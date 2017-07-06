'Walking Dead' Star's Creepy DMs With Teen Fan Exposed



Walking Dead actor Xander Berkeley (Gregory) is a 61-year-old married father of two (his wife is actress Sarah Clarke, who played Nina on 24), but apparently that didn't stop him from getting inappropriate with a 19-year-old fan of the show who followed him on Twitter.

Now that fan has posted screenshots of their private conversations to her Twitter account, including him repeatedly imploring her to send him nude photos, offering to spank her, revealing that his "fave age" for women is 15-29 and complaining about how hard he finds it not to cheat on his "cold" wife:

















source
