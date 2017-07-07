cute video/aesthetic. i don't know who this singer is but i liked the song. Reply

Thread

Link

omg pls get into ha, her debut album has a lot of bops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stan ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's sooooooo beautiful like wow her ig is so jealousy inducing



i love the song/vid Reply

Thread

Link

simple, but i liked it. Reply

Thread

Link

My queen.



I can't deal with how gorgeous she is + how amazing her irl singing voice is. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked that. Reply

Thread

Link

first song i've heard from her, pretty good Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe she's Albanian

Rita WHO Reply

Thread

Link

I love her she's so gorgeous and talented. I also need those sunnies in my life, if someone can id them I'd be more than thankful. Reply

Thread

Link

they are all over amazon for super super cheap! i have them in yellow, pink, and blue! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh really? do you mind linking it to me? I really like them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't sure of the rules on posting links so I sent it to you via message Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you <3, I'll order 5 of them right away lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can I get a link too? I've liked their style for a while now but not enough to shell out on the expensive brands I've seen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her so much, I want her to succeed. Reply

Thread

Link

Cool Reply

Thread

Link

Love ha! I can't believe "Be The One" is just now popular it's like a two year old song, ahead of her time queen!



The only thing she needs to work on now is stage presence. She looks bored a lot or very stone faced. I need my pop stars to look like they're having a good time or going the exact opposite way and being a complete badass but also not to take themselves too seriously. She's kind of in the middle and I need more energy from ha!



She's gotten a lot better tho and I'm glad she's finally getting popular! When will Tinashe? They need to collab. Reply

Thread

Link

she's so stupid pretty. the first shot of her reminds me a lot of lana. Reply

Thread

Link

i love this song, the video is cute, too!



i'll have to check her other stuff now. been in love with her room for 2 ever since spotify suggested it to me a few months ago.



Reply

Thread

Link

this song knocks, i wish the album was better as a whole but i will stand for this song & be the one Reply

Thread

Link

everything about this is perfect Reply

Thread

Link

she's sooooo gorgeous it kills me Reply

Thread

Link

nnn I thought she released all the good songs from the album in the 84 years her label took to release the album so this song surprised the hell out of me. This video is like my favorite aesthetic so come thru, stage presence-less queen. Reply

Thread

Link

I like Dua Lipa's songs, for the most part, but this video felt blah to me. You're in Miami, and all you do is spend most of the time in the hotel room? Reply

Thread

Link