Demi Lovato reveals #SorryNotSorry cover and release date!

Grammy nominated vocal legend Demi Lovato revealed the title for her upcoming single on Twitter this morning. "SORRY NOT SORRY" will be released on Tuesday the 11th of July, exclusively to Amazon Music on Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day is the biggest day for sales on the site, with millions expected to visit to check out the hot deals. This gives Demi worldwide exposure, ensuring a hit*





