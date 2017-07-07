‘Jane the Virgin’ Star Justin Baldoni Developing Men’s Talk Show
.@justinbaldoni hopes to start a conversation about masculinity in society with his upcoming talk show. https://t.co/CMeJHRYqWU pic.twitter.com/vxWbCF0ASC— Variety (@Variety) 6 juillet 2017
“I think that one of the main reasons the talk show space hasn’t previously seen an all-male show is simply because our culture has taught men that they need to be strong, confident, and stoic and that emotions are a sign of weakness. Men in our society have been socialized to suppress their feelings. We want to challenge men to open up and be okay talking to each other, and more importantly, form deep and meaningful relationships. We will probably get our fair share of negative feedback, but we think that’s a good thing.”
“This show is being created by and for men, first and foremost, but we also know that women will find it interesting to have this insight into men — and to know that not all of us want to be a part of ‘locker room’ talk."
source
also he's super pretty
It got canceled. Men who stay at home in the day would be watching what their wives want to watch.
Not men. Maybe comedy central or Netflix or E!.
It won't work.
unless they're fucking each other on camera, heterosexual men are worthless to society
I'm glad it's other straight men doing it because everyone else is exhausted trying to fix it.
Hugh Jackman showing his butt in that one X Men movie was great. Make these comic nerds suffa
That video they posted of announcing their second pregnancy to family and friends was cute but it was only like 2 minutes
Edited at 2017-07-07 12:54 am (UTC)
It was everything that a female-oriented fantasy should be.
wait...
i cant remember who the guys were but i know the lead guy is some author (i think) who is known for his ~men need to go back to being real men~ type bullshit. i see him sometimes as a talking head on cable news.
google isnt helping me with finding it
Who are these women? And why haven't they found a hobby?