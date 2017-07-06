I am so mad I watched that whole clip before I understood the title of this post. Reply

From starring in the Harry Potter franchise to hanging around Katy Perry's neck, Taylor's career sure took a turn 🤔 Reply

she was iconic in this ep of Buffy too Reply

Yikes Reply

i love the bad special effects from the early seasons Reply

she was sooo good with jennifer lopez in anaconda



Edited at 2017-07-07 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

remember that time she was on a plane? good times Reply

i liked her that one time she hypnotized Mowgli. Reply

she was the shit in raiders of the lost ark. can you believe she was in harrison ford's lap like that? Reply

hiss hiss, bish Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

handsome Reply

ugh I'm in love with him Reply

Ew at this leather faced creature Reply

too skinny Reply

bless. lawd and all deities of the cosmos please if i ever happen to encounter him irl, please guide him to take me.... real good. I'm ready any day any time now. Reply

nnnn that title Reply

Her eye freaks me out every time in this gif Reply

AHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA Reply

this gif is so bizarre Reply

lmaoooo Reply

i have a pet snake and i love him Reply

ONTD, would you put a snake over your neck?



i went to a balling company christmas party in DC that had a giant yellow snake and a wrangler for pictures. i told the guy i wanted to be britney and he was draped it over my shoulders for me for a pic. maybe he gets asked a lot because i don't remember clarifying beyond just saying i wanted to be britney. Reply

Cackling at the title. Reply

Fearless



i c u katy Reply

M T E Reply

damn i caught that too. daaaaaaaaammmmnnnn



katy where are you, i know you're in the comments Reply

That title 😂 Reply

i thought this meant katy perry kissed taylor swift like the madonna performance Reply

It'd be amazing to see that happen lol. Reply

Now I'd like to see that ngl Reply

Bitney has a ton of iconic moments so I don't blame you for mixing them up. Reply

nobody would care about that Reply

lmao as if! it'd be so super lame and boring. It won't have the same impacT in the history of pop culture today. They won't live up to that iconic kiss that gets everyone's future grandchildren shook and it will be all they ever talk about. Like, ever Reply

Lol amazing title Reply

