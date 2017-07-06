Emma Stone's Co-Workers Took Pay Cuts to Give Her Equal Pay

that's really great. Reply

So I'm assuming Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Andrew Garfield, maybe Bradley Cooper, took the cuts. Good dudes.



Jeremy Renner must be livid at the lack of male solidarity. Reply

Wasn't brad in the american hustle film with Jennifer and she and Amy paid peanuts compared to the men? Totes not him, I'm sure.



Def not Steve carrel as his quote would have been in the 15-20mil range I'm sure, depending on film level.



Andrew and Ryan I'm sure have a pay quote similar to hers. I'm sure Andrew didnt take a cut in the 1st spiderman film, but most likely the second.



And Ryan is just the aces so def him. Even if he has no presence and lacks charisma.



And can barely carry a tune... Reply

Yeah well, sis, when are you gonna be fair & not take roles meant for POC women ? Reply

Welp lol Reply

bloop Reply

*cough* WOC *cough* WOC Reply

Might as well lock the comments now. Reply

drag ha! Reply

bloop [2] Reply

legit tho Reply

Excellent comment! Reply

oop Reply

It's amazing to me how these feminists and humanists in Hollywood take on racist ass jobs (Emma, Carey, Rooney, Scarlett, bale, jake, deep) after they collected their awards and million dollar franchises. There's no excuse and that they have stans who try to defend them too Reply

nnnnn 💀 Reply

oooooohhhhhh shit Reply

/end post Reply

tell her about herself ! Reply

Merp Reply

mte Reply

*instert THIS gif* Reply

Thank you Reply

lmao bc hollywood doesn't have enough money for equal pay, right?? this barely addresses the problem Reply

For real. Fuck whoever is incharge of making that film Reply

Lol reminds of Obama tweeting about how amazing and exemplary teachers are to spend their paychecks on school supplies for their students Reply

Michelle, please come collect your husband Reply

da fuq? Reply

it makes me so mad when I see people make comments like that Reply

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=930IjevfW rA Oh it was a speech, not a tweet. I must've read the transcript in a tweet Reply

wow that sucks. she literally just won an oscar Reply

so ryan then Reply

I'm wondering if Andrew might have, so they got equal pay on Spider Man. Sony paid them peanuts. Reply

probs him too. she said multiple. i think def ryan because of his 'women are better than men' stance. Reply

I wonder if he did, bc Kirsten Dunst specifically called out Sony for paying her less than the men on Spidey.



I could maybe understand Tobey getting a bit more for being the title character but fuck Sony for paying Kirsten (at the time a recognisable and bankable young actress) less than James fucking Franco. May they be hacked again and have every single embarrassing instance of this exposed to the world. Reply

so happy for these rich fucks Reply

L M F A O Reply

LOL Reply

lmfaooo Reply

I turned off La La Land because she was terrible in it. She seems nice as a person and I'm always here for WOC but she was annoying me so much with whatever she was doing with her face.



Also it's not fair if your co-stars are taking pay cuts, sis. It's not their job to supplement your salary to the amount you deserve. The studios should be paying you the same. Reply

"I'm always here for WOC"



😂😂😂 Reply

" I'm always here for WOC " i'm dying xD

but IA, lala bland was unwatchable, especially because of her and her "singing"

"The studios should be paying you the same" exactly! Reply

I am curious to know when these actors took their cuts for her. Award wins/nods, years clocked and box office pull do matter, so it'll be ridiculous for her to expect to be paid Gosling’s salary circa Crazy Stupid Love or whatever.



But the difference in male vs female salary is ridiculous, she has an Oscar now so her agent better pull some hard negotiating. Reply

it could have been gosling in la la land after he'd worked with her already? Reply

"I'm always here for WOC"



deceased Reply

LMFAO Reply

I'm always here for WOC

Lol I had to take a minute on this one. I legit was like wait.....is she?! Reply

Fuck the studio. They're making this feminist film, trying to draw women in to watch it, but don't pay their Oscar-winning lead actress the same as the men?? Reply

she didn't mean this film in particular, i'll edit that to make it clearer sorry Reply

Lol no it's my fault for just scrolling down without reading the source. I'm so glad that's not the case; I was going to give up on Hollywood forever. Reply

do you think someone is not going to read the blub and complain about how she force her co-workers to take pay cuts? lol Reply

lmao so these men can feel good about themselves for helpin a poor helpless girl out? shoulda just gotten paid the same to begin with bye Reply

The more I hear about it, the less I care about these rich white actresses and equal pay. It's the same actresses who sell their souls to Woody Allen or have no problem with whitewashing. Fuck you all. Reply

fucking exactly Reply

ugh this, so much Reply

that's qt and all but it'll mean more when actors start calling out Hollywood for not paying women equally in the first place Reply

i'm still not over the fact that emma stone has an oscar for that piece of shit la la land. Reply

That and the piece of shit song City of Stars having an Oscar Reply

another day of sun >>> Reply

Seriously, LMM got robbed. I don't even remember how City of Stars goes. Reply

Urgh seriously. I'm going to be bitter about that forever, it's up there with Gwyneth winning over Cate Blanchett levels of injustice for me. Reply

