Does This Photo Show Amelia Earhart After Her Plane Disappeared?
Photographic evidence of Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan in the Marshall Islands has been found in the National Archives. pic.twitter.com/sCcJoGx4fK— HISTORY (@HISTORY) July 5, 2017
According to HISTORY’s upcoming investigative special “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence,” retired federal agent Les Kinney scoured the National Archives for records that may have been overlooked in the search for the lost aviator. Among thousands of documents he uncovered was a photograph stamped with official Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) markings reading “Marshall Islands, Jaluit Atoll, Jaluit Island, Jaluit Harbor.” In the photo, a ship can be seen towing a barge with an airplane on the back; on a nearby dock are several people.
Kinney argues the photo must have been taken before 1943, as U.S. air forces conducted more than 30 bombing runs on Jaluit in 1943-44. He believes the plane on the barge is the Electra, and that two of the people on the dock are Earhart and Noonan. As part of the program’s investigation, Doug Carner, a digital forensic analyst, examined the photo and determined it was authentic and had not been manipulated, while Kent Gibson, another forensic analyst who specializes in facial recognition, said it was “very likely” the individuals in it are Earhart and Noonan. Both analysts identified the ship in the photo as the Japanese military vessel Koshu Maru, which is thought to be the ship that took Earhart and Noonan away after their crash landing.
What's your favorite conspiracy theory, historical or otherwise, ONTD?
Why is the cherry on top?
Where is Amelia Earhart?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
he's fishing with kurt cobain
Im intrigued by true crime and ~mysteries so I'll have to check out that neflix.
And how exactly does an "expert on facial recognition" determine that is her when only the back of the person's head is facing the camera?
it's interesting to me, but i'm not convinced - like you said, it's a super old pic. but they aren't claiming to have done facial recognition on the person in the picture with their back turned/saying it's amelia (though they are saying the haircut generally matches and the person could be caucasian)
I thought she was gay ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
mte
Yeah, that would be a horrible end to this story.
