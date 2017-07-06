LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out as Transgender
LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out as Transgender https://t.co/OkcK6LKFtX— People Magazine (@people) July 6, 2017
Russom said she has been wanting to come out for years. “This is my fifth decade being alive, and in each of those decades, there’s been a time where I’ve tried to say, ‘Hey, I think I’m transgender!’ This was even before that word existed.”
Russom added that she “could not imagine” continuing to pretend to be someone she’s not on stage for the next year, especially as the band prepares for its upcoming tour and album cycle in support of American Dream, due Sept. 1. Coming out has left Russom feeling more connected to her bandmates and their catalog.
