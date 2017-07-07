The Killers Announce New Tour Dates in the UK & Ireland
The Killers have officially announced the first round of tour dates in support of their upcoming fifth album "Wonderful Wonderful" that's due out in late September. Those who pre-order the new album get access to pre-sale tickets. Tickets for the pre-sale start Wednesday, July 12th 2017 and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 14th 2017. If you haven't seen them live yet, goooooo.
Tour Dates
November 6th, 2017 - GENTING ARENA, BIRMINGHAM
November 10th, 2017 - METRO RADIO ARENA, NEWCASTLE
November 13th, 2017 - MANCHESTER ARENA, MANCHESTER
November 16th, 2017 - 3ARENA, DUBLIN
November 17th, 2017 - SSE ARENA, BELFAST
November 19th, 2017 - FIRST DIRECT ARENA, LEEDS
November 20th, 2017 - SSE HYDRO, GLASGOW
November 21st, 2017 - ABERDEEN GE ARENA, ABERDEEN
November 23rd, 2017 - MOTORPOINT ARENA, NOTTINGHAM
November 25th, 2017 - SHEFFIELD ARENA, SHEFFIELD
November 27th, 2017 - THE O2 ARENA, LONDON
November 28th, 2017 - THE O2 ARENA, LONDON
i'm guessing the limited pre-orders for the album going on right now does not apply since they're using that for access codes to pre-sale tickets.
oh and i thought i would share this:
mmmmmmmm nah, I need them to wait to tour the US until I have vacation days bc I AM NOT MISSING THEM AGAIN
they're prob waiting until the album drops to announce the rest of the tour.
PVRIS already tricked me like that though...announced EU dates for November so I thought I was safe and then they announced US tour for October!! Thankfully my date is on a weekend (which never happens) so I can still go.
I always seem to fail to get tickets for The Killers :( Been a fan since the early days but never managed to see them live.
