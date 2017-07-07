HAIM's Something to Tell You is finally out!

I guess I'm in the minority because I thought their debut was ok. Overhyped festival crap but damn this is a great breakup album. I'm highly impress and they weren't even on my radar in 2017. Nothing's Wrong, You Never Knew, Ready for You> Reply

it sounds just like their debut album - i aint mad at that tho. Reply

what are people's favorite tracks so far? walking away is the one i like best, but i'm struggling to get into the rest of the album. the "every song sounds the same" thing has never been more true. Reply

nothing's wrong is prob my fave rn Reply

yeah, that's one of the better songs. it sounds like it could have played at the end of a miami vice episode. Reply

I'm listening to nothing's wrong rn and I love it Reply

Found It In Silence and Little of Your Love >>>>>>>>> Reply

i was listening to who? weekly and they were talking about haim and who their favorite was and bobby said, "the one with the middle part" which is the most general way to talk about haim EVER lol. they all have middle parts! their hair gives me flashbacks to the jewish summer camp i went to because it was ~the look~ for all the girls. Reply

LOL HAIM 3! when he kept calling her that i died. Reply

Ready for You, Walking Away and Night So Long are my faves Reply

Walking Away is the only remotely interesting song. Every song has literally the same sound. I'm so disappointed. This shit wasn't worth 4 years lmao. *goes back to Melodrama*



Edited at 2017-07-07 03:29 pm (UTC)

It took the SNL performance of Want You Back to sell me and I am sold/looking into franchise options Reply

I like it so far. I never listened to any of their stuff before yesterday, but the Funny or Die video reminded me they existed and I've been looking for new music lately. How has My Song 5 not already been on my playlist?! Reply

every song sounds the same :(



it seems to me they just got more budget for better production and got better at using ProTools but didn't bother to evolve their sound. i can't believe I'm choosing to die on this hill. Reply

i haven't listened yet, but if it's anything like their singles, it's gonna be shit Reply

Not complete garbage but definitely nowhere near the last album. A lot of the songs sound similar. Reply

I agree but I will say that Right Now definitely grew on me over time. Reply

Fsr I'll stan them no matter what, so obvs I love it.





Probably bc I'm so thirsty for Danielle. Reply

Walking Away is my fave Reply

This album was so boring and mediocre compared to their debut. 👎🏽 Their debut was hardly groundbreaking but it was a nicer mixture of styles than this one. I can't believe they were gone for almost 4 years and this is what they came up with. Reply

i feel like if this album came out the year after days are gone that i'd be less hard on it but ia, that it took 4 years to make THIS is insane. it's the album version of Reply

I listened and I liked it but it's just not that memorable =/ Reply

This sounds like a step back for them. I can still listen to the first album all the way through and enjoy it nearly as much as when it first came out. This has similar vibes to the first album but less creative variety. I like the lyrical content on a personal level though. Reply

I think the problem with this one is there are no huge standout highs. On their first LP, Forever and Falling were simply immense, as was My Song 5 for me, and the whole album was super strong.



On this, there is no Forever-level of amazing. There are some very good songs, and the production is lovely as expected. But nothing really excited me. I imagine it will come alive properly on their tour. Reply

They had a sampler available before they dropped "days are gone" and all of the songs from the sampler remained my faves. Forever, go slow, better off, & let me go.



It's true what they said though. They're not good at constantly writing songs which makes me doubt their longevity. Reply

It's boring. They need to just become the tribute band they've always wanted to be. Reply

Lol Reply

I think Danielle should go back to being a studio/touring musician. Let Este & Alana fade into obscurity. Reply

i feel like w/ better bandmates/a better producer that danielle could really do great work but as it is everything she touches is repetitive, one note, and overall dull Reply

Oh I fully agree. Danielle is the Michael. Este & Alana are Tito & Marlon.

I just don't see Danielle being a solo star. If she could write faster, I'd peg her as the next Alanis.



PS it hurts me that I'm making these comments. I've been a fan for over 5 years, but they just don't do it for me anymore. Reply

ia it's horribly dull Reply

Nothing's wrong and something to tell you are my faves I'm enjoying the album a lot more than I thought I would Reply

I went from being a huge fan to not caring at all about their music. But from the sounds of it, I'm not missing much. I might find it somewhere online if I remember to.



For me, they're a band that I wish I didn't know anything about their personalities because I find them so insufferable. Reply

lol r u me? i stanned so hard/saw them three times in concert/etc and now i'm just like yawnnnnnn Reply

