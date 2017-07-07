Trailer for John Cho's "Columbus," Already a Festival Winner
The debut feature of acclaimed video essayist Kogonada, "Columbus," a film about a man visiting his dying father and a young architecture enthusiast who make an unlikely connection, opened to universal acclaim at Sundance earlier this year and won the Malta film festival's top prize last month. Called one of the greatest indie debuts of the year, it's going to ROCK your WORLD.
The movie opens August 4th. Trailer below:
Fight your way through the mob to get a seat, ONTD!
Right! Sleepy Hollow had him and disrespected him so bad. But honestly all the POC on that show deserved better.
but I just legit can't with movies about middle aged men finding unusual connections with women in their early 20s anymore.
Same! But at least he's good looking. Its always some old ass usually unattractive man and we're supposed to buy it. Please!
And I love the OP ofc
Seconded. He's so beautiful.
Edited at 2017-07-07 04:10 pm (UTC)
I remember this got really great reviews at Sundance.
Edited at 2017-07-07 04:13 pm (UTC)
except this plot looks weird af cause his co star looks like a teenager.
still, it has john cho and the best culkin so i have check it out.