damn blast from the past. has the lead singer lost weight? he was so thin before i didn't think he had anything to lose.

i think he is (or was) an alcoholic so probably.

yeah I know right? I stanned him a long time ago, he used to be healthy. So yes he did lost so much weight in the past to the point that his gaunt face and skinny bod became so obvious now. This was always the topic-to-go when come to his appearance. I mean, it's his rock star ~image of course he manages to keep this very day, but it is clear that he has some serious issues. It was concerning due to his drugs use etc.



I know this because I used to want to be super skinny like him in the past, but without having drugs or alcohol to do that. So I was thirsty and envied him lol, smh. It was a bit triggering but....

I really like both songs

I was going to say I haven't seen him in ages but forgot he was on Parenthood.

I kind of like it. Recently I've been listening to Gives You Hell & god I used to love blasting that song going down the road.

My local rock station has been playing Move Along more frequently in recent weeks and I forgot how amazing that track was. Takes me back to a great time and place.

It played in a bar when I was in Philly, sandwiched between bar sing-along classics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Brightside, and I swear I cried at how epic it was (I was drunk tho so, you know)



But yeah, that whole album is great.

That sounds like the best time ever



Speaking of the Killers, I recently dug out both Hot Fuss and Sam's Town and have been down this crazy nostalgia trip

lol yessss I love The Killers! Those two are definitely the best in terms of cohesiveness, but their other two albums have some amazing songs on them as well.

They completely lost me after their third album. I hated it.



They've slightly won me back with "Shot At The Night" and the new single but my love for the first two albums will never die.

I hated it for a long time too. I heard Spaceman on Pandora one day though and really liked it, so I gave the rest of the album a shot. That, A Dustland Fairytale, Losing Touch, and A Crippling Blow (bonus track) are all fantastic, but they're definitely a different direction from the first two albums. Human and The World We Live In both suck though, their single choices are so bizarre to me (and it's even more bizarre to me that Human is still played all the time like WTF it's terrible!)



Battle Born is actually my second favorite by them after Sam's Town. Again, not as cohesive, but there are so many amazing songs on it. A lot of the songs resonate with me and where my life was at when it came out though, so I might be biased :P

Wow. I actually really like both songs.

the second song is really good!

Him showing up to the mtv awards in glitter is still a very memorable look to me. Combined with how un-sober he was...very memorable

He was never sober lbr

Lol right?

unfortunately but that's a solid fact. Just look at him, no questions

oh my god his eyes

I haven't listened yet but I hope it's good. Also they need to hurry and drop that fucking album. It's been 5 years The rejects? On my ontd? In 2017? #shook I haven't listened yet but I hope it's good. Also they need to hurry and drop that fucking album. It's been 5 years

i worry for this dude's liver

I want to see them live with Dashboard Confessionals and The Maine so badly but like is it worth wasting a vacation day? My teenage self would never but idk.

I like both songs, I'm not sure I can ever really get into AAR again, though.



My niece got into AAR around 2010/2011 and was going crazy over how cute Tyson is (tbf I had a crush on him too during Swing Swing) until I showed her an updated picture. She immediately took her poster off her wall and never mentioned it again, I felt so bad. Should have let her continue on in ignorant bliss.



I loved AAR as a teen and Tyson was my ~fancast~ for Dexter from This Lullaby by Sarah Dessen.

Oh my gosh. I just remembered how during the MySpace days my friend and I were invited to one of their after parties. We lasted 5 minutes, haha.



saw them open for blink last year. so much fun!

I'm so jealous!! I went to one of the All Time Low dates. I really wanted to see both of those bands tho...thought about travelling 6 hours to see one of the AAR dates, but I passed on it lol. I'll see them one day.

Wow, Tyson looks so different :/ he used to be the most beautiful man in the world to me lol



I really like both of these songs. I couldn't really get into their last album, but I think about it occasionally and think I should try again lol. When the World Comes Down is actually my favorite by them, but Move Along is a classic.



This video makes me sad tho. What was up with the cash box? He paid all those people to be there, or what?



WTWCD is randomly one of my favorite albums of all time, TBH. I've always tried to support them because they are Okies and we have mutuals, but the lead guitar player gives me creeper vibes. I mean, he's a lovely person but there's something about a 31/32 year old man starting a relationship with an 18/19 year old that icks me out.

Ew, I didn't know that about Nick :/

Yiiiiiiikes @ Nick. He should've stayed with his age appropriate girlfriend 😷

I don't know why but it's extra creepy to me because she's from a small town in Oklahoma so there's an increased naive factor to when they started dating.

You're totally right in finding it creepy. I know nothing about her, was she a fan of theirs prior to them dating?

I honestly have no idea.

ah, okay 😬

idk if i like it...maybe it will grow on me though. i didn't dig a lot of their last album but i love move along & when the world comes down.



tyson looks rough.

Saw Tyson at the Americana a few months ago

Dude looks like skeletor. Not cute

i love how comfortable in his own skin he is. doing choreography in heels? work!!! i had the biggest fucking crush on him when i was a teenager and it honestly shocks me that this band is still together making music after so long.



I wonder if a lot of cis hetero men get real sick and tired of wearing clothes "meant" for their gender after years and years of it. i'm not straight but sometimes i'll see a cute outfit and imagine my how i'd look dragified in it lol.

in generally speaking, clothes for men are and will be always shitter imo. Still waiting for the overhaul of everything so we can get some fresh new batch of fashion brands with cooler shit. Surely we can't keep shopping at the fucking same known fashion brand retailer stores forever. Everything's made of memes and emojis, logos and bible verses printed etc now. Shit, it makes thrift stores look better because you can mix up a cute outfit for fun. It's like a hidden goldmine there. They also got tons of jeans you can always cut into short or ripped jeans etc if you are servin a lewk



I hope there's an androgynous and unisex fashion brand to happen in the near future, I truly need this. Plus I need IRL cyberpunk and tech retailers (I can see one opening in San Francisco in the future, techies will eat that up), and like, just take my damn money. I would love love love to have Persona realness stores irl. I would die for this! <3

The dance break in the first video was super cute!

don't do heroin and coke, kids.

EP?! that sounds like they cant afford to put a full length album

Oh my god. Babe.... he's alive!!!! The All-American Rejects!!!! my inner teenage stan is shaking, crying and screaming, rushing over to the mental poster of half-naked Tyson on wall I used to bow to the rock star sex god. He was legit a beautiful man ever alive to walk upon the Earth. Literally sex on a stick. Bless....



hope he's really, REALLY, ACTUALLY OKAY tho!!! oh my god, he must've been through a crazy ass time just like most of us have this era. Jesus. He better not fuck himself up

LMAO, ILY <3

I never really liked their music. Idk. I cringe at it now. But these songs sound good.

this band is so gross

i remember them talking about their poop and one of them gettin a boner every time he poops and they prob rate eachother's fart smells and stuff

I really love the second song. I had such a crush on him when I was younger. Man though he's gotten so fucking skinny.

