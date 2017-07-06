Lena Headey recalls disturbing audition experience




The actress also admits that refusing to flirt with casting directors has lost her jobs.
"When I was in my twenties, and doing a lot of audition tapes in the States, a casting director told me: 'The men take these tapes home and watch them and say, 'Who would you fuck ?'"
"I've never played the game of going in to auditions and flirting; I've never done it."

She also spoke of her struggle at being heard on set as a woman :
"I said to a female colleague, 'Do you find that you have to say the same things seven times, whereas a man says it once and everyone listens?'"
"Male counterparts can say the same thing and everyone's like, 'Oh, that's a great idea,' and I'm like, 'I just said that 19 times but you chose not to listen or take it on board.'"

