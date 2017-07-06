LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out as Transgender

i thought that said gavin rossdale Reply

same

same, my 1st thought was "so that's why the marriage fall apart" but then I read.

ahhh LJG <333

I love her sfm, one of my favorite bands EVER and she's such a fucking bad ass. One of the few people I'd geek out over, TBH.

I was so sad for her when she and her wife split. I just really wanted them to make it.

i'm gonna have to check out her music

Good for her <3

Amazing ❤️ I'm glad her band mates are supportive.

Good for her!

Good for ha!

big congrats. wishing her peace and safety. i haven't been heavy into LCD soundsystem since high school but this news is making me wanna flip back through their catalog 🙏🏽

Love their latest, I feel like one might hear this song at an end-of-the-world prom.



inspired call on the apocalyptic prom tune wow, i love this. great evolution of the sound i remember them having #moody inspired call on the apocalyptic prom tune

this made me cry the first time i heard it

That's great. I'm glad she's finally in a place where she feels ready to share this with the world. I hope her fans are supportive.

Good for her! Their music~ is still noisy trash. Bless.

congrats!

idg all the garfield shit on her ig tho Reply

maybe she's passionate about lasagna

she hates mondays? is dating someone named garfield? idk

andrew garfield? wasn't he in a lcd soundsystem video? or was it arcade fire?

i haven't listened to them before but good for her!! so happy she feels comfortable coming out and i will spy their discography

happy for her but i will miss the beard.



did she mention anything about a delia gonzalez and gavin russom follow up...? it_s_been_84_years.gif and such. Reply

I have no idea who they are but congrats to her.



Love LCD Soundsystem and good for her! Fingers crossed ONTD's resident transphobes don't appear

don't summon them, sis

