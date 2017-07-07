‘Jane the Virgin’ Star Justin Baldoni Developing Men’s Talk Show

the synopsis sounds good, hopefully it comes off like that cause it def would be good to show little boys its ok to talk about your emotions/show vulnerability etc



They had an all male talk show, called the other half.



It got canceled. Men who stay at home in the day would be watching what their wives want to watch.



Not men. Maybe comedy central or Netflix or E!.



am i supposed to care about heterosexual men and their feelings now?



unless they're fucking each other on camera, heterosexual men are worthless to society Reply

If you care about progressing feminism then yeah, you should. Addressing toxic masculinity is a key part of making shit better for all men and women... and helping heterosexual men become useful. Reply

heterosexual men will never be useful, sis. it's literally not ever going to happen. Reply

I like you. Reply

This. But of course this is ONTD and they can't grasp that there are actual good guys out there. Not many but they do exist. Reply

I agree, this is actually what men who claim to support feminism should be doing, talking to other men about it instead of using it to get brownie points from women. Reply

I agree. Reply

we should get to the root of the problem of masculinity which are straight males.



I'm glad it's other straight men doing it because everyone else is exhausted trying to fix it. Reply

And now let's back to Mansplaining Our World with your host, male feminist and Nice Guy all around: Justin Baroni! Reply

before we get to that point, start showing dicks in movies. one step at a time. Reply

*HARD DICKS sis! i can't take any more soft pretzel dicks i need to see veins ffs Reply

literally no one wants to look at flaccid dick ia Reply

YES thank u for correcting mama Reply

goddamn this comment with that icon tbh along with the aromantic/aromatic delicious herby food talk in the Nico Tortorella post. HOTDOG. PRETZEL. I'm so fucking hungry rn :((( Reply

i think men should be objectified at the same level as women. like a butt shot or a shirtless scene is the most they would push it but i want it to the like the 90s again with Jean Claude Van Damme, he was naked in a lot of his movies. there were scenes where he would be naked and the camera would pan up the back of his body, there was another scene where he was doing the splits in a skin-tight leotard thing, with the camera facing his ass. like give me some shit like that please Reply

yeah, we need more azz n diq in movies. Mainstream movies.

Hugh Jackman showing his butt in that one X Men movie was great. Make these comic nerds suffa Reply

YES. I don't even need full dicks, you know, maybe skip the tip for cable television, but definitely show part of it. Side dick? Yes. Half dick? Yes. Shadow balls dangling from a butt shot? Yes. Massive bulge zoom in an underwear shot? Yes. ALL MOVIE POSTERS WHERE GUYS NEVER FACE THE FRONT BECAUSE THEIR MASSIVE PHOTOSHOPPED BULGE MUST HAVE DRAMATIC SHADOW? YES. Reply

his wife was on Legend of the Seeker which is one of my favorite shows ever and I somehow stumbled upon this like 30 minute long video on youtube that the two of them had put up of him proposing to her and it was super boring but also super fucking weird like it was them just having dinner and talking and I got too bored and weirded out to actually get to the proposal Reply

They did? That's a bit cringey



That video they posted of announcing their second pregnancy to family and friends was cute but it was only like 2 minutes Reply

lol it was more than a bit cringey, it was just straight up vain. no one finds you z-list actors that interesting guys Reply

Lmao it gives over-the-top a new meaning tbh



His wife was in a bland remake of an already mediocre horror movie (The Lost Tribe/The Forgotten Ones) that was only made a few years after the original (with Jewel Staite). That's all I remember her from. I remember him starring in the first one but not the remake. Reply

They have a bunch of them. The proposal, their wedding, the announcement of their first baby, etc... Justin's extremely OTT.



LOL that proposal video is so cringe worthy. I stumbled upon it during my semi-annual youtube proposal video binge watch and was like WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS. I could not get through it all. Reply

I love Legend of the Seeker.



It was everything that a female-oriented fantasy should be. Reply

i always forget that he made that super obnoxious engagement video Reply

this is going to get canceled Reply

They literally already tried this with Mario Lopez and Danny Bonnaduce, though. Reply

...and has since become an american pop culture touchstone!



wait... Reply

i remember there being another all male talk show aimed at give women a glimpse at how men really feel.



i cant remember who the guys were but i know the lead guy is some author (i think) who is known for his ~men need to go back to being real men~ type bullshit. i see him sometimes as a talking head on cable news.



google isnt helping me with finding it Reply

Mario Lopez and Danny Bonnaduce.......I can't IMAGINE why that didn't work out and become a ratings hit. Reply

Oh, good. I'm not loopy. That actually existed. Reply

yes @ men having emotions (besides anger), no @ presumably a panel of straight/ masc gay dudes Reply

Just in to say that his Instagram posts about his wife and daughter are always so cute Reply

Another show ain't nobody gonna watch. Reply

keep it Reply

but we also know that women will find it interesting to have this insight into men

Who are these women? And why haven't they found a hobby? Reply

lmao ia Reply

lmao I feel like women have men figured out better than they us Reply

A lot of non-feminist women ~don't understand~ men Reply

what's to understand tbh Reply

lmao Reply

probably the same crowd reading fifty shades/twilight/cassandra claire books tbh Reply

