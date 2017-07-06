Taylor Swift's Squad Members Betray Her!
Are Kendall Jenner And Karlie Kloss Throwing Major Shade At Taylor Swift In New Photos? https://t.co/OgHaMXhZzo pic.twitter.com/wAkgv0Oo6L— Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) July 6, 2017
-Karlie Kloss and Kendall Jenner met up at a Vogue event in Paris.
-They posed for photos and Karlie shared the photo on her Instagram account.
-Taylor Swift's fans think she's betraying their friendship.
Here's the photo in question...
.@katyperry & @Caradelevingne are having a major #twinning moment! 👯 https://t.co/bNaOMhp7Ga pic.twitter.com/coH9qJRhCL— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) July 5, 2017
-Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne met up at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show.
-It was obviously hard to tell them apart.
Have you ever been betrayed by a friend, ONTD?
Also, Karlie and Kendall have always gotten along well.
Bandaids don't fix bullet holes 😢