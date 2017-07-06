Kaya Scodelario for The Laterals

Effy ❤️ Reply

I just watched the ep where she tripped on shrooms and Katie spat on her then started choking her. That stupid redhead deserved to get her head bashed by a rock. Reply

Ohhh yea I gotta rewatch. It's been a while



idk much about her other than her role in skins but she seems smart Reply

she is stupid. Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

she deserves a better career D: Reply

Does she tho?



She's hot but she's a terrible actress Reply

lol I like her but ia Reply

not really... Reply

I'm watching Skins seasons 3 & 4 for the first time. Effy, Emily, Thomas and Freddie are my faves. Reply

EMILY ♥ Reply

I love Emily so much and the Fire series just messed me up Reply

I randomly check her imdb last week to see what she was doing post Finding Carter and was hit by the sads about what a garbage fire mess Fire was. Nope nope. Reply

I'm glad someone else liked Freddie. Reply

Still mad about Freddie. Reply

Still mad about Freddie not dying sooner* Reply

mte. my fav tv death Reply

preach.

forever (lmao get it?) grateful to you for this beautiful icon Reply

Link

lmao yas @ your flawless taste. You lovely cheeky bastard ;] I always thought dude need to chill to maximum from what I can remember about him. Didn't have to die that way tho cos that was so random and idk what they were thinking.



this is ridiculous but I do liked Cook lol. I know. Yes that white dude was fucked up but laaawd whew. I liked his Rise series, but it's a whole different vibe from Skins series obviously and it was kind of sad, very dark actually. No closure on the previous series tho and literally everyone were like freddie hew? tsk



Still mad about Cassie's Pure series.... Good sis deserves better. I have a lot of feelings for Skins series. Damn. I swear to god that I would pay up to have the buzz-haired choker-wearing alien-stanning gay or bisexual Blasian male version of Cassie (the name can be Cassius!<3) for the next series and have a complicated love triangle with an angst-ridden troublemaker Cook-lite character from NYC and his outcast friend Sid with open mind (someone you can kidnap to Burning Man or smth for his birthday lol). That's the potential series right there. Siiiiigh Reply

I spoiled myself with that and I'm super mad even though I haven't even seen it yet. :( Reply

Freddie deserved better. Reply

Yasss this gorgeous minimally talented queen! Reply

i can't believe she has a kid tbh Reply

Its still weird to me that she's married to Ben walker. I had no idea they had a kid wtf Reply

What Reply

lmao



she legit gave birth Reply

same. i feel like him getting divorced/them getting married/her having a kid all happened so quickly. Reply

mteeee Reply

lol same, it's just weird for some reason. Reply

Did anyone see the version of wuthering heights that she was in and if so how was it? Reply

It is probably my favourite adaptation of WH (and I say this as a Bronte purist). Then again, I love Andrea Arnold's direction, and while Kaya's acting wasn't oustanding, it suited the direction of the film well enough. Reply

that's good to hear, i've been meaning to watch it for a while! i have residual affection for kaya from skins but yeah she's not the greatest actress (however she's so similar to my mental image of cathy). i did like the tom hardy/charlotte riley version too though Reply

It's absolutely gorgeous to look at and it captures the tone of the book incredibly well. And it was nice to have a non-white Heathcliff for frickin' once, but the acting...not great. :( Reply

its really sparse but beautiful. i wish i could have seen it on the big screen. Reply

I just found out Effy has a kid. OMG I didn't even know. Reply

Scodelario is so fun to say. Even though in my head whenever I see her face I always think "Scoledario", but then I correct my self. /csb Reply

It is! Reply

She's so gorgeous as Effy but incredibly unlikable throughout the whole series even the end. I did love most of her clothes though lol. I definitely want better for her career and to stay all away from all the fuckbois Reply

i feel like the majority of the characters of skins were either unlikeable or too perfect, because they tried to cram too much into the few episodes they had. like, one ep a person would be fine and the next they would suddenly be off the rails or dying or w/e. Reply

Seriously. I only just started season 4, but the only characters who didn't at some point do messed up shit are Michelle & Jai, JJ & Emily, and maybe Thomas (though he did cheat on Pandora, even though she cheated first), so far anyway. Everyone else is like... why would people be their friend? But I do like a lot of them anyway.



Edited at 2017-07-07 03:43 am (UTC)

This was especially noticeable in season 4 which had like 8 eps and terrible character development. Season 5 only had 8 eps but was great though.



Very unpopular opinion but season 6 is actually my favorite season of Skins (besides the flawless season 2). I just love the mood of season 6. It's somber but hopeful. Reply

If she's so into changing the Hollywood landscape for women and w/e maybe she should speak out against Johnny Depp and say sorry for being in a film with that trashbag. I cannot with feminists who cash their check off his name tbh. Reply

Her husband/boyfriend/whatever is so ugly. Reply

I dont like this girl anymore.



I read that interview she did, where she thought it was hilarious that the little monkey on the set of her Pirates movie could not stop throwing up all the time.



Fucking trash ass moron. Reply

