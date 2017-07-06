Erika Jayne

RHOC Season 12 taglines are here and they do not whoop it up!



-Shannon Beador “The truth is organic, but lies are just artificial.”

-Tamra Judge “I’m pint-sized, baptized and highly prized.”

-Meghan King Edmonds “I can handle a baby, and women who act like one!”

-Kelly Dodd “If I want your opinion, I’ll give it to you.”

-Lydia McLaughlin “If you can’t take my sparkle, then stay off my rainbow.”

-Newbie Peggy Sulahian (Bravo’s 100th Housewife!) “I’m living the American dream, one sports car at a time.”

-OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson “I go big or go home, and I’m not going home.”



<

-She gave him a 9/10

-States that the two dated briefly post-Dr. Doug Ross, pre-Danny Ocean'

-Didn't rate her current bf





-She will be doing the show not to work out issues with her mega rich boyfriend but with her father....(this show has jumped the shark)





-Pettifleur revealed that she has been approached to star in a mini series that would involve HW from all around the world to vacation together

-Believes she was chosen due to her HUGE fanbase in the US

-Is friends with Jill Zarin

