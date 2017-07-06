Dame Angela Lansbury (potentially?) joins Little Women adaptation for BBC/PBS

But I haven't watched the movie yet! Reply

It's on my Netflix list! Reply

This is the superior version Reply

ilh so much Reply

I didn't scroll fast enough so when I saw her name I expected the worst



My heart stopped.



But yay. She has a lovely voice. Which I write because for some reason I can't read and thought this was some kind of radio thing like they tend to do.



But still. Little Women is cute even tho it took me way too long to realize Laurie and Jo would have never worked out.



Edited at 2017-07-06 10:44 pm (UTC)

i would be in tears. no way. she isn't allowed to die Reply

Little Women is cute even tho it took me way too long to realize Laurie and Jo would have never worked out.





Lol this! It took adulthood to see it. At first I was like Amy is horrible, but she was seriously better suited for Laurie. Reply

same! she was a trending topic on Facebook recently and I thought, well, this must be it :(



thank god it wasn't Reply

I have A LOT of feelings about Little Women



It was my childhood fav and Jo/Laurie was my first shipping disappointment, long before I knew what shipping was and the Winona Ryder movie with CBale only made my childhood pain worse.

I wonder if good Little Women fanfic exists lmao Reply

i preferred gabriel byrne Reply

he was too old. sorry. Laurie/Jo forever. Jo should have given it a chance. Reply

Wasn't always the case, but I definitely agree now. Reply

Alcott was trolling us all with Jo/Laurie outcome, I swear Reply

It is one of the greatest literary sorrows in my life that Jo & Laurie didn't end up together :( Reply

But I will say that a story about women, by women, with a woman director and a woman screenwriter, is exactly my kinda thing so I will watch this anyway Reply

Just wanted to point out that what you just said also applies to the Winona Ryder version (in case people didn't know). It was also Directed (Gillian Armstrong) and written (Robin Swicord) by women. Reply

I will watch her in anything Reply

I hate little women tbh. never saw what's so great about it Reply

I know. early white feminism. smh. Reply

I feel this way about other people's childhood favs so if I didn't have my own nostalgic, childhood connection to it, I prob wouldn't think much of it either Reply

lol. i read the book growing up and was always jealous of their seemingly really happy family despite everything. my childhood was a trainwreck and i used the book to escape. it has a lot of sentimental value (for me, obvs) Reply

This is how I feel about The Wizard Of Oz. I side eye people who try and force it on me. But I do love Little Women. I love every version tbh even the Hepburn one and that's my least fave one, but if that's the version that's on I'll watch. But I can totally get when its not someone's cup of tea. Reply

why is that your least fav? i totally bought hepburn as jo Reply

I have a sentimental attachment to it, and I always preferred reading books set in the past anyway, but I think I was as fascinated by Louisa May Alcott and her father Bronson as I was by her characters. Reply

That's nice, but I don't think it'll match the perfection of the 90s movie Reply

Nothing can beat that version. I know Beth dies and yet I always cry like I didn't see it coming. Reply

susan sarandon is an emotional murderer when it comes to playing mothers Reply

I'd love these little women movies a lot more if they'd stop killing off Beth T_T



I need a revisionist version where laurie and Jo get together Reply

tune into my Little Women fanfic: 50 depths of Walden pond. Reply

I can't wait!



i read the book so many times growing up and i always sobbed for beth. even though i knew it was coming, i couldn't help it Reply

I have nostalgia for the version with Winona Ryder because part of it was filmed where I grew up. It's a really small town so it was huge news and I remember my friends and I were so excited to be in the same area as Winona and Christian Bale but we were also terrified we might actually run into them. Reply

Honestly I can't wait for this? Reply

I'm super ambivalent to yet another Little Woman, but I love Angela Landsbury and am still PISSED Murder She Wrote is gone from Netflix. They keep taking my 'chill fall to sleep murder mystery shows!' Reply

Everyone saying they grew up with the 90's version. I grew up with the version that had a young Elizabeth Taylor. Though the 90's one is nice, and it has UBER FINE Eric Stoltz. <3



That movie fucked with my OCD/Anxiety at a young age because I was terrified that I would die of scarlet fever. :/



ANYWAY. I'm curious to see where this goes. Wouldn't go with Michael Gambon as Mr. Lawrence. Then again, he does come across crabby. Reply

i was more familiar w/the same version, my mum loved it. i also loved the newer adaptation from the 90s. Reply

I had seen the Elizabeth Taylor one, but I must've already been a teen when my mom took me to the movies to see the 90's one. And my mom had been the one to get me the book and encouraged me to read and watch movies so it's one of those lovely mom/daughter memories for me. I grew to totally forget the Liz Taylor one tbh Reply

The Elizabeth Taylor one is my 2nd fave. I use to look at it all the time when I was in Jr. High. But then the 90's one came out....

But I still look at the 49 version whenever it comes on. Its so good. Reply

