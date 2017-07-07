i don&#39;t know her

Trailer for John Cho's "Columbus," Already a Festival Winner

The debut feature of acclaimed video essayist Kogonada, "Columbus," a film about a man visiting his dying father and a young architecture enthusiast who make an unlikely connection, opened to universal acclaim at Sundance earlier this year and won the Malta film festival's top prize last month. Called one of the greatest indie debuts of the year, it's going to ROCK your WORLD.

The movie opens August 4th. Trailer below:



Sources: 1, 2, 3

Fight your way through the mob to get a seat, ONTD!

Tagged: , , ,