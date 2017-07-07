Louis Tomlinson releases teaser for "Back to You" ft. Bebe Rexha

He distorted his face throughout the whole thing. He knows his strengths and weaknesses. Reply

Thread

Link

...but the 1D fandom is already starting to tear itself apart over all of them doing stuff simultaneously so I'm here for it.



Reply

Thread

Link

he really is the king of reaction gifs lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love 1D fandom drama Reply

Thread

Link

same, so far I've learned that it's unfair of Louis to release a teaser on the day Liam's song drop (because can't poor Liam have a day to himself???!!!), but it's also fucking rude of Harry to release his second single the same week as Louis', but it's also mean of Louis to release his single the same day that Dunkirk premiers (who cares if one is a single and the other a WW2 movie). Basically all of them are selfish assholes but also poor helpless victims at the same time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do these people even like these guys if they think they're so damn terrible? that's what i really don't get. they think all the choices they make are terrible yet somehow stan them? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It must be wild to live in a world where THIS is what seriously affects someone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

arent they complaining about niall and his non stop promo tour? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's far more interesting and entertaining to me than anything the band has produced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Out of all of them, this is the one that irks me the most. How does HE get to have a solo career while people like Tinashe are languishing? That said, I admire and support Bebe's search to finally feature on a song where she isn't the worst-sounding singer on it. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaoooooooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





well, her chances are pretty good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this needs the who asked for this tag. it already sounds like another fisher price/chainsmokers knockoff...he can keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn not you posting the logo tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO not the logo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has niall used pink in anything?

i know harry's record is all about the pink and lime used pink with his new single. it really is the solo 1d color Reply

Thread

Link

I think he's mostly stuck to his black & white aesthetic, but he also recently did a music video for Slow Hands and then scraped it, so who knows? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live near Doncaster and it's an absolute shithole so I'm looking forward to seeing how he makes it look ~music video worthy Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

this looks like a lana del rey video Reply

Thread

Link

Louis is wearing a Billie Jean shirt, so Larries are going insane over its "meaning" because of course. Reply

Thread

Link

They need to be sterilized. Although I guess a lot of them are post-menopausal? Their children need to be sterilized. Sorry, kids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that so many adults are obsessed with 1D.......... It's disturbing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna regret asking this in a minute, but what does Billie Jean have to do with Larry? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He looks like a rat with tiny rat teeth, he can't sing, and he can't dance :(



Can't he just live off 1D royalties and spend the rest of his life in a cabin somewhere? Reply

Thread

Link

I was expecting Louis to know his strength and not release a solo album but I was wrong. Jesus, no one in ONTD is cut out for a solo career - they were all put into a bland band for a REASON. Reply

Thread

Link

I think that's why he has only done features so far, he knows he probably can't carry a performance on his own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, no one in ONTD is cut out for a solo career



;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

howling at none in ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. No one here on ONTD is cut out for a solo career. They'd be problematic af. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

liam, harry, and louis dropping new singles within three weeks of each other works for me because it's more content! lol. i can't be bothered to be bitter about the other boys doing shit at the same time because i'm 1. a rational human and 2. i'm realistic about their solo careers and know harry will be most successful.



Reply

Thread

Link

Ontd told me he's a gay. What's the truth? Reply

Thread

Link

He's not. He's a greasy fuckboy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD lied as per usual. Sorry for the inconvenience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has a girlfriend and a small son, it's just that half his fanbase is convinced he has been secretly married to his ex-bandmate and is forced to fake a child and stay in the closet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link