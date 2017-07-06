FREDDIE - shades

Gathering of the Juggalos announces line-up featuring P.O.D., Vanilla Ice, Waka Flocka and more!




◘Oklahoma City, OK... get ready for the Gathering of the Juggalos!
◘POD, Vanilla Ice, Waka Flocka Flame, former members of the Bloodhound Gang, Mushroomhead, and of course ICP to perform
◘Featuring activities like beach volleyball, a Juggalo wine mixer, Faygo launching contests, a Miss Juggalette pageant, and an ICP memorabilia auction
◘This isn't the only "gathering" of the Juggalos this year... the band and their fans plan to march on Washington DC in portest of the FBI's classification of Juggalos as a 'gang'



source: 1 2

ONTD do you have your tickets yet? Do you love faygo?
Tagged: , , , , , ,