HAIM's Something to Tell You is finally out!
SOMETHING TO TELL YOU IS OUT WORLD WIDE 🌎 https://t.co/wX2UDGqbt4 pic.twitter.com/1Rbo1QdzSa— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) July 7, 2017
Haim's new album 'Something To Tell You' revels in pop-rock reverie https://t.co/dwpvLkNKx8 pic.twitter.com/kt34MwEq3H— Noisey (@NoiseyMusic) July 7, 2017
.@HAIMtheband's Something to Tell You, reviewed by @jennpelly https://t.co/JGnI9aW0s3— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 7, 2017
Haim's ‘Something to Tell You’ - the NME verdict https://t.co/iG3XZTiIZr pic.twitter.com/284FLdHD4m— NME (@NME) July 6, 2017
IA with the general consensus that it's not as good as their debut but it's still pretty great. I'm bopping
it seems to me they just got more budget for better production and got better at using ProTools but didn't bother to evolve their sound. i can't believe I'm choosing to die on this hill.
Probably bc I'm so thirsty for Danielle.
On this, there is no Forever-level of amazing. There are some very good songs, and the production is lovely as expected. But nothing really excited me. I imagine it will come alive properly on their tour.
It's true what they said though. They're not good at constantly writing songs which makes me doubt their longevity.
I just don't see Danielle being a solo star. If she could write faster, I'd peg her as the next Alanis.
PS it hurts me that I'm making these comments. I've been a fan for over 5 years, but they just don't do it for me anymore.
For me, they're a band that I wish I didn't know anything about their personalities because I find them so insufferable.