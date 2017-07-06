Nicole Kidman, Milo Ventimiglia and More Celebs Sing Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’

Say no to james franco Reply

Unf, Riz though. Reply

He was really underused in this video though. Rude. Reply

The most overrated Spice Girls song tbh Reply

I think their seminal song is say you'll be there Reply

Yaaaas! You betta stan their magnum opus! Reply

That's the infinitely better song. Reply

Truly. When I was a kid, I didn't really get the great significance of the song but it's perfect Reply

These things give me too much second-hand embarrassment to watch. I can't even get through it for Queen Keri. Reply

IA. No way I'm clicking play. Reply

lmao, me too!! it's too much! 😆 Reply

I didn't realize the year was 1996. Reply

I wish I was a celeb and in this because I would do it off script Reply

Milo looks so good for 40 Reply

I wouldn't need to read off a piece of paper if I was doing this. I know it by heart.



At karaoke, I prefer to sing any of their other singles, though. Reply

Why is James Franco still a thing tbh? Reply

"Spice" was my first CD ever (which my sister let me have, but still). I always remember everyone wanting to be Baby Spice but Scary was my first choice, always. This is making me feel hella old lol Reply

I got spice, spice world, and a boom box on the same day as a birthday present in the 90s and it was life changing tbh!!



I was always always Posh spice Reply

Love this song Reply

😍 @ nicole and riz idc abt anyone else Reply

Nicky Kidman continues to be the only white woman worthy of admiration besides Britney Spears. Reply

I'm confused. James Franco looks....attractive again. Reply

Unpopular opinion but Nicole Kidman's voice was just unbearable in this video. Reply

