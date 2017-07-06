Stan Lee's wife of 70 Years Has Died
Marvel Comic legend Stan Lee lost his 93-year-old wife, Joan, this morning. The couple would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in just five months.
Joan was a novelist and also did voicework on several animated Marvel tv shows. She had a cameo in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse. A spokesperson said she passed away "quietly and surrounded by her family".
70 fucking years.
Holy shit, I cannot imagine losing someone after that long.
I'm already too old to ever be with someone that long.
But you better believe I'm marking it at 90 if we make it.
on a related note when i worked as an aide in a hospital i had a little old couple & the wife slept in the waiting room (bc for some reason the hospital didn't allow overnight visitors in the icu) & she told me it was the first time in 50 yrs she & her husband would be apart while sleeping & i was like omgggggg.
They had a long hopefully happy marriage
RIP and my condolences to him.
Can you imagine spending that much of your life w/ one person and then they're gone?
May she rest well.
I hate to say this but we may lose him from this. Older couples generally go close together.
My grandpa literally suffered from a broken heart when my grandma passed away. He thankfully recovered but we were worried for a while.
He lived another 10 years but I don't think his body really wanted to. He had a stroke, was diagnosed with colon cancer & had a foot of his intestine removed, had pneumonia that they'd originally speculated to be congestive heart failure due to the amount of fluid, etc.. when he died, he was 92 years old, 6'3, and looked like a skeleton.
My grandma has been gone for 5 years and my grandpa is still somehow still around at 93. He's constantly wishing he were the one who died instead of her and uses a walker but he's still here.
Seven years later and she's not only still here, but thriving as her own person.
I hate to think this but Stan probably doesn't have very long :(
I got to meet him and hear him speak at a panel and he's like someone's cool Grandpa