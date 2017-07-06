Gathering of the Juggalos announces line-up featuring P.O.D., Vanilla Ice, Waka Flocka and more!
◘Oklahoma City, OK... get ready for the Gathering of the Juggalos!
◘POD, Vanilla Ice, Waka Flocka Flame, former members of the Bloodhound Gang, Mushroomhead, and of course ICP to perform
◘Featuring activities like beach volleyball, a Juggalo wine mixer, Faygo launching contests, a Miss Juggalette pageant, and an ICP memorabilia auction
◘This isn't the only "gathering" of the Juggalos this year... the band and their fans plan to march on Washington DC in portest of the FBI's classification of Juggalos as a 'gang'
I live in MI, so when it comes to Faygo... it tastes great but it looses it's flavor SUPER fast. So you gotta drink it under 15 mins. That being said, Moon Mist is probably my favorite. Rock n Rye, Cream Soda, and the Raspberry/Blueberry are my other faves.

also, isn't POD a christian group? bloodhound gang is still around?
also, isn't POD a christian group? bloodhound gang is still around?
everyone should take this opportunity to share their favorite nu metal jams.
