.

i still want a gabrielle union and john cho reunion. Reply

