Taylor Swift's Squad Members Betray Her!


-Karlie Kloss and Kendall Jenner met up at a Vogue event in Paris.
-They posed for photos and Karlie shared the photo on her Instagram account.
-Taylor Swift's fans think she's betraying their friendship.

Here's the photo in question...



-Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne met up at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show.
-It was obviously hard to tell them apart.

Have you ever been betrayed by a friend, ONTD?
