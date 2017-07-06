Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Split After 8 Months

Fair enough. She's been through a lot. Reply

aww. hopefully its amicable, he was there for her through a lot & she deserves happiness :( Reply

Are these comments serious in thinking they were romantically involved?..



What kind of Cassandra Claire/Stephanie Meyer world? Reply

Did the contract expire? Reply

YOU AINT SHIIIIIIIIITTTT!!! Reply

8 months under contract tho??? like, that's it? so random Reply

This ray of sunshine deserves only the best out of life. Reply

This. I hope he can still be a supportive friend for her Reply

yes Reply

truly Reply

mte, shes had such a rough year ): Reply

Zaddy Reply

iconic Reply

i knew smth was up when she started deleting nearly all of her pics w/ him (sans the sq on set ones) on ig :/ Reply

nooo :( Reply

oh damn, that makes it seem like a messy break up then. Reply

YEAH, she's still following taylor and she did the same w/ her ex before taylor (she's still following him as well btw lol) when they broke up but she didnt delete most of the pics all at once w/ him whereas w/ taylor, she did.



idk, i hate assuming shit but...lol Reply

Aww I hope they're still friends.



I need a nap because I first read Lourde and Taylor Swift friendship break up and thought it seemed a bit dramatic put like that. Reply

i just watched s3 of catastrophe and i was bracing myself for carrie to show up the whole time :( poor billie Reply

Awww, they were precious together. Reply

Aw, I thought they were cute. Reply

They really were. Whatever the nature of their relationship, he seemed very supportive of her. Reply

hmm I wonder why... Reply

I really hope she has a constant support system around her. Losing her mother and grandmother in a matter of days, + knowing how her mother passed, isn't something someone can rebound from so easily. Reply

Cause he gay? Reply

