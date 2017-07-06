misc | fassbender

Emma Stone's Co-Workers Took Pay Cuts to Give Her Equal Pay




- draws parallels between her new film, Battle of the Sexes (to be released in September) about Billie Jean King's 1973 tennis victory, and the US election: "We began shooting in the spring of 2016, when there was still a lot of hope in the air, and it was very interesting to see this guy—this narcissistic, self-focused, constantly-stirring-the-pot kind of guy—against this incredible, qualified woman."
- says it still feels like a bad dream
- says that over the course of her career some of her male co-stars have taken pay cuts so they will be paid the same amount; does not name names but says that it's "right and fair". "That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, "That’s what’s fair." If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life."

