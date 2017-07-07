bflowleather

The Killers Announce New Tour Dates in the UK & Ireland


The Killers have officially announced the first round of tour dates in support of their upcoming fifth album "Wonderful Wonderful" that's due out in late September. Those who pre-order the new album get access to pre-sale tickets. Tickets for the pre-sale start Wednesday, July 12th 2017 and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 14th 2017. If you haven't seen them live yet, goooooo.

Tour Dates
November 6th, 2017 - GENTING ARENA, BIRMINGHAM
November 10th, 2017 - METRO RADIO ARENA, NEWCASTLE
November 13th, 2017 - MANCHESTER ARENA, MANCHESTER
November 16th, 2017 - 3ARENA, DUBLIN
November 17th, 2017 - SSE ARENA, BELFAST
November 19th, 2017 - FIRST DIRECT ARENA, LEEDS
November 20th, 2017 - SSE HYDRO, GLASGOW
November 21st, 2017 - ABERDEEN GE ARENA, ABERDEEN
November 23rd, 2017 - MOTORPOINT ARENA, NOTTINGHAM
November 25th, 2017 - SHEFFIELD ARENA, SHEFFIELD
November 27th, 2017 - THE O2 ARENA, LONDON
November 28th, 2017 - THE O2 ARENA, LONDON

fuck outta here bflow. and don't you come back until you announce the US Tour dates.

ONTD, will you be attending?

