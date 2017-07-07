July 7th, 2017, 10:09 am rebeljean The All-American Rejects releases SWEAT EP Tyson plays a cross-dressing prostitute.SOURCE Tagged: music / musician (alternative and indie), music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
I know this because I used to want to be super skinny like him in the past, but without having drugs or alcohol to do that. So I was thirsty and envied him lol, smh. It was a bit triggering but....
But yeah, that whole album is great.
Speaking of the Killers, I recently dug out both Hot Fuss and Sam's Town and have been down this crazy nostalgia trip
They've slightly won me back with "Shot At The Night" and the new single but my love for the first two albums will never die.
Battle Born is actually my second favorite by them after Sam's Town. Again, not as cohesive, but there are so many amazing songs on it. A lot of the songs resonate with me and where my life was at when it came out though, so I might be biased :P
I haven't listened yet but I hope it's good. Also they need to hurry and drop that fucking album. It's been 5 years
My niece got into AAR around 2010/2011 and was going crazy over how cute Tyson is (tbf I had a crush on him too during Swing Swing) until I showed her an updated picture. She immediately took her poster off her wall and never mentioned it again, I felt so bad. Should have let her continue on in ignorant bliss.
I loved AAR as a teen and Tyson was my ~fancast~ for Dexter from This Lullaby by Sarah Dessen.
/csb
I really like both of these songs. I couldn't really get into their last album, but I think about it occasionally and think I should try again lol. When the World Comes Down is actually my favorite by them, but Move Along is a classic.
This video makes me sad tho. What was up with the cash box? He paid all those people to be there, or what?
tyson looks rough.
Dude looks like skeletor. Not cute
I wonder if a lot of cis hetero men get real sick and tired of wearing clothes "meant" for their gender after years and years of it. i'm not straight but sometimes i'll see a cute outfit and imagine my how i'd look dragified in it lol.
I hope there's an androgynous and unisex fashion brand to happen in the near future, I truly need this. Plus I need IRL cyberpunk and tech retailers (I can see one opening in San Francisco in the future, techies will eat that up), and like, just take my damn money. I would love love love to have Persona realness stores irl. I would die for this! <3
hope he's really, REALLY, ACTUALLY OKAY tho!!! oh my god, he must've been through a crazy ass time just like most of us have this era. Jesus. He better not fuck himself up
i remember them talking about their poop and one of them gettin a boner every time he poops and they prob rate eachother's fart smells and stuff