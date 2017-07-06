RHOC Season 12 taglines are here and they do not whoop it up!
-Shannon Beador “The truth is organic, but lies are just artificial.”
-Tamra Judge “I’m pint-sized, baptized and highly prized.”
-Meghan King Edmonds “I can handle a baby, and women who act like one!”
-Kelly Dodd “If I want your opinion, I’ll give it to you.”
-Lydia McLaughlin “If you can’t take my sparkle, then stay off my rainbow.”
-Newbie Peggy Sulahian (Bravo’s 100th Housewife!) “I’m living the American dream, one sports car at a time.”
-OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson “I go big or go home, and I’m not going home.”
RHONY star Carole Radziwill rates former flame George Clooney 9 out of 10 in bedhttps://t.co/g7DquE5xYG— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 6, 2017
-She gave him a 9/10
-States that the two dated briefly post-Dr. Doug Ross, pre-Danny Ocean'
-Didn't rate her current bf
Brandi Glanville will bring her father onto upcoming series Marriage Boot Camp - Family Edition https://t.co/pXGwApjFLR— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 5, 2017
-She will be doing the show not to work out issues with her mega rich boyfriend but with her father....(this show has jumped the shark)
Pettifleur Berenger is moving on from the Real Housewives of Melbourne https://t.co/WD5f9Ougw2 via @Yahoo7— Pettifleur Berenger (@Pettifleur) July 5, 2017
-Pettifleur revealed that she has been approached to star in a mini series that would involve HW from all around the world to vacation together
-Believes she was chosen due to her HUGE fanbase in the US
-Is friends with Jill Zarin
This season apparently is a hot fucking mess for Vicki----again. They just need to let her take a season off.
Edited at 2017-07-07 04:51 am (UTC)
also carole is so much more tolerable now wtf
Luann is amazing too. Always has been. Sober, at that lmao.
Dorinda is my kind of broad. I love her so much!
and im also warming up a lot to Tinsley,she's really cute
also when tinsley admitted to having anal(and crying during it) with her ex-husband and later saying her husband had a big cock and bethenney just blurting out "that's probably why it hurt so much when he put it in your ass" while luanne acted all ~above it bc she's married now
I think I still prefer the ones that are based on the east coast.
also the only good tagline is kelly's. mess!
briana's husband better not try it with them again ffs that was vile