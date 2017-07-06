Nicole Kidman, Milo Ventimiglia and More Celebs Sing Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’




Celebrities - Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Milo Ventimiglia, Keri Russell, Riz Ahmed, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Jodie Comer, Rupert Friend, Sanaa Lathan, Claire Foy, Johnny Flynn, and Brit Marling - dramatically sing the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" in honor of its 21st anniversary, which is on July 8.


source
Tagged: , , , , , , , , ,