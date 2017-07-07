July 7th, 2017, 12:15 am totteringg Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey - Glorious Macklemore and his 100 year old grandma celebrate her birthday in his new music video by driving around and doing fun stuff like egging houses and playing games at an arcade and going to a thrift shop.SOURCE Tagged: macklemore & ryan lewis, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
i forgot he existed
I'm not here for Macklemore generally but that video was honestly really beautiful.
Edited at 2017-07-07 06:15 am (UTC)
But really, there's legit nothing to do in modesto. I can see they are trying though. A couple of nicer restaurants and bars and boba shops haha.
GOD i hate valley weather.
Ugh
Edited at 2017-07-07 08:34 am (UTC)
Was I the only one who bought her solo album?
also, who deleted my post!? smh. pu tin destroying this website tbh