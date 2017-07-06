July 6th, 2017, 11:19 pm aames9 Amy Schumer posted a crotch shot for National Bikini Day Schumer refuses to let body shamers tell her what she can and cannot wear.'National bikini day! #wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite' she wrote next to the photo.source Tagged: amy schumer, celebrity social media Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 168168 comments Add comment
i have no reaction to this. much like lena dunham my reasons for not liking her have nothing to do with her body or physical appearance
on a somewhat related topic, how do yall manage your bikini area? when i was younger i put so much time and energy into sculpting and maintaining my pubic hair and now i've lost the will to do much lol
Exactly.
I'm so glad you've asked this. I'm going on a long-ish trip to Greece in Sept and I think I'm going to get my first bikini wax (and maybe legs? IDK IDK) but I'm super nervous and have NO IDEA what to expect.
Idk your pain tolerance - it isn't pleasant or painless by any means, but I find it manageable. I usually take some Aleve or something prior to my appointment. Also, definitely research any place you're interested in and read reviews. My first wax wasn't too great, but I paid more to go to places with better reputations for waxing and it was worth it. Quick and ~relatively painless.
I wax sometimes and have an epilator at home for regular use, it's a lot easier on my skin than shaving or waxing. But I like Brazilians so there are some areas that you just can't really get by yourself with an epilator.
It felt awkward putting it on and letting it settle before wiping it off lol but it doesn't seem the be growing back so thick and lasted about three days.
I don't give a fuck any more about what my pubes do or don't look like anymore. It's all about how lazy I feel.
Usually I'll use an electric trimmer but it broke so ive been going ~au naturel~ my bf literally doesnt care but it gets in the way imo
so u do you girl
A lot of bad people have done that. That's like the blueprint of being a gang-member, actually, LOL.
