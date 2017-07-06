Does This Photo Show Amelia Earhart After Her Plane Disappeared?

What is the Loch Ness Monster?

Why is the cherry on top?

Where is Amelia Earhart? Reply

Thread

Link

Who put the bop in the bopshoobopshoobop? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you did!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't buy it. She's dead, accept it. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really buy this either but I didn't read it as "she's alive!", more like "hey she didn't die the way we thought" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I didn't really read it as she's alive either - I meant her plane crashed and she died. There's no way she was captured and lived out her life without anyone knowing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well no shit she's dead. She was born in 1897. She'd be 120. But did she survive the crash? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think the theory is that she lived out her life in Japan until old age or something either. Americans weren't allowed in Japan at that time and they could've crashed and been taken prisoner.



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao there was a widely accepted theory that their plane crashed on an island and they were castaways. There was a skeleton of a Caucasian woman recovered from approximately the same time period on an island in the pacific. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Big, if true. Reply

Thread

Link

dying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody really knows for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but if they were still alive surely someone would have said something to the press.... Reply

Thread

Link

i thought natives reported seeing her several times but nobody ever took them seriously. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Similar to the Franklin expedition which the Inuit knew for years where the ship remains were but until a yt guy went up there with a film crew no one believed them.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I heard that the story was even part of the souvenir paraphernalia they sold. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you squint you can see Tupac in that pic Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I believe it's Keanu Reeves



Edited at 2017-07-07 04:07 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i see it tbh

he's fishing with kurt cobain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

R. Kelly was on Facebook today posting Tupac conspiracy theories lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No it's Jesus, but I can see why one would make that mistake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see Elvis in the picture too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao y'all are killing me in this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just reading this, I wonder what happened to them if they survived why didn't they telegraph the us or something like that? Maybe they weren't allowed? Reply

Thread

Link

I think the suggestion was they were captured by the Japanese and since it was during WW 2, they'd have been prisoners. Weird though that Japan would not have said they had an American hero as their prisoner. Unless she didn't reveal her identity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The photo is from 1937. WW2 hadn't jumped off yet. Japan was involved in a land war with China which would explain why they wouldn't want American planes flying around for any reason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't it international news she was missing? Who knows who that is but it's interesting to speculate Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if she was captured in japan they would've almost definitely been thought spies, tortured, and thrown in prison. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This...feels like a stretch, at best, but ngl I love this kind of ~conspiracy stuff. (I just watched "The Real Beauty and the Beast" on Netflix, about Petrus Gonsalvus who might have inspired the fairy tale. I wouldn't have gotten away with that tenuous-ass connection in a 9th-grade paper, but it was interesting.) Reply

Thread

Link

That photo is blurry and from behind. They're doing some gymnastics to get to Amelia.

Im intrigued by true crime and ~mysteries so I'll have to check out that neflix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Royal Family is lizard people! Reply

Thread

Link

I mean we have seen them hatch out of eggs looking particularly reptilian so I believe this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That could be anyone. You can't see their face. Reply

Thread

Link

perhaps



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, the fact that this is even getting attention is so absurd. The person in the photo is only seen from behind, sitting down, and the photo is blurry. It looks like any slim person with short, dark hair - probably a Japanese man, which is exactly who you would expect to see on a Japanese military ship.



And how exactly does an "expert on facial recognition" determine that is her when only the back of the person's head is facing the camera?



Edited at 2017-07-07 03:33 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

One of the dudes in the photo is supposedly her...something, like her second or assistant or whatever, idk what his title/role was, navigator maybe? Anyways they're not saying they can say for sure it's her, they think identifying the dude as her whatever is what might mean it is her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

from what i understand, the facial recognition and other identifying details they're referencing actually have to do with her co-pilot, fred noonan, who had a fairly distinctive hairline and they claim to have aligned his nose.



it's interesting to me, but i'm not convinced - like you said, it's a super old pic. but they aren't claiming to have done facial recognition on the person in the picture with their back turned/saying it's amelia (though they are saying the haircut generally matches and the person could be caucasian) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i think he was the navigator, not copilot. whatever. the guy who was in the plane with her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I heard an interview with the expert who matched this based on Noonan's distinctive hairline and nose. Pretty interesting stuff! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd say the most convincing part is the ship towing in a plane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I discovered a couple months ago Amelia Earhart was bi Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she was gay ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so going to watch it but I don't want it to be true. The idea that she crashed & died doing something she loved seems less awful than the idea that she died as a prisoner somewhere hoping to be rescued. Reply

Thread

Link

The idea that she crashed & died doing something she loved seems less awful than the idea that she died as a prisoner somewhere hoping to be rescued.



mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that would be a horrible end to this story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think the photo shows anything. I'd love it if she had lived (maybe not as a prisoner) but I think that's wishful thinking.



Edited at 2017-07-07 03:33 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I personally think she's still alive. Reply

Thread

Link

she would be 120. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LEGENDS ONLY! when will your favs?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's def not alive. she was born in 1897. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooooo the responses you got Reply

Parent

Thread



Link