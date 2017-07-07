Song sucks but the video was cute. Reply

Thread

Link

whoah

i forgot he existed Reply

Thread

Link

Weird how his last album flopped. DOWNTOWN was dope af Reply

Thread

Link

"Downtown" charted moderately well, but they took way too long to following up with "Dance Off feat Idris Elba" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The video for that was filmed here. Downtown was annoying as hell when that happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit she looks great for 100! And seems like she's still pretty mobile and still all there mentally. That's impressive.



I'm not here for Macklemore generally but that video was honestly really beautiful.



Edited at 2017-07-07 06:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This video was actually really beautiful omg Reply

Thread

Link

Super cute video. Reply

Thread

Link

This was filmed in the shithole that is my hometown, Modesto. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao god i hate modesto. and i only drove thru once :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A couple of friends recently drove to Yosemite and had to pass Modesto on the way - they told me they were dying with the heat lol. I think it was like 110 degrees when they went bleh.



But really, there's legit nothing to do in modesto. I can see they are trying though. A couple of nicer restaurants and bars and boba shops haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i honestly have never stopped there >_> lol @ boba shops tho



GOD i hate valley weather. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww that was so sweet - it really made me miss my gran. Reply

Thread

Link

Glorious is one of those words i feel like is sooo overused rn. Like the new 'epic' fuckin sick of hearing it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Absolutely disgusted myself because I really enjoyed this video..by Macklemore



Ugh



Reply

Thread

Link

...very cute Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand the fun of egging houses. It's wasting food. Reply

Thread

Link

Literally crying omg I didn't even listen to the song Reply

Thread

Link

very cute





Edited at 2017-07-07 08:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

wow. I totally forgot about him. I feel like he just literally disappeared for YEARS. huh Reply

Thread

Link

WTF happened to Skylar's career?



Was I the only one who bought her solo album? Reply

Thread

Link

Based off her chart performance, probably. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She had an album?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww. cute video.



also, who deleted my post!? smh. pu tin destroying this website tbh Reply

Thread

Link