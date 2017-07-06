Lena Dunham writes about abandoning her dog after adoption agency BARC called her out

how is she a real human being Reply

Thread

Link

Bitch is guilty as sin. I hope her new puppies eat her. Reply

Thread

Link

we have to try and rehome my mom's dog she got. she keeps jumping my boy puppy and tearing him apart. she's uber jealous and can't handle any other dog getting attention.



anyone have tips on the best way to go about finding no-kill shelters that will rehome her nicely and take care of her? Reply

Thread

Link

Where did your mom get her dog from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

craigslist. as a puppy though. she was only like 9 weeks and my dog was only about 11 weeks at that point.



i'm giving it one more try. after she's fixed, if she still does this then i'm going to have to rehome her. the two dogs love each other and are usually attached at the hip, but she's a vicious fighter and she's tearing my poor dog apart. i had to use a towel to wipe off all the blood today. they said my dog started it, but i want to know what she was doing allowed that close to him and his food bowl when they know we have to feed them in separate rooms



Edited at 2017-07-07 02:35 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My mum has two yorkies (I have one) and one of hers is SUPER territorial/nasty about food. It's her ON Switch, if another dog tries to go for her food or you take it away from her she WILL go after them. Otherwise she's super dopey, cuddly and loving but it's good that makes her go berserk. Because of this, my mom feeds the little one on a chair in another room and they don't get into spats anymore. They also fight over bones lmfao. Dogs are... a lot. But they're also wonderful and sweet. We call our dogs (when they're all together) 'YorkieTown'

/csb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here is the full caption:



It's come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do. While I'm sorry to have disappointed them, I can't apologize. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression - which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I'll always be there for him in every way but he's notably happier in his new surroundings.

Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can't help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided.

I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much. This is the painting that greets me every day when I walk into my home. This is the animal who taught me about loving and letting go.

I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't doubt her tbh, but the only thing I'm wondering is what would be a better housing/environment for that kind of dog? I mean, if the dog is like that I don't see how anyone will be able to deal with it, especially if she's tried everything like training etc. and the dog didn't change. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it could be that he'd be better off with a person with a more structured lifestyle, i mean idk much about lena's everyday life but most dogs like routines and if she was sometimes there, sometimes not, or if she was moving him all the time on different schedules that may not be the best fit for a more anxious dog. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe a change of environment would benefit him?



Idk but I would hate seeing an animal put down due to behavioural problems :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She gave him to a professional behaviorist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also room to run as opposed to living in a city can really help a dog. When my dog is being a little bitch 9/10 he just needs some open space exercise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

being around professional handlers consistently, not having regular 'every day' triggers i imagine. for example, even the mail carrier coming to the door for a super reactive dog can send them on a spiral. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hate how she thinks she's above criticism here...if she rehomed the dog for his benefit and did so in a decent way, then that's fine, but its not just a ~misunderstanding of the truth if she lied about the dog's history. that just makes the shelter look bad and could make them lose business/further adoptions. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ty for saving us the click lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't normally defend her but the shelter sounds like they're kind of being assholes trying to drag her about giving him up. She's right that they can't know how he was treated because they weren't with her 24/7. And dogs can change over time, especially if they are in new situations with unfamiliar people. He may have been fine at the shelter and then totally different at home, which sounds like it was her case. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this "loving and letting go" part is BS. as if a traumatized dog is an equal in the relationship. save it for when you break up with jack antonoff, lena. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Dog stuff is whatever it sounds legit but, as ever:



"I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time."



Omfgggg shut the entire fuck up rmfe.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god will she live off of starting shit online like some glorified story time youtuber now Reply

Thread

Link

Shut up. You lied. You said he was abused by several past owners and the shelter have 0 record of that. Also as they pointed out if he was attacking people, why was he at photo shoots and on the girls set off leash? Was this a new development? Then it was something you were doing.

