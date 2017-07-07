Liam Gallagher's 'Chinatown' + Noel news

I see that ariana pray for manchester logo sprayed on the wall. That's pretty sweet of him.



He didn't even try with that "as you WEREN'T" quip.

THIS is how it's done, Noel:

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017





plot twist was noel hanging out with liam's daughter that night that liam apparently hasn't seen in years Reply

LoL, Liam is GD trash, ISTG. I'm glad she at least has an Uncle who is seemingly involved to some extent? I've always wondered the relationship between the Liam/Noel's kids and if they ever see each other/communicate despite their parents' bullshit. Reply

i hate that i know this but their kids who have public, verified instagrams are friendly with each other and occasionally pose for a selfie when they're at the same red carpet event. i would be so embarrassed if i was them lmao Reply

Awww that's sweet



Much as I enjoy the Gallaghers feuding, I'm glad it hasn't carried over to the next gen and their teenage children have more sense. Reply

Fixed the links, sorry!



Man, I wish there was a tag for the Gallagher brothers/Oasis, you know that with their albums coming out in the fall one after another there isn't going to be any shortage of pettiness any time soon. Reply

LoL, I'm *so* excited. I've really loved what I've heard of Liam's new stuff and Noel's music is usually pretty good but I'm mostly just looking forward to the DRAMA!!!!!

Apparently Liam also called U2 "beige fucks" after it was announced Noel was going on their tour, LMAO

Liam's new stuff is great (minus Chinatown - I'm not really here for it) but Greedy Soul and Bold and some of the other new tracks are amazing.



BE COOL. I imagine it would only be more entertaining if he didn't let what Noel does get a rise of out him so easily or at least stewed off Twitter, because it might prompt Noel to get involved more!



And yeahhh, I saw that Liam rant, I was flailing all over the place!



Head out your ass beige boy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017





It looks like he's talking to himself, lmao.



I'm both excited and scared! I live for the drama, but I also sometimes just want to take Liam's face in my hands and be like,. I imagine it would only be more entertaining if he didn't let what Noel does get a rise of out him so easily or at least stewed off Twitter, because it might prompt Noel to get involved more!And yeahhh, I saw that Liam rant, I was flailing all over the place!It looks like he's talking to himself, lmao. Reply

or at least stewed off Twitter,



Never! Reply

I don't mean always! But sometimes.



I wish Noel was actually active on Twitter. Reply

He posts on instagram from time to time but it's usually just promo pics and photos if his wife and kids. Sometimes he's funny though: https://www.instagram.com/p/BELoW4C yVHk/?taken-by=themightyi&hl=en Reply

I loved his Reddit AMA, he was witty as fuck, but also used actions like people would do in the olden days.













Amazing.



Edited at 2017-07-07 02:05 am (UTC) lmaoI loved his Reddit AMA, he was witty as fuck, but also usedlike people would do in the olden days.Amazing. Reply

lmao he's the best. Him and Liam are so damn entertaining. Celebrities these days are so boring in comparison. Reply

They're from an era when it was a lot more acceptable for feuds to go public, name names and all. and ik they take shots at others too but the fact that they're brothers is what keeps this squabbling so amusing. Reply

Same, Oasis have deserved their own tag for years bc they are such excellent sources for gossip and pettiness <3 Reply

co-signed, we need a gallagher/oasis tag



i frickin died when i realised they were both releasing albums this year....Liam will be all over it on twitter while Noel will do his usual passive aggressive thing of making sly digs in the press and then Liam will be even MORE extra on twitter....and i am just here for the whole damn thing, i can't wait



Edited at 2017-07-07 08:30 am (UTC) Reply

LOL at the celebrity children tag! Reply

I'd rather eat my own shit than than listen to them bunch of beige fucks as you were — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017





Not scared of bingo and his naff band you can't bull shit a bullshitter ain't that the edge — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017



Go listen to your steps greatest hits — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017





Beware of bongos farts ha ha — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017

Girl, you forgot how Liam said he would rather eat his own shit than listen to U2! Reply

Because yesterday was International Kissing Day there were pics of Liam kissing Bono (and Noel) all over Twitter. Oh how the turntables.. Reply

lol@go listen to steps greatest hits Reply

Nobody should need to be told to listen to that masterpiece! Reply

i know immediately which video this is and i don't know whether to be ashamed or proud Reply

This is my favorite picture of them, by Jill Furmanovsky:







U2 had taken Oasis under their wing. Noel wanted to join U2 up there at the top in America, though this was somewhat thwarted by the internal dynamics of Oasis, who couldn’t sustain long tours of the US without falling apart. But in 1997 U2 took them to the States, where this was taken. When Noel sang Don’t Look Back in Anger, Liam would leave the stage. I saw him sitting on the side, looking up at Noel so beautifully. I thought: “I must shoot this in low light, focusing on his eyes.” And then I saw this ghostly figure behind and it was bloody Bono, pretending to sing along with a mic in his hand and that cowl over his head, trying not to be noticed because he was going on next.



It’s like a father-and-son image. Liam’s got this boyish, bonkers On the Road vibe. Bono is being sly, playing with that religious imagery that’s always in U2’s music. And I was just thinking what I’m always thinking: don’t fuck it up. There it is!This is my favorite picture of them, by Jill Furmanovsky: Reply

I love Liam slipping in some tongue action. Reply

this shady potato, lmao



I do love the celebrity children tag, OP. let this petty feud never die. Reply

Their pettiness gives me life. Reply

I'm so ready for the autumn Reply

lmao Gallaghers feuding is the best feuding, tho I think Noel is def capable of better than that (thinking back to his 'man with a fork in a world of soup' days). And Liam may have his heart in the right place (the One Love concert showed that) but I love his unceasing bratty ways lol.



I actually like their post-Oasis music too, I hope they keep giving us music and insults for decades <3 Reply

