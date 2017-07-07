‘Jane the Virgin’ Star Justin Baldoni Developing Men’s Talk Show




“I think that one of the main reasons the talk show space hasn’t previously seen an all-male show is simply because our culture has taught men that they need to be strong, confident, and stoic and that emotions are a sign of weakness. Men in our society have been socialized to suppress their feelings. We want to challenge men to open up and be okay talking to each other, and more importantly, form deep and meaningful relationships. We will probably get our fair share of negative feedback, but we think that’s a good thing.”

“This show is being created by and for men, first and foremost, but we also know that women will find it interesting to have this insight into men — and to know that not all of us want to be a part of ‘locker room’ talk."

