Dame Angela Lansbury (potentially?) joins Little Women adaptation for BBC/PBS
The project, from Colin Callender’s Playground, is written by Heidi Thomas (Call The Midwife) and directed by Vanessa Caswill (Thirteen). Lansbury will play Aunt March. (Michael Gambon is playing Mr Laurence and Emily Watson is playing Marmee) This just began filming in Ireland, supposed to air early next year.
whaaaat?
My heart stopped.
But yay. She has a lovely voice. Which I write because for some reason I can't read and thought this was some kind of radio thing like they tend to do.
But still. Little Women is cute even tho it took me way too long to realize Laurie and Jo would have never worked out.
Little Women is cute even tho it took me way too long to realize Laurie and Jo would have never worked out.
Lol this! It took adulthood to see it. At first I was like Amy is horrible, but she was seriously better suited for Laurie.
thank god it wasn't
It was my childhood fav and Jo/Laurie was my first shipping disappointment, long before I knew what shipping was and the Winona Ryder movie with CBale only made my childhood pain worse.
I wonder if good Little Women fanfic exists lmao
This is how I feel about The Wizard Of Oz. I side eye people who try and force it on me. But I do love Little Women. I love every version tbh even the Hepburn one and that's my least fave one, but if that's the version that's on I'll watch. But I can totally get when its not someone's cup of tea.
Nothing can beat that version. I know Beth dies and yet I always cry like I didn't see it coming.
I need a revisionist version where laurie and Jo get together
That movie fucked with my OCD/Anxiety at a young age because I was terrified that I would die of scarlet fever. :/
ANYWAY. I'm curious to see where this goes. Wouldn't go with Michael Gambon as Mr. Lawrence. Then again, he does come across crabby.
The Elizabeth Taylor one is my 2nd fave. I use to look at it all the time when I was in Jr. High. But then the 90's one came out....
But I still look at the 49 version whenever it comes on. Its so good.
