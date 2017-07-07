Louis Tomlinson releases teaser for "Back to You" ft. Bebe Rexha
He sticks with the new colour scheme of pale pinks, that the rest of them have been using too and delivers some kind of 90s fashion realness. The video was shot in both in LA and Doncaster (where he grew up).
source.
you can't really tell anything from the clip imo, but the 1D fandom is already starting to tear itself apart over all of them doing stuff simultaneously so I'm here for it.
same
exactly
Re: exactly
i know harry's record is all about the pink and lime used pink with his new single. it really is the solo 1d color
Can't he just live off 1D royalties and spend the rest of his life in a cabin somewhere?
;_;