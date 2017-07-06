Stan Lee's wife of 70 Years Has Died



Marvel Comic legend Stan Lee lost his 93-year-old wife, Joan, this morning. The couple would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in just five months.

Joan was a novelist and also did voicework on several animated Marvel tv shows. She had a cameo in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse. A spokesperson said she passed away "quietly and surrounded by her family".

