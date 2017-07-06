'Walking Dead' Star's Creepy DMs With Teen Fan Exposed
Walking Dead actor Xander Berkeley (Gregory) is a 61-year-old married father of two (his wife is actress Sarah Clarke, who played Nina on 24), but apparently that didn't stop him from getting inappropriate with a 19-year-old fan of the show who followed him on Twitter.
Now that fan has posted screenshots of their private conversations to her Twitter account, including him repeatedly imploring her to send him nude photos, offering to spank her, revealing that his "fave age" for women is 15-29 and complaining about how hard he finds it not to cheat on his "cold" wife:
I'm slightly terrified of the repercussions I might face, but this needed to be shared. Men ain't shit and his wife deserves better. pic.twitter.com/aUM0QJDepq— karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017
I am weezing
yeah lol I know what you mean but omg this is so cringe-y
Reminds me of those Thomas Gibson exposed tweets/videos, minus the pedophilia.
i'm rolling at the fact that he wished Rosita died first instead of Sasha.
FIFTEEN. His "favourite" ages for women includes children. Fucking disgusting.
Why did she send him pics?
Fuck men.
15-29? ewwwwwww. time for the urn.
He still ain't shit, and that 15 yo comment is extra gross. I hope he isn't DMing underage fans.
But I do think it was not cool to share the messages where he talked about his wife. That's probably even more humiliating for her than this situation already would have been.
There's a power imbalance here.
ia, i hope he's the exception.
