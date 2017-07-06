Erika Jayne sideeye

Harry Styles Second Single Is...


- Two Ghosts is Harry's next single.
- Allegedly about Taylor Swift.
- The only song on the album slower than Sign of the Times.
- Supposedly hitting the radio on July 25th.

