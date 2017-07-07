The Killers Announce New Tour Dates in the UK & Ireland

I hate to sound American-centric, but COME ON GIVE ME US DATES.



Edited at 2017-07-07 02:22 pm (UTC)

maybe if they come across eastern europe Reply

ok but release another new song. Reply

i'm guessing the limited pre-orders for the album going on right now does not apply since they're using that for access codes to pre-sale tickets.



oh and i thought i would share this:







Virgin EMI managing director Clive Cawley (the bands UK label) said when the album is available for pre-order everywhere next month (August) a new single will be available.i'm guessing the limited pre-orders for the album going on right now does not apply since they're using that for access codes to pre-sale tickets.oh and i thought i would share this:

Oh nice. I wanted to get tickets to the O2 dates. Depends how much they're charging tho Reply

I haven't heard their new music yet but if they swing around NYC and their ticket prices aren't too steep, I might go to see them... Reply

Yesssss. I mean I probably won't be able to go because Christmas in retail, but I'm seeing them tomorrow so I shouldn't bitch. Even though I am totally bitching. Reply

I kind of wonder if my band (Dawes) will be their supporting act. They're buds and it makes a lot more sense than Dawes's current tours. 😒 Reply

I hope I can see them when they hit the states. Reply

The promo pics of Brandon this era have been beautiful. And here I thought Battle Born was his peak looks wise. Reply

he looks so gorg in the one in this post. keepsgettinbetter.mp3 Reply

come to mexico cabrones! Reply

fuck outta here bflow. and don't you come back until you announce the US Tour dates



mmmmmmmm nah, I need them to wait to tour the US until I have vacation days bc I AM NOT MISSING THEM AGAIN Reply

realistically these North American tour dates wouldn't happen until possibly Dec (which I doubt) or start of 2018. so you better have it by then because i need to see my kings live already.



they're prob waiting until the album drops to announce the rest of the tour. Reply

lol yeah as long as my date is after Jan 1 I'm golden!



PVRIS already tricked me like that though...announced EU dates for November so I thought I was safe and then they announced US tour for October!! Thankfully my date is on a weekend (which never happens) so I can still go. Reply

hm you're right. October better be used as promo time only. I want bflow and ronnie (cause lbr it'll only be them two doing promo while the other two useless members sit at home) all over the damn tv airwaves. talk shows, late night, performances, commercials, SNL, The Killers Halloween Special damn it! the works! island record better not be cheap. Reply

i don't see them coming here till after the holidays tbh which is FINE BY ME bc i need to save mah money. Reply

I'll be in the UK on those dates so won't be attending. Thanks for posting anyway, Stevie. Reply

The UK loves a bit of the Killers Reply

Damn, I gotta get my money right. I need to see them when they announce USA dates Reply

I'm completely obsessed with The Man, both the song & the video, definitely their best work in years Reply

AAAAHINEEDTICKETSTHEYARECOMINGTOLONDONFO RMYBIRTHDAYAAAAH



I always seem to fail to get tickets for The Killers :( Been a fan since the early days but never managed to see them live.



Edited at 2017-07-07 04:53 pm (UTC)

If I actually get paid tonight I will go to Birmingham, closest one to me by a long shot! Reply