I actually sympathized with her last post and that's the last time she'll get any benefit of the doubt from me.



I am SICK of her constant victim narrative.



Edited at 2017-07-07 01:53 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte, i know it can be super hard to rehome an animal so i wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt since it could have been a one time thing, not like with bieber or something. but this is so fishy, she's trying to make herself look like a victim here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. I felt bad for her when she initially talked about this, she didn't need to lie like she did. I do think a lot of people would have been more understanding if she just said she wasn't an experienced enough owner and left it at that.



Someone said in the other post she got 2 puppies since then, like.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I wish Odell Beckham Jr said this to her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm confused...If the dog was aggressive and biting her, what's the issue here?



She found a new home for him which is the responsible thing for her to do



I mean if she really tried every thing to help him and he still randomly attacked her, idk what else there was do?





Reply

Thread

Link

this place is always batshit ott over people who rehome their violent pets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Huh, I almost never go into pet posts so i didn't realize.



I mean, I get hating Lena (which is fair & valid) but there's only so much you can do with a violent animal unfortunately Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah people on here sometimes blame the victim for being bitten or mauled by a dog.



Or judge people who have been physical hurt by dogs in the past and don't feel comfortable around dogs either.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your comment is two posts behind. Everyone was/is on her side about responsibly rehoming pets. That's not what her response is about. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How the fuck is a dog anything like micro-sandals? I may not want a dog rn, but that's bc I'm aware of the care and spontaneity that comes along with another living thing. Fuck her. Reply

Thread

Link

micro-scandals, sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was my typo and misreading lmao, not OCs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The shelter made a lot of assumptions Reply

Thread

Link

They really did and I think it was irresponsible for them to do so. I don't think they should be discussing matters like that publicly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol y'all are so ott with these reactions Reply

Thread

Link

I'll cop to being at bitch eating crackers level with her ever since that joke about paul bernardo/karla homolka lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I reached that point with her after the sister thing which still skeeves me out so much omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm totally on her side tbh. I think she did the responsible thing and she clearly loved that dog. Sometimes things don't work out how you want them to but it sounds like she did everything she was capable of to make Lamby's life better.



Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah ITA. This is a heartbreaking situation and I think she handled it the best she could Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. like, why would she post a picture of a dog bite literally three years ago on instagram for no reason? to preemptively defame lamby to the press?? lmaooo. my family had a shih tzu a few years ago. we got him as a puppy, and he was still scarily violent towards every member of our family, even our other dogs, for no reason. he would snap on us and the dogs out of absolutely nowhere and draw blood. we put up with it for years because we loved him so much--and honestly no one loved that dog more than i did. but eventually i realized no matter how much i doted on him we couldn't do anything about it



and tbh i don't see anything wrong with getting puppies right after. maybe that was her way of coping. that's what my mom/family did tbh. it fills a hole...i mean it's pretty hard going from having a dog whom you love to having no pet around so i totally get wanting another animal to give your love to. i get really sappy talking about animals but i really don't think there was any reason for lena to lie about this, it seemed genuine



she clearly loved the shit out of that dog, she even had a damn instagram for him LMAO. he was in a 2014 vogue shoot with her and adam driver for girls!!! roekthelrsgd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only thing I wonder about with actors and dogs is how much an actor's lifestyle stresses out the dog, like I can't say for sure that is the case here but I just wonder about it. Actors travel a lot and have really unstable schedules, and not all dogs can handle that.



Not all dogs can even be "bring your dog to work" dogs. Like I worked at a place that was dog friendly and most of the dogs were chill but a few of them had issues and I got irritated when people would bring those dogs in and then not watch them. Like if your dog can't be chill you should not be bringing it into work and making the rest of us deal with it. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit I was confused. My bad waves Reply

Thread

Link

no worries hunnie! It wasn't really clear this was new on the first submit because insta won't embed the caption or timestamp, I should have included a note Reply

Parent

Thread



Link