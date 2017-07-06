Dame Angela Lansbury (potentially?) joins Little Women adaptation for BBC/PBS



The project, from Colin Callender’s Playground, is written by Heidi Thomas (Call The Midwife) and directed by Vanessa Caswill (Thirteen). Lansbury will play Aunt March. (Michael Gambon is playing Mr Laurence and Emily Watson is playing Marmee) This just began filming in Ireland, supposed to air early next year.

