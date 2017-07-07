Liam Gallagher's 'Chinatown' + Noel news
The video for Liam's 'Chinatown' (off his upcoming album 'As You Were') is out now!
You can get the song and 'Wall of Glass' by pre-ordering the album.
In other news, Noel Gallagher has shared on social media that his album is finished, ending his message with a shot at his brother by signing off as AS YOU WEREN'T..KISS-KISS.. NG
THIS is how it's done, Noel:
Much as I enjoy the Gallaghers feuding, I'm glad it hasn't carried over to the next gen and their teenage children have more sense.
Man, I wish there was a tag for the Gallagher brothers/Oasis, you know that with their albums coming out in the fall one after another there isn't going to be any shortage of pettiness any time soon.
Apparently Liam also called U2 "beige fucks" after it was announced Noel was going on their tour, LMAO
And yeahhh, I saw that Liam rant, I was flailing all over the place!
It looks like he's talking to himself, lmao.
Never!
I wish Noel was actually active on Twitter.
I loved his Reddit AMA, he was witty as fuck, but also used actions like people would do in the olden days.
Amazing.
i frickin died when i realised they were both releasing albums this year....Liam will be all over it on twitter while Noel will do his usual passive aggressive thing of making sly digs in the press and then Liam will be even MORE extra on twitter....and i am just here for the whole damn thing, i can't wait
This is my favorite picture of them, by Jill Furmanovsky:
U2 had taken Oasis under their wing. Noel wanted to join U2 up there at the top in America, though this was somewhat thwarted by the internal dynamics of Oasis, who couldn’t sustain long tours of the US without falling apart. But in 1997 U2 took them to the States, where this was taken. When Noel sang Don’t Look Back in Anger, Liam would leave the stage. I saw him sitting on the side, looking up at Noel so beautifully. I thought: “I must shoot this in low light, focusing on his eyes.” And then I saw this ghostly figure behind and it was bloody Bono, pretending to sing along with a mic in his hand and that cowl over his head, trying not to be noticed because he was going on next.
It’s like a father-and-son image. Liam’s got this boyish, bonkers On the Road vibe. Bono is being sly, playing with that religious imagery that’s always in U2’s music. And I was just thinking what I’m always thinking: don’t fuck it up.
I do love the celebrity children tag, OP. let this petty feud never die.
I actually like their post-Oasis music too, I hope they keep giving us music and insults for decades <3