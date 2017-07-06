Hear Lady Gaga's soulful vocals on new Lukas Nelson song 'Find Yourself'

she sounds good. versatile queen! tops are shook Reply

she honestly sounds amazing af, seethe Reply

Charitable queen. Reply

SHE SOUNDS SO GOOD Reply

wow her notes at the end!!! shes coming for Joss Stone's barefoot flare jean ass. Reply

Willie Nelson has such a beautiful voice, Lukas has a much more unusual one, but that's not a bad thing. Reply

That's actually a really good song and Gaga sounds amazing in it. Wish there were more songs like that in Joanne... and nope, I didn't like the try hard folk songs in Joanne. Reply

I've been going through such a long hair/beard crush phase. why are they like unicorns in the gay community??? Reply

Sounds a bit like The Black Keys to me, which isn't a bad thing at all. Her voice has always been incredible. Reply

GaGa has been over since 2011.



Why are y'all still pretending anyone gives a fuck Reply

gaga is a legend!!! Reply

She sounds great!



I also had no idea Willie Nelson had a son lol Reply

I am LOVING this. Thanks for the new music, OP Reply

