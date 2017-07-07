bless you for making it as the first reply with this video. bless you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This scene gets me every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The kissing scene in cinema paradiso always gets me Reply

Thread

Link

GOD +1000 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSSSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOVE James Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came in here to mention this movie. Ugh James McAvoy was perfect in this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Hoppipolla 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sameeeeeeeeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fave movie kiss ever <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looooove Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK YES. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is always the one that comes to mind when this subject is brought up. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES. Damn he looks like such a good kisser. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww i loved this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I miss kissing someone I like. It's not the same when you're drunk/just feel like making out...when I'm really into it I can't stop and things go from 0 to 60 real fast lmfao



My first kiss was pretty terrible...it was with a cute french blond guy but he hardened his tongue into a little bullet and kept trying to shoot my mouth. No ty!!! Reply

Thread

Link

same. kissing someone I'm into and kissing a random is sooo drastically different for me that I haven't wasted my time kissing randoms in 4 yrs. why bother when it can never be as good? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I barely ever kiss a rando in a bar or club. Unless he is really attractive, it holds zero appeal to me. I'd rather have a good time with my friends Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES! I miss kissing someone and actually liking it. My first was ok. Dude was hot and nice and I just really remember being caught off guard but that was prob for the best. I love my second kiss (and I sometimes refer to it as my first because it was the first time I initiated it). We ended up having a lot of drama throughout an embarrassingly long time, but that first kiss and subsequent make out session as he walked me home...I look back at it fondly, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always thought the whole hardened tongue thing was a myth and then the last guy I made out with did it! He was 26! Wtf! You'd think in all his years of having "a ton of girlfriends" (his words), someone would have told him that's not cool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too lazy to check if the kiss from Hitchcock's Notorious is on there and if this list is therefore valid Reply

Thread

Link

DRY YOUR EYES BABY, IT'S OUT OF CHARACTER. I end up watching this movie once a month usually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! I don't even count myself a fan of romantic films anymore but the whole film is ridiculously romantic, it's kind of insane. that's just one of its many pluses though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that spider man one Reply

Thread

Link







and of course

and of course Reply

Thread

Link

mte. didn't heath almost break jake's nose during the kissing scene? now that's dedication, people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes at #2 , one of the most memorable movie kisses for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh the Harry/Ginny kiss in the movie was so awful. I didn't really like the Ron/Hermione one either, I wish they hadn't changed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I laughed when I read a review that basically said all these characters would probably end up in prison at some point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! (even though this relationship is sorta sketch in retrospect, lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That first kiss in the library, from the amazing movie in your icon. Love "Atonement." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesssss. the tension and the passion <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that this honestly might be my favourite movie ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww i love this movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss pero like delete this before ONTD ruins this movie like they did bring it on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie is so creepy when you give it even a little thought, but I LOVE it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is really het as usual. the Brokeback Mountain reunion kiss gets me every time. The desperation of it really spoke to me. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm never going to be kissed again :'( Reply

Thread

Link

not sure if I love this kiss or if I love the emotions that pass over Jack's face as Ennis pushes him towards the wall



Reply

Thread

Link

This is actually the first kiss I thought of. It's just very, very intense and communicates so much and is really pivotal to the conflict that develops in the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the outtake is better tbh



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a white list. They're missing Gael and Diego in Y tu mama, js Reply

Thread

Link









I wish they would play lovers in another film That kiss was everythingI wish they would play lovers in another film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaaas they have so much chemistry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hear ya Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched Y tu mama tambien on Netflix and I fee like I got it but I didn't really get it. I always feel that way about foreign films though. I really wish I had better Spanish skills so I could watch without subtitles. Even though this has nothing to do with your comment lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link