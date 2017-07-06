Harry Styles Second Single Is...

b o r i n g Reply

this was my fav when i listened to the album. drag me Reply

we all have our flaws. Reply

joisfdkml3grsdf get ha! Reply

I'm not a fan but I like Kiwi and Carolina. This seems like a bad move. It didn't work for Katy, Harry! Reply

this slow song? during the summer? ok harry Reply

But why Reply

i would have bet my life this was gonna be the next single lol he's so predictable. tho i'm interested to see what the video will be like, will he be as extra as taylor was with the paper airplane necklace in style? Reply

of course the one related to tayswift is the next single Reply

I hate him



in other news he looks good in the Dunkirk trailers Reply

mte I'm actually surprised that he doesn't come off as awkward. If anything, the lead Fionn does. He sounds dead inside Reply

He does! His jawline is ridiculous!! Reply

his album sucks im so over y'all pretending like that snoozefest is good

he's charming tho so ill give him that



Edited at 2017-07-06 08:27 pm (UTC) Reply

i have poor taste im srry bb Reply

Why is everyone so obsessed with old Taylor Swift drama? Reply

blame harry for releasing a song about her 4 years later when everyone had finally stopped talking about it Reply

Katy Perry has been doing it too. Everyone, just chill. Move past the Wonderbread Princess Reply

Maybe they let themselves steam over it too long before responding. It's like when someone sends you a mean text and you think of a response for a week... and then it sounds stupid when you finally reply. Reply

read the 300 comments any t swift post gets to find out Reply

Wow, seriously?

Not "Woman" or "Carolina"? Reply

Ikr!?! Woman is perfect for summer nights. Reply

mte. those would have been fun summer songs. Reply

Omg Carolina is my jam! Reply

ikr, Woman is my fave Reply

Agreed. My two favs! Reply

Hang it up; flat screen Reply

only song i like on the album is woman Reply

Two Ghosts is a better mid-fall/winter song. Not here for it right now. Summer needs more bops. Reply

