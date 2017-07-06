Eminem Adorably Wishes 50 Cent a Happy Birthday!
caption: Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world 🌎 to me man, I love you bro.
So cute <33 and I am still getting used to the beard! But I like it :P
Happy Friday Eve ONTD!! Whats the cutest way someone wished you a happy birthday??
With these words - am I a jerk or just jerk chicken?
Or {chiga chigga chig chig jer chig jer} jerkin' the chain
22 jerks in a jerk circle, or is it a circle jerk?
Wait a minute, what am I sayin? Allow me to run it back
And rewind it {blblblblblblblb well} let me ask you again
Am I just jerkin your chain, am I berserk or insane?
this body shaming right now!!!
when I turned 18 my friends threw a surprise party. it's probably the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me, but it was a friday night, I was super sick at the time and my friend had invited me over to play mario kart and then when we arrived it was a party and I just remember feeling so guilty because I was so tired and had really just wanted to play mario kart. bless them though, it was a good night
They swirling?
It's just odd at first glance, it also looks like he Just For Men'ed it. sooo well that's nice Em.