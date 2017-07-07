July 7th, 2017, 02:11 pm evillemmons Nashville 5x18 Promo "The Night Before (Life Goes On)" source Tagged: nashville (abc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
I love the blonde woman, I could see her with Deacon down the road, but it's too early now imo
I miss Clay tbh.
Scarlett's story was sweet, she's getting better.
Also after seeing the promo, I really do not need Daphne drama. Enough with the kids.
Edited at 2017-07-07 01:32 pm (UTC)
they are WASTING juliette. idgas about avery. i want the show to revolve around juliette the way it revolved around rayna.
will's advert was hilarious. i can see it airing bc it's just the overdone cheesy thing a beer company loves. idk how i feel about his relationship. the power imbalance is way strong.
and rachel bilson's character took a job w/o ANY knowledge of her employers? who does that?
rhonda has a surprisingly good voice. i wonder why she never sang on empire. i can see her and deacon in a later season being together.
what's up next week w/daphne? is that the boy she has a crush on?