'Walking Dead' Star's Creepy DMs With Teen Fan Exposed

king of consideration and chivalry



I am weezing Reply

If we can't have the men are weak tag may I suggest an alternative. Men Exposed tag Reply

oh man fuck this guy. he's in so many things and I always had a soft spot for him but maybe this is solely because of how his character died on 24 and I'm projecting Reply

THE MEMORY OF GEORGE MASON DOES NOT DESERVE THIS



yeah lol I know what you mean but omg this is so cringe-y Reply

Reminds me of those Thomas Gibson exposed tweets/videos, minus the pedophilia. Reply

what happened with thomas gibson? Reply

It wasn't anything as bad as this dude but it was so deeply pathetic that I wanted to set myself on fire because it gave me THAT much second hand embarrassment. ENJOY! Reply

huuuuuuuuuh Reply

OH MY GOD i can't wait to log onto twitter to see what the fuck he has to say. this is crazyyyyyyy Reply

haven't watched the show since glenn met the bat, but i bet you they're gonna kill his character off asap.



i'm rolling at the fact that he wished Rosita died first instead of Sasha.



Edited at 2017-07-06 09:41 pm (UTC)

Was waiting for this, he's so gross. Reply

WTF!!! his poor wife and kids. i guess you cant trust men at all Reply

How many times a day are there posts about men being shitty? kdjfsdklfa Men, just fucking behave.



FIFTEEN. His "favourite" ages for women includes children. Fucking disgusting. Reply

also there is a biiiiiiiig difference between 15 and 29 so saying that 15-29 is his "fav age group" is... a choice Reply

Yeah, I'm surprised his cutoff age goes as high as 30 Reply

Or he meant to write 20 and hit 9 by accident. I do that all the time. Reply

or he meant 15-19 but hit 2 instead of 1 Reply

I feel like he added '29' to seem less creepy. I bet if he was being honest he'd have said '15-21'. His messages made my skin crawl.



Why did she send him pics?



Edited at 2017-07-06 10:30 pm (UTC)

This shows fandom is absolutely gross and inappropriate and it seems same is true for the cast members. Reply

yea it def goes both ways, actors can be very quick to take advantage of their fan base. Reply

They better fire him. Reply

Ewww, what a creep Reply

Jfc! He gives me the creeps on the show.



Fuck men. Reply

glad nikita killed him



15-29? ewwwwwww. time for the urn. Reply

Mte. I just finished rewatching S1 and 2 of Nikita very recently, and now I can't look at him the same. I used to love to hate him, now I just want to see him burn. Reply

Definitely don't condone his behavior, but she definitely didn't need to egg it on either. He's more at fault as the elder adult perving over a younger girl. Yet, that chick could've told him he was creeping her out WAY before she decided to "post the tea". I MEAN SHE EVEN GAVE HIM HER ADDRESS???? Reply

Nah, sorry. He's in control of his own behavior. Reply

No I totally said that he's at fault for his behavior. But she ALSO is at fault for playing along knowing she's "creeped out" Reply

Oh. I was wondering what the blacked-out line was, that's her giving him her address after he says he wants to spank her?

He still ain't shit, and that 15 yo comment is extra gross. I hope he isn't DMing underage fans. Reply

Nah. Expose him. It doesn't matter that she "egged him on" if it was to get him to show what are clearly his true and gross colors



But I do think it was not cool to share the messages where he talked about his wife. That's probably even more humiliating for her than this situation already would have been. Reply

agreed, this is a mess - doesn't excuse him being disgusting, but still Reply

That was her address?! Yeah I feel like he moved on the next one and she was pissed so she outed him but I don't care because he's doing all womankind a favour posting these receipts especially if he WAS planning on DMing a 15 year old.



Edited at 2017-07-06 09:49 pm (UTC)

i was wondering what she blocked out. ia tho, he's obviously trash so idk why she kept indulging him. Reply

I've been pressured into giving out too much personal information to persistent men before. Part of it is hoping they'll be satisfied with it and leave me alone. This girl is younger than me and this man is rich and famous.



There's a power imbalance here. Reply

i originally thought this since i thought she was at least in her 20s but going through her twitter the girl literally looks and probably is 15 so... NOPE. he should have known better and she was a teen fucking with him bc teens are bored and do dumb shit. Reply

Honestly, you and everyone that agreed with you are fucked up for this train of thought.



Edited at 2017-07-07 12:59 am (UTC)

at first i thought that, like damn, why'd she keep it going for so long? but that's how you get more information. i mean, cops are out there right now "flirting" with guys in order to suss out pedophiles and they're not getting anything out of it so i can't knock her for doing the same. i've known women in my own life that had to play along with things to find out how deep some questionable behavior really went... (and it went far enough to land the guy in jail for child porn sooo...) Reply

I was listening to a Candyman podcast where the hosts were like, "This guy always seems to play creeps." I guess it's an easy role to play for him. Reply

Kinda like Doug Hutchinson, lol Reply

I always want to believe that guys who are typecast like that are just really good actors so this is disappointing and (hopefully) is just giving other creep-esque actors a bad name Reply

lol mte, isn't the ~rule~ that the creepiest-looking actors are usually nice guys? and that "nice guys" are huge creeps irl?



ia, i hope he's the exception. Reply

what's da podcast? i love candyman



Edited at 2017-07-06 09:59 pm (UTC)

