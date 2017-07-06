Harry Styles Second Single Is...
#Update | Two Ghosts is officially the 2nd single off of Harry Styles debut and will make it to radio on July 25th, 2017!— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) July 6, 2017
- Two Ghosts is Harry's next single.
- Allegedly about Taylor Swift.
- The only song on the album slower than Sign of the Times.
- Supposedly hitting the radio on July 25th.
Source 1 2
Justice for 🥝🥝🥝🥝
in other news he looks good in the Dunkirk trailers
he's charming tho so ill give him that
Edited at 2017-07-06 08:27 pm (UTC)
Not "Woman" or "Carolina"?
Omg Carolina is my jam!
but i also only really like carolina