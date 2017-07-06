ONTD Original: Celebrity Couples Who Have Had Sex in Public
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on a Plane
“We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Among Works of Art
"I adore Florence. I love Italy and the Italian lifestyle. To tell you the truth, I already came to the banks of the Arno [river] with Kim last year, just the two of us, incognito. I think that our daughter North was conceived here among the Renaissance masterpieces. It was our first honeymoon."
Zoe Saldana and Some Random on a Train
Everyone's favorite word vomiter has always been open about her sex life and how much she loves sex. When asked during a radio interview what was the craziest place she's had sex, she said:
“The craziest place [I’ve had sex] — I am a part of the Mile High Club. Okay, this is ghetto, but hey, I’m from Queens, whatever. There is a train from Coney Island all the way back into the city, and in between two train cars. It was super ghetto. I'm a lady now. I'm a lady."
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal Every-Fucking-Where
Kirsten and Jake, who dated from 2002 to 2004, allegedly broke up because of their different personalities. They apparently tried to heat things up near the end of their relationship. Kirsten explained:
"We tried to spice things up - we had sex in cars, in the bathroom and even by the sea. The only place we didn't have the guts to try was in a walkway in a hotel because we thought we might get kicked out if we were caught."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in A Limo
Longtime married couple Will and Jada certainly set the example for what the kids call couple goals, and in 2010, Jada revealed that even after a decade of marriage, they're still hot for each other:
"In a limo, on the way to the Academy Awards this year, Will started looking at me in this way that drives me wild. We started kissing passionately, and the next thing I knew, well, let’s just say we missed the red carpet and I ended up with almost no makeup on."
Honorable Mention Because They Got Caught: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in a Magical Castle
In late 2016, Joe Furlow, the general manager of the historic magicians club the Magic Castle in Los Angeles told of how he intercepted longtime and notoriously private couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes circa 2015 on their way to the bathrooms during a night out.
Furlow said a year or so ago, he noticed a couple come “barreling” down the stairs to the bar, on their way to the bathroom. He said they proceeded to make out aggressively, with the man’s hands “all over” his date [...] “I said, ‘I like PDA as much as the next person, but can you guys tone it down?’" Furlow reflected, smiling and looking at the ceiling. "And it turns out to be Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling."
"I said ‘Oh, you guys can probably afford a room,'" said Furlow, grinning. "Ryan laughed, and said 'Yeah.'"
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
ONTD, what's your favorite celebrity hook up story?
hilary duff and that one dude on the patio blowing him after he proposed is another good one
also the demi lovato bunkbed in the living room blind item is a memorable one, but also makes me kinda sad
Edited at 2017-07-07 01:54 am (UTC)
It's so amazing
Espeically since some how it didn't blow up into a huge thing? Like I'm still so shocked it didn't become a talking point for like several days of celeb ~scandal~ media
Like, I legit feel like a lot of people would still be haunted by those pics even all these years later...but Hilary? Like straight up so few people know
kelis n nas hello
that sounds so dangerous
Also MTA would shut that shit down so fast. Those conductors are not playing games.
Ohhhh goooosh not enough brain bleach
especially since it seems that 90% of it is just so you can tell other people how CrAzY your sex life is
yikes
lol
I'm sure the flight attendants/nearby passengers could notice tbh, omw
Also iirc they were off-and-on for ages, till about 2006.
I bet Ryan and Eva have amazing sex.
this story only made me more jealous. like damn, they couldn't even hold their shit together while on a date