Tulip

Liam Gallagher's 'Chinatown' + Noel news

The video for Liam's 'Chinatown' (off his upcoming album 'As You Were') is out now!



You can get the song and 'Wall of Glass' by pre-ordering the album.


In other news, Noel Gallagher has shared on social media that his album is finished, ending his message with a shot at his brother by signing off as AS YOU WEREN'T..KISS-KISS.. NG







Sources: 1, 2
Tagged: , , ,