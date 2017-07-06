Selena Gomez Teases FETISH...Coming Soon
She posted a teaser of the new song? video? for Fetish, featuring a yet to be determined ghost singer.
Her instagram also featured random pics of a street and her sitting in the middle of it cause she's an artiste.
SourceSource
She's going to have that chubby-looking baby face for her entire life. When she ages it will just look like an aging baby, not a maturing/sharper face.
also Look at her mothers face.
There are so many talented people putting in work and then there's her... I sound like a bitch so I'll pay a compliment. She's got really nice hair.
It is kinda funny that the most followed person on Instagram is a mediocre Latina woman.
i jam to some of her songs but i hate her at this point esp since she does nothing but shes also so ungrateful for it cause in her mind she's imagined shes an artist better than all the others~
