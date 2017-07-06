Animal Shelter Disputes Lena Dunham’s Story About Lamby, the Dog She Gave Away
- A few weeks ago, Lena wrote about re-homing her dog, Lamby, "after four years of challenging behavior and aggression"
- Lena claims Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a puppy and had multiple owners before her
- She detailed his adoption in a New Yorker article and showed him off in a Vogue magazine spread
- Now, the animal shelter, BARC, where Lena adopted Lamby is disputing her story
- The shelter clapped back: “We checked the records for Lamby. He was ‘owner surrendered, not enough time,’ so we do not know where she got ‘multiple owners that abused the dog.’”
- And: “If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she’s a new star and put her — or the dog — in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for dogs.”
- And then: “It’s just hard to believe the dog was nasty when she took Lamby to every green room with her when Girls was still a thing 4 years ago.”
- Lena's rep has no comment.
- Someone close to Lena says that several vets told Lena that Lamby had “past abuse” and even “possible brain damage.”
- Tons more details and quotes at the source.
i always think it's sus when ppl come into the shelter i'm at and refuse to even look at the adult cats bc they only want kittens. makes me worry what they're gonna do when the kitten they pick out gets older. i understand not wanting to pick out a geriatric cat bc it hurts to only have a few years w/ your pet, but it's not like a 2yo cat has one foot in the grave lmao.
idk what BARC is like, but i volunteer at another new york shelter (with cats) and we're definitely open wrt behavioral assessments to prospective owners bc we don't want them coming back a few weeks later to dump the animal on us again bc they were taken by surprise.
This is so foul of Dunham, even if she was misinformed. It's also dumb. As BARC pointed out, she took that dog everywhere. Doesn't match up with how she describes it.
"The bite doesn't hurt that much. Just continuing to make pathetic excuses for my dog: he had a hard childhood, my shorts were too short, etc."
BARC not playing around
They gotta protect their reputation. Lena ain't shit.
Dogs are a fucking lot of work. No shade to cats, but they are super low maintenance, while my little dog monster is like a small toddler who will never grow up and take care of herself. A lot of people don't really understand that. When I got my dog 3 years ago, I didn't even understand all the time it would take. I also had a rescue dog, 11 months old, who was owner surrendered. She was potty trained...and that's about it. It took time, money, and a lot of learning but she's finally at a really good place.
tldr, I just fucking bet that this bitch thinks dogs are like toys that need actual training, time, and patience, and then bailed after fucking her up.