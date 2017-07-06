Animal Shelter Disputes Lena Dunham’s Story About Lamby, the Dog She Gave Away

oh boy this post is gonna be good Reply

We got the queer family post turned tragic accident scene with multiple casualties.



Love story of the century, Taylor lautner and Billie lourd breaking up. Reply

Now that Girls is over is she going to fade in obscurity because that seemed to be the only thing keeping her relevant Reply

I already saw her memoir at Ollies, so... Reply

...let us pray. Reply

I think she will. She's already fading and nobody likes her. Reply

just say you didn't have time for the fucking dog. Reply

but that would take away from her saving the world persona Reply

and she's since adopted two new puppies... also mentioned at the source Reply

Yea that's always super sketch to me Reply

how old was lamby when she adopted him?



i always think it's sus when ppl come into the shelter i'm at and refuse to even look at the adult cats bc they only want kittens. makes me worry what they're gonna do when the kitten they pick out gets older. i understand not wanting to pick out a geriatric cat bc it hurts to only have a few years w/ your pet, but it's not like a 2yo cat has one foot in the grave lmao. Reply

She takes a thousand instagram selfies of herself a day, so she should probably take the dog out for a shit once in a blue moon. Reply

Right. Four years of aggression... My ass.



Reply

maybe lamby surrendered himself. Reply

maybe lena heard about chris pratt's pr fiasco and decided to be more savvy about it.



idk what BARC is like, but i volunteer at another new york shelter (with cats) and we're definitely open wrt behavioral assessments to prospective owners bc we don't want them coming back a few weeks later to dump the animal on us again bc they were taken by surprise.



Edited at 2017-07-06 10:46 pm (UTC) Reply

I've volunteered at BARC. Don't let the Williamsburg location fool you--they keep it 100% there. They don't give a fuck about celebrities.



This is so foul of Dunham, even if she was misinformed. It's also dumb. As BARC pointed out, she took that dog everywhere. Doesn't match up with how she describes it. Reply

isn't this the same dog that bit her on the ass? Reply

"The bite doesn't hurt that much. Just continuing to make pathetic excuses for my dog: he had a hard childhood, my shorts were too short, etc." Apparently so, but who knows with her. Reply

Dont think poor lamby was the one doing that. Reply

yeah. it's mentioned at the source Reply

“It’s just hard to believe the dog was nasty when she took Lamby to every green room with her when Girls was still a thing 4 years ago."



seriously how can i donate to them?! Reply

Yes! They dragged her like she dragged that dog back to the shelter. Reply

I can't believe they rescue dogs and have a glorious attitude like that. Who released this statement, lemme stan a bit Reply

This poor pupperz, I hope he is happy and healthy with his new owners. Reply

Edited at 2017-07-06 10:45 pm (UTC) wow this bitch can burn in hell why lie and act so dumb about this shit Reply

Go in, Mimi-Rose. Reply

dogs r life i will not stand 4 this! Reply

Ain't you tired of lying to make yourself look like a savior Lena ?



Edited at 2017-07-06 10:45 pm (UTC) Reply

BARC not playing around Reply

They gotta protect their reputation. Lena ain't shit. Reply

She must've gotten her advice from Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. Reply

She probably had vets or other behaviorists speculate on the previous owners and abuse. It's pretty common. This is stupid to bring up again. She admitted she couldn't take care of the dog. Y'all want her to try to go back and get Lamby? Or to shame her endlessly for not meshing with the dog? Maybe the dog didn't like her. Lamby is ONTD. Let it goooo. Reply

She didnt have time for the dog but made up a sob story about the dog being aggressive and whatnot...which for a dog is a critical thing to say considering dogs can get put down so easily in this society.... Not to mention aggression = chances of him being adopted lessen greatly. She is fucking with an innocent dogs life to make herself appear to be a better human instead of just saying yo i dont have time to give it the best life. Reply

If she didn't have time, as you speculate, why did she get two new dogs? Reply

Or she doesn't know how to handle a dog and is the one that is responsible for it becoming aggressive, and then gave up (which is kind of what I think after reading the source).



Dogs are a fucking lot of work. No shade to cats, but they are super low maintenance, while my little dog monster is like a small toddler who will never grow up and take care of herself. A lot of people don't really understand that. When I got my dog 3 years ago, I didn't even understand all the time it would take. I also had a rescue dog, 11 months old, who was owner surrendered. She was potty trained...and that's about it. It took time, money, and a lot of learning but she's finally at a really good place.



tldr, I just fucking bet that this bitch thinks dogs are like toys that need actual training, time, and patience, and then bailed after fucking her up. Reply

lmao mte. If she was miserable, the dog was miserable... Reply

