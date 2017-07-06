Lena Headey recalls disturbing audition experience
The actress also admits that refusing to flirt with casting directors has lost her jobs.
"When I was in my twenties, and doing a lot of audition tapes in the States, a casting director told me: 'The men take these tapes home and watch them and say, 'Who would you fuck ?'"
"I've never played the game of going in to auditions and flirting; I've never done it."
She also spoke of her struggle at being heard on set as a woman :
"I said to a female colleague, 'Do you find that you have to say the same things seven times, whereas a man says it once and everyone listens?'"
"Male counterparts can say the same thing and everyone's like, 'Oh, that's a great idea,' and I'm like, 'I just said that 19 times but you chose not to listen or take it on board.'"
source
Omg... I mean, I shouldn't be surprised.
This just makes it even harder for me to trust men.
Only the super talented can get away with looking average and getting the high paying jobs. Even when you look at the people that are considered acting greats, majority of them are conventionally attractive people.
Attractiveness and fuckability tend to go together so...
Also its not like this place don't thirst for all the conventionally attractive people Hollywood loves so you prove their point.
Seeing all the tech bros defending each other, though, certainly makes me think this won't change anything.
I constantly feel nauseated just by how mainstream violent misogyny is. It feels like it's fucking everywhere and right in your face every single day.
For example I stopped buying Dells when I had to deal with their customer service and repeat the problem to them several times (and them giving me the same "solution" several times even though I repeatedly told them I tried all the troubleshooting already.) I got so frustrated that I ranted to my parents, my Dad called and within 5 minutes they were sending a new part out to fix the computer. My Dad knows way less about computers then I do, but he still gets way more respect whenever techs talk to him. I was officially done with Dell after that.
I remember seeing a Twitter thread about some dude that "discovered" that women really aren't taken as seriously when he accidentally used his secretary's e-mail signature and no one would reply. When he switched back he got an immediate reply and was complaining to his secretary who shrugged and was like "duh." He went on to "make a point" and used her sig for a week and was stunned no one would reply to him. And then he went back to his own sig and answered e-mails with the wrong solution but people still thanked him and when he replied with the correct solution on his secretary's people ignored her.
And then the shit storm of people rolling their eyes saying he had to prove it himself instead of listening to his secretary (which is completely valid in my opinion lol)