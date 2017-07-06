Christian Serratos Responds to Backlash Over Breastfeeding Photo
This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want. Those who disapprove can suck my left tit. 😘 #workingmom #chill
the instagram post that received backlash here
sources 1, 2
Me: *reads title* Oooohhhh, how, this gonna be good.
Get over yourselves assholes.
Has she ever revealed her daughter's name? I remember seeing her just refer to her as "W" on Instagram right after she was born.
she has posted all the DMs
https://twitter.com/carlgaIlaghr
Having said that: Are you gonna make the post, or should I?
Edited at 2017-07-06 07:53 pm (UTC)
i wonder when she had her kid and when she started filming again cause i feel like it wasnt much of a break. alanna and sonequa had much longer breaks, tho they did have their kids in like winter/fall
smh.