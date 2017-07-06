Lena Dunham writes about abandoning her dog after adoption agency BARC called her out



Caption is at the source -- this is her new response to BARC's statement earlier today.

Summary:
- BARC didn't see how she worked with her now-abandoned dog, Lamby
- Her now-abandoned dog got a lot of training and financial support
- Giving Lamby up is more painful than her other micro-scandals.

Source

mods this is new (released in the last half-hour) not what was posted earlier
Tagged: ,