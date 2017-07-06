Kaya Scodelario for The Laterals
Kaya Scodelario talks to The Laterals about how her unlikely ascent into her acting career, her experiences as a woman in the film industry, and how she hopes to change the landscape of Hollywood and make diverse roles for women the norm.
• What has been the most challenging and rewarding part about playing her [Carina Smyth]?
[...]the most rewarding thing about playing Carina was that I got to portray an intelligent, multifaceted woman who had real depth to her. I hope that it will inspire not only little girls, but hopefully little boys as well—that an intelligent woman is not something to be feared or to be gawked at, but someone to revere and to admire, just like any other male character. I hope that the next generation will be used to seeing these types of characters and representations of women in film regularly.
• The idea that men can be sexually attractive throughout their entire lives, while women rapidly lose their sex appeal as they age, is one of the most insidious double standards in our culture. What are your thoughts on the ageist double standards of Hollywood? Do you see this changing in the near future?
I think so. I think what’s great is that we are having this conversation about it now, because people aren’t really speaking up about the fact that many actresses seem to be casted in roles older than they are, or have been told that they are too old for a role. The more we talk about it, the more people will realize that it does not need to be this way and that we can develop and create roles for women that are diverse in their breadth and depth. I hope to work long and hard for many many years and hopefully by the time when I’m in my 50’s, we won’t still see the age divide and these double standards in movies.
• What are some of your personal and/or professional goals for the future?
Personally, I just want to spend as much time as I can with my family and walk my dog. Professionally I would really like to produce, I would like to tell my own story, and given an opportunity, create and share stories that are impactful and resonate with people.
this is ridiculous but I do liked Cook lol. I know. Yes that white dude was fucked up but laaawd whew. I liked his Rise series, but it's a whole different vibe from Skins series obviously and it was kind of sad, very dark actually. No closure on the previous series tho and literally everyone were like freddie hew? tsk
Still mad about Cassie's Pure series.... Good sis deserves better. I have a lot of feelings for Skins series. Damn. I swear to god that I would pay up to have the buzz-haired choker-wearing alien-stanning gay or bisexual Blasian male version of Cassie (the name can be Cassius!<3) for the next series and have a complicated love triangle with an angst-ridden troublemaker Cook-lite character from NYC and his outcast friend Sid with open mind (someone you can kidnap to Burning Man or smth for his birthday lol). That's the potential series right there. Siiiiigh
she legit gave birth
Very unpopular opinion but season 6 is actually my favorite season of Skins (besides the flawless season 2). I just love the mood of season 6. It's somber but hopeful.
