Lena Dunham writes about abandoning her dog after adoption agency BARC called her out

Summary:
- BARC didn't see how she worked with her now-abandoned dog, Lamby
- Her now-abandoned dog got a lot of training and financial support
- Giving Lamby up is more painful than her other micro-scandals.
anyone have tips on the best way to go about finding no-kill shelters that will rehome her nicely and take care of her?
i'm giving it one more try. after she's fixed, if she still does this then i'm going to have to rehome her. the two dogs love each other and are usually attached at the hip, but she's a vicious fighter and she's tearing my poor dog apart. i had to use a towel to wipe off all the blood today. they said my dog started it, but i want to know what she was doing allowed that close to him and his food bowl when they know we have to feed them in separate rooms
It's come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do. While I'm sorry to have disappointed them, I can't apologize. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression - which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I'll always be there for him in every way but he's notably happier in his new surroundings.
Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can't help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided.
I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much. This is the painting that greets me every day when I walk into my home. This is the animal who taught me about loving and letting go.
I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time.
Idk but I would hate seeing an animal put down due to behavioural problems :(
"I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time."
Omfgggg shut the entire fuck up rmfe.
I actually sympathized with her last post and that's the last time she'll get any benefit of the doubt from me.
I am SICK of her constant victim narrative.
Someone said in the other post she got 2 puppies since then, like..
She found a new home for him which is the responsible thing for her to do
I mean if she really tried every thing to help him and he still randomly attacked her, idk what else there was do?
I mean, I get hating Lena (which is fair & valid) but there's only so much you can do with a violent animal unfortunately
Or judge people who have been physical hurt by dogs in the past and don't feel comfortable around dogs either.
and tbh i don't see anything wrong with getting puppies right after. maybe that was her way of coping. that's what my mom/family did tbh. it fills a hole...i mean it's pretty hard going from having a dog whom you love to having no pet around so i totally get wanting another animal to give your love to. i get really sappy talking about animals but i really don't think there was any reason for lena to lie about this, it seemed genuine
she clearly loved the shit out of that dog, she even had a damn instagram for him LMAO. he was in a 2014 vogue shoot with her and adam driver for girls!!! roekthelrsgd
Not all dogs can even be "bring your dog to work" dogs. Like I worked at a place that was dog friendly and most of the dogs were chill but a few of them had issues and I got irritated when people would bring those dogs in and then not watch them. Like if your dog can't be chill you should not be bringing it into work and making the rest of us deal with it.