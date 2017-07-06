Bitsie Tulloch and David Giuntoli are married!
#TBT to our tiny, beautiful wedding in Montana last month. 💗 https://t.co/mEKv9pz7eO— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) July 6, 2017
Grimm co-stars Bitsie Tulloch and David Giuntoli got married last month in Montana and both shared multiple pictures of the wedding. They've been together for three years.
Sources 1, 2, 3
I always hated that they kind of had to keep her around on 'Grimm' despite her awful acting, just because of her relationship with the show's star, but they do seem happy together so congrats to them.
the fan hate to her
? Unless you mean the cast/crew wanted to keep her around. Which, I suppose has happened on other shows.
Mfte.
Edited at 2017-07-06 10:18 pm (UTC)
I just slightly got emotional over my ex today. It's been like 9 months, and I've been good the past 3 months, but today IDK I was just missing him. Not necessarily romantically, but as a best friend.
didn't even know they were together
I absolutely hated Nick & Juliet together (and disliked Juliet in general), but they seem cute irl and I like what I've seen of Bitsie's irl personality. You can't base show couple on real life and vice versa.
I was ambivalent about Nick/Juliette. I wasn't a fan of Nick/Adalind, because while she's a good actress, Adalind annoyed the hell out of me.
Anyway, I'm glad for them and wish them the best.
I liked Juliette. I was shocked she was so disliked. I hated how her character was treated she deserved better.
disappointed but not surprised fandom unites in hate of a fairly innocuous female character before she want evil
We're getting married at the end of the month and I'm just ready for it to be over and on a beach in Mexico. Both of our families are driving us bonkers with last minute stuff.
congrats to them!