Emma Stone's Co-Workers Took Pay Cuts to Give Her Equal Pay
Emma Stone says Battle of the Sexes eerily parallels the Trump-Clinton election https://t.co/ccDKX5PK6r— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 6, 2017
- draws parallels between her new film, Battle of the Sexes (to be released in September) about Billie Jean King's 1973 tennis victory, and the US election: "We began shooting in the spring of 2016, when there was still a lot of hope in the air, and it was very interesting to see this guy—this narcissistic, self-focused, constantly-stirring-the-pot kind of guy—against this incredible, qualified woman."
- says it still feels like a bad dream
- says that over the course of her career some of her male co-stars have taken pay cuts so they will be paid the same amount; does not name names but says that it's "right and fair". "That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, "That’s what’s fair." If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life."
source 1 2
Jeremy Renner must be livid at the lack of male solidarity.
Def not Steve carrel as his quote would have been in the 15-20mil range I'm sure, depending on film level.
Andrew and Ryan I'm sure have a pay quote similar to hers. I'm sure Andrew didnt take a cut in the 1st spiderman film, but most likely the second.
And Ryan is just the aces so def him. Even if he has no presence and lacks charisma.
And can barely carry a tune...
*cough* WOC
mte
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=930IjevfW
I could maybe understand Tobey getting a bit more for being the title character but fuck Sony for paying Kirsten (at the time a recognisable and bankable young actress) less than James fucking Franco. May they be hacked again and have every single embarrassing instance of this exposed to the world.
Also it's not fair if your co-stars are taking pay cuts, sis. It's not their job to supplement your salary to the amount you deserve. The studios should be paying you the same.
😂😂😂
but IA, lala bland was unwatchable, especially because of her and her "singing"
"The studios should be paying you the same" exactly!
But the difference in male vs female salary is ridiculous, she has an Oscar now so her agent better pull some hard negotiating.
deceased
I'm always here for WOC
Lol I had to take a minute on this one. I legit was like wait.....is she?!
ugh this, so much