Stan Lee's wife of 70 Years Has Died

70 years.



70 fucking years.



Holy shit, I cannot imagine losing someone after that long.



I'm already too old to ever be with someone that long.

Holy shit, I didn't realize until you said it. I too am too late to ever be someone for 70 years. I doubt I will live to 100.

My grandparents have been together for 73 years. It boggles the mind.

My husband and I would have to make it to 90--or 97 if you want to be technical since we didn't get married for years after we started dating.



But you better believe I'm marking it at 90 if we make it.

my grandparents were together almost that long & when my grandma died my grandpa went downhill & he'd never been without her & never lived alone & he passed away a year later.

on a related note when i worked as an aide in a hospital i had a little old couple & the wife slept in the waiting room (bc for some reason the hospital didn't allow overnight visitors in the icu) & she told me it was the first time in 50 yrs she & her husband would be apart while sleeping & i was like omgggggg.

RIP

They had a long hopefully happy marriage

RIP

:( RIP, I can't imagine knowing and loving a person for THAT long and then losing them

Damn, I'm impressed @ the longevity.



RIP and my condolences to him.

Can you imagine spending that much of your life w/ one person and then they're gone? Reply

Aw, RIP

now thats a successful marriage. :( hope hes ok

I remember her as Madame Web on the Spider-Man cartoon. R.I.P.

70 years together is incredible. RIP to her and I hope he manages to hold up okay enough :(

Aw :( At least she lived a long life. Rest in peace.



Edited at 2017-07-06 11:48 pm (UTC)

oh man, RIP. :(

Wow. He is going to miss her terribly. 70 years together!



May she rest well. Reply

That's terrible news, especially for how long they were together.



I hate to say this but we may lose him from this. Older couples generally go close together.



My grandpa literally suffered from a broken heart when my grandma passed away. He thankfully recovered but we were worried for a while. Reply

yeah such a negative thought but "we may lose him from this" was exactly what I was thinking too :\

My Grandpa basically just died after losing my Grandma. Like, was in perfect health and not even that old, but losing her basically broke him. I hope they are together somewhere now.

Reply

Yeah, and he's already winding down lately from activities =(

My friend who is a therapist says it is rare for people in marriages greater than 50 years to live more than 2 years after the other one passes.

This :( my friend's grandparents went really close together, they just couldn't cope and lost the will to live

Yeah it's not that uncommon for one spouse to die right after the other when they've been together that long. I honestly probably wouldn't have much interest in living any more if the person who had been there for me longer than anyone else died.

Yeah. :\ My dad's parents were married just shy of 60 years (my grandma died in August & they would have celebrated 60 years in October,) and at her funeral, my grandfather didn't want to leave the side of her casket. He'd had Parkinson's for a while but had largely remained asymptomatic aside from a very small hand tremor, but that day, he was shaking like a sapling in a hurricane.



He lived another 10 years but I don't think his body really wanted to. He had a stroke, was diagnosed with colon cancer & had a foot of his intestine removed, had pneumonia that they'd originally speculated to be congestive heart failure due to the amount of fluid, etc.. when he died, he was 92 years old, 6'3, and looked like a skeleton. Reply

:( :( :( fuck that's so sad im so sorry :(

I'm so sorry. :(

I'm sorry. Death is hard when you've been together so long.



My grandma has been gone for 5 years and my grandpa is still somehow still around at 93. He's constantly wishing he were the one who died instead of her and uses a walker but he's still here. Reply

I dunno...my grandpa died just 2 months short of he and my grandmother's 50th anniversary.



Seven years later and she's not only still here, but thriving as her own person. Reply

:( Man... There's something so beautiful about long relationships, but I don't think you can go for that long without being codependent to some degree. I can't imagine what he's going through right now. RIP Reply

That happened with my aunt and uncle. They were married 70+ years (I think 71 or 72, I forget). She died first, and he died a few days later.

yeah, im preparing myself for the ienvtiable now ):

Yeah. I asked my mom and she said he'd prob go in the next few months :(

Yeah, I had that thought too. He's already not in the best health and fuck, how do you even attempt to breathe without someone who's been by your side for seventy years? That's literally an entire lifetime just for their marriage.

I feel so bad, but yeah I was thinking that too

My Grandmother died in February and we just buried my Grandfather today.



I hate to think this but Stan probably doesn't have very long :(



I got to meet him and hear him speak at a panel and he's like someone's cool Grandpa Reply

