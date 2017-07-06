Lena Headey recalls disturbing audition experience

Another day, another story. Reply

'The men take these tapes home and watch them and say, 'Who would you fuck ?'



Omg... I mean, I shouldn't be surprised.

This just makes it even harder for me to trust men. Reply

A lot of female roles in Hollywood require "sexy" in them...we've all seen the gross casting calls. So it stands to reason that fuckability would be considered by the casting director. Reply

it's ok to be angry about all of it tho Reply

ehh not really. Acting is one of those professions where being attractive is almost a job requirement for the majority in the profession? pretending its not part of the job to be attractive is ridiculous.



Only the super talented can get away with looking average and getting the high paying jobs. Even when you look at the people that are considered acting greats, majority of them are conventionally attractive people.



Attractiveness and fuckability tend to go together so...



Also its not like this place don't thirst for all the conventionally attractive people Hollywood loves so you prove their point. Reply

So because the writing is sexist and gross, therefore the casting directors are obligated to be sexist and gross to an uncomfortably unprofessional degree? I don't think so. Reply

Controversial opinion: justifying the small interactions within a culture/system without considering the broader structures and patterns is not particularly useful or insightful. Reply

Not a great opinion. Reply

If I had baps I'd definitely use them to get acting gigs. Reply

Wow Reply

unbelievably not shocking Reply

men director/producers/etc are so gross. why do u need everyone woman to want to fuck u Reply

what an excruciatingly frustrating world we live in. Reply

men are the worst Reply

It might never happen in Hollywood, but women working in Silicon Valley began to publicly expose sexist assholes like Travis Kalanick, Dave McClure, and Justin Caldbeck.



Seeing all the tech bros defending each other, though, certainly makes me think this won't change anything. Reply

it's a start. obviously the "starlets" terrified of being blacklisted won't say anything, but if actresses/producers/directors with more clout and less fear of losing their livelihood started speaking up, it would definitely get the ball rolling.



Edited at 2017-07-06 09:01 pm (UTC)

I love that the women in Silicon Valley are exposing the techbros. Not just the CEOs but the VCs, too. Reply

Do you have a link where I could read more on this? Reply

Men are so disgusting.



I constantly feel nauseated just by how mainstream violent misogyny is. It feels like it's fucking everywhere and right in your face every single day. Reply

It is so disheartening, I can't even think about it too much because it makes me so anxious, but as a woman I also can't escape it, there are always reminders everywhere. it's so upsetting. Reply

I am honestly dreading having to get a new job because of the sexism. Right now I work in an office with three other people and the only man is my father so I feel really safe. Reply

I'm sort of tired of the world we live in. I don't know if it's going to ever get better. I feel a little gloomy! Reply

What a surprise except not really Reply

I can understand the frustration to be heard. I've always felt like people don't listen to me and it's made it so I repeat myself way too often. I hate it, I don't like that I speak that way with everyone but with some men it's like I can tell they check out the instant I start speaking



For example I stopped buying Dells when I had to deal with their customer service and repeat the problem to them several times (and them giving me the same "solution" several times even though I repeatedly told them I tried all the troubleshooting already.) I got so frustrated that I ranted to my parents, my Dad called and within 5 minutes they were sending a new part out to fix the computer. My Dad knows way less about computers then I do, but he still gets way more respect whenever techs talk to him. I was officially done with Dell after that. Reply

