Demi Lovato reveals #SorryNotSorry cover and release date!
Grammy nominated vocal legend Demi Lovato revealed the title for her upcoming single on Twitter this morning. "SORRY NOT SORRY" will be released on Tuesday the 11th of July, exclusively to Amazon Music on Prime Day!
Amazon Prime Day is the biggest day for sales on the site, with millions expected to visit to check out the hot deals. This gives Demi worldwide exposure, ensuring a hit*
*Mark my words
My Lovatics!! Are You Ready?? @amazonmusic #PrimeDay https://t.co/TlrxRaCZU0 pic.twitter.com/txBrbutR2c— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 6, 2017
Demi's #SNS interview for Amazon Prime! (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/D2smvFzscU— Demi Lovato (@OurGirlDemetria) July 6, 2017
Also I read up on her family history the other day and it's pretty interesting.
These girls will go places.
This is the most Demi Lovato song title I've ever read. She just had a Grammy nom, some people with taste still want justice for Cool For The Summer, and she looks HOT...this is her moment.
If this album is yet another dud she might as well resign, and go be an activist or sell tea full time on IG like she promised us last time.
I remember stanning Made In The USA and Really Don't Care. Now I want a Cher Lloyd comeback attempt.
Can't wait for when they say "its not that bad" to play it off that they enjoy the song lol
give us a good song demi
also Kesha owns pop music this summer, fuck outta here demo lovato
I am ready for Demi to claim she did Kesha's concept first with Skyscraper. It would be very on brand.