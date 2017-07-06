Kitty

Eminem Adorably Wishes 50 Cent a Happy Birthday!


caption: Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world 🌎 to me man, I love you bro.

So cute <33 and I am still getting used to the beard! But I like it :P

Happy Friday Eve ONTD!! Whats the cutest way someone wished you a happy birthday??

source: https://www.instagram.com/50cent/
