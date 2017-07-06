Katy Perry Uses Taylor Swift to Recreate Britney's Iconic 2001 VMA Performance
Katy Perry attempts to recreate Britney Spears' iconic VMA snake moment on Australian morning show. pic.twitter.com/l42pUXSMEC— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2017
ONTD, would you put a snake over your neck?
Source
From starring in the Harry Potter franchise to hanging around Katy Perry's neck, Taylor's career sure took a turn 🤔
Edited at 2017-07-07 02:56 am (UTC)
not in my post
i went to a balling company christmas party in DC that had a giant yellow snake and a wrangler for pictures. i told the guy i wanted to be britney and he was draped it over my shoulders for me for a pic. maybe he gets asked a lot because i don't remember clarifying beyond just saying i wanted to be britney.
i c u katy
katy where are you, i know you're in the comments
snakes are usually gentle and easy to handle tbh