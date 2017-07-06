whisper to me u hot basic bitch Reply

lmao Reply

the noise in the background is tragic, but LDR's Ultraviolence called; she wants her aesthetic back! Reply

Fetish? To be invisible and have everyone forget you? *throws hands in the air* Reply

THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS TO TALK ABOUT Reply

Edited at 2017-07-06 09:59 pm (UTC)

How is it possible that she looks even younger here than usual? She looks how she did in her Wizards of Waverly Place days. Reply

she does her make-up to look older/more mature.

She's going to have that chubby-looking baby face for her entire life. When she ages it will just look like an aging baby, not a maturing/sharper face.



also Look at her mothers face. Reply

is this her tribute to Erotica? Reply

yes, she's also going to release a coffee table book called SEX O'CLOCK Reply

good for her. will it feature a metal cover that falls off after one reading? Reply

Yep. Revival was her basic ode to Stripped Reply

Now that's not a very "classy" title is it, Selena? Reply

lmao Reply

I'm going to be honest, it's actually starting to bother me how little she does and gets so much recognition.



There are so many talented people putting in work and then there's her... I sound like a bitch so I'll pay a compliment. She's got really nice hair. Reply

you're correct on everything Reply

#affirmativeaction White mediocrity succeeds all the time, let's give brown mediocrity it's time in the limelight. #equality Reply

LOLLLL.



It is kinda funny that the most followed person on Instagram is a mediocre Latina woman. Reply

lmao i love it Reply

Her hair (routine/stylist work) is impressive. Reply

loll, sums up my thoughts

i jam to some of her songs but i hate her at this point esp since she does nothing but shes also so ungrateful for it cause in her mind she's imagined shes an artist better than all the others~



Edited at 2017-07-06 10:29 pm (UTC)

Is the fetish being into girls who look underage Reply

My Whisper Reina coming to show your white multioctive flops what success looks like. DM your faves to take notes. Reply

w/e she makes bops so i'm ready for this Reply

her talent is picking bops Reply

mte. give the chica a Grammy! Reply

i dont know shit about selena gomez but the song title paired with the fact that she's styled like a child in this clip is creeping me tf out Reply

That's what gets me too. Seems like this would be better suited to make her look her age because she can with the right makeup. Idg the natural, cotton dress, young face thing Reply

How is she styled like a child? She's literally just standing in the middle of a street in a yellow shirt and the shot is basically a close up of her face. Reply

truth, its just her baby face hah Reply

I love "Bad Liar". Idc idc Reply

Somebody lied to her, several times. Reply

