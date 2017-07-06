RHOC Season 12 taglines are here and they do not whoop it up!

Shannon should really just make hers "YOU WILL ALL SEE THE TRUTH!" Reply

like in season one when the taglines were all just lifted from the audio of the show and vicki's was a scream lmao Reply

god I can't stand her Reply

I thought it was confirmed a long time ago Meghan wasn't coming back. Glad she is, to call Vicki on her shit! Reply

SAME i like meghan a lot tbh Reply

She was confirmed off, but I believe was begged to come back because of how shitty the cast was shaping up. Reply

If they thought bringing Lydia back was a good idea, I can only imagine how bad it was lmao Reply

Meghan "quit". Then not a single person would film with Vicki, Bravo offered Meghan a raise allegedly so Vicki would have a friend so she came back, then she turned on Vicki THEN they got Lydia back to film with Vicki but by season end, Lydia had turned on Vicki too.



This season apparently is a hot fucking mess for Vicki----again. They just need to let her take a season off.



Reply

none of these taglines are good. dorinda is the saving grace of RHONY this year. Reply

i love her alcohol induced speeches/fights sm and i love how she's sf over luanne mentioning that she's married every five seconds Reply

Dorinda is definitely my favorite. Ramona makes me want to punch a wall more than I usually do with her. She's absolutely oblivious to everything. Reply

The queen of one liners. Reply

And they seem organic. Reply

She is. Last week at the pizza place alone lmaooo. Randomly I shout to my friends, "Fix the toilet in your townhouse and walk around in your housecoat!" Reply

i use this gif alllllll the time Reply

Dorinda is killing it this season Reply

I'm a fallen apostle of Ramona, I miss when she was crazy but harmless. I now worship at the altar of Dorinda! QUEEN



also carole is so much more tolerable now wtf Reply

Dorinda is my favorite housewife in general. She kills me. Reply

She is killing it this season. Reply

I love when she's wasted! Her shutting Sonja down last season "HES DEAD!" was hilarious.



Luann is amazing too. Always has been. Sober, at that lmao. Reply

Dorinda is my kind of broad. I love her so much! Reply

Dorinda is the gift that keeps on giving, i love her, shes fucking funny.

and im also warming up a lot to Tinsley,she's really cute Reply

last night's nyc was so good. ramona awkwardly harassing the ski instructor and treating him like the waiter after they got off the slopes lmao



also when tinsley admitted to having anal(and crying during it) with her ex-husband and later saying her husband had a big cock and bethenney just blurting out "that's probably why it hurt so much when he put it in your ass" while luanne acted all ~above it bc she's married now Reply

I miss single "Don't be, like, uncool" Luanne so much!!! She's back to her countess ways this season Reply

when she said 'thats not cool!' i ROFL Reply

i wish it was on 24/7. NEGL. i would watch! (i have no friends where i live atm lol)

tinsley is so ridic i loved carole's thing like "uh... i don't think you're supposed to mix antidepressants with alcohol but she's always drunk" Reply

I legit laughed out loud when Luann said she never brings up her marriage. I hope during the reunion someone edits a supercut of her say "I'm married" every 5 seconds. Reply

I haven't watched OC is so long and I caught glimpses of the episodes from season 11, maybe I'll watch this season. All I know is that Kelly is ridiculous.

I think I still prefer the ones that are based on the east coast. Reply

"If I want your opinion, I’ll give it to you." Reply

they should make brianna a housewife. it was great when they had that crash at the sand dunes and in her confessional brianna was just like "my mom is v dramatic so i'm sure she exaggerated about the pain from her injuries to get more attention" Reply

I like Briana more than most of the OC housewives that were ever on Reply

i've loved briana since her mom crashed her date in season 1, when she walked to their table and the camera was table level and up her giant nostrils and she was all "HI PRINCESS!!!! :D" Reply

I just began watching Season 11 (my first RHOC) and I love Briana especially calling out her own momma. Reply

those are all trash Reply

I thought Kelly was fired. She's the worst. Reply

lol i've missed the OC, i can't wait for it to come back Reply

Kelly's tagline is very similar to Gina's from Melbourne. I can't remember which season tho. That housewives vacation show sounds like its not Bravo affiliated. Bless Pettifleur, she's really rich she doesn't need to be so desperate. Reply

She's one of my faves. Reply

Brandi's face has always confused me, it seems "off" but I can't pinpoint what the issue is, it makes me wonder how she looks in person Reply

The cheeks/lips/nose. Her lip injections gave her a joker smile and her over use of filler has made her cheeks look to defined and she just has a very skinny nose. Reply

surgery-incuded bells palsy imo Reply

all the botox, lifts and lip & cheek fillers are making her look like a muppet Reply

Lol accurate. Reply

she looks more adrienne maloof, than Brandi in person. I've helped her twice at my work and she's always very polite. she was so pretty when she first came on the show Reply

they invited Pettifleur because she's a crackhead and her delusions would create drama



also the only good tagline is kelly's. mess! Reply

Jill poking herself in the face with a straw as she delivers her big line...so pathetic, so Jill. And they didn't even give her a reshoot... Reply

