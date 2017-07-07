July 7th, 2017, 01:36 pm jiyonqiee Dua Lipa - 'New Rules' MV SOURCE Tagged: music / musician, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
i love the song/vid
I can't deal with how gorgeous she is + how amazing her irl singing voice is.
Rita WHO
The only thing she needs to work on now is stage presence. She looks bored a lot or very stone faced. I need my pop stars to look like they're having a good time or going the exact opposite way and being a complete badass but also not to take themselves too seriously. She's kind of in the middle and I need more energy from ha!
She's gotten a lot better tho and I'm glad she's finally getting popular! When will Tinashe? They need to collab.
i'll have to check her other stuff now. been in love with her room for 2 ever since spotify suggested it to me a few months ago.
she's not a very natural mover/dancer but her vocals and beauty make up for it lol.