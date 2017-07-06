Hear Lady Gaga's soulful vocals on new Lukas Nelson song 'Find Yourself'
Hear Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real's new songs featuring Lady Gaga and Lucius https://t.co/YeiCTXgKn0 pic.twitter.com/fHsBSd27TA— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 6, 2017
Lady Gaga hasn’t put the soulful sounds of Joanne to bed just yet.
Gaga has collaborated with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real on their new, self-titled LP, and is now available for purchase online.
Gaga features on the track “Find Yourself,” a smoldering blues duet that burns with smoky guitars, raspy vocals, funky keys, and smooth percussion.
The son of music icon Willie Nelson, Lukas, previously worked with Gaga to craft “The Cure.” He also posted a tribute to Gaga following her performance with Metallica at the Grammys, writing that the superstar can “destroy in any genre.”
