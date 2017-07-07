They need to write better for Juliette and Avery seriously. They're wasting these actors I love the blonde woman, I could see her with Deacon down the road, but it's too early now imo I miss Clay tbh. Scarlett's story was sweet, she's getting better. Also after seeing the promo, I really do not need Daphne drama. Enough with the kids.

scarlett in the last episode is so tryhard and annoying. i cannot imagine someone seeking out their fan just because they don't like them anymore. is she that much of a nobody so invested in her own image? i get what they were trying to do......it just seemed so desperate and unrealistic.



they are WASTING juliette. idgas about avery. i want the show to revolve around juliette the way it revolved around rayna.



will's advert was hilarious. i can see it airing bc it's just the overdone cheesy thing a beer company loves. idk how i feel about his relationship. the power imbalance is way strong.



and rachel bilson's character took a job w/o ANY knowledge of her employers? who does that?



rhonda has a surprisingly good voice. i wonder why she never sang on empire. i can see her and deacon in a later season being together.



what's up next week w/daphne? is that the boy she has a crush on?