

I read this as "Christian Siriano and I was expecting something entirely different, LoL Reply

same Reply

lol same Reply

Lmao same Reply

Same.



Me: *reads title* Oooohhhh, how, this gonna be good. Reply

I thought the same until your comment Reply

Lmao same Reply

lmao same Reply

lol same I got so confused there for a sec Reply

I am continually baffled by all the people who a) think breastfeeding is disgusting and b) feel comfortable sharing that opinion with mothers who are currently breastfeeding.



Get over yourselves assholes. Reply

She's a busy lady with shit to do. Anyone ~offended really needs to check their priorities. Reply

People are so stupid about breastfeeding.



Has she ever revealed her daughter's name? I remember seeing her just refer to her as "W" on Instagram right after she was born. Reply

don't think she's shared it yet, no Reply

she has posted all the DMs



https://twitter.com/carlgaIlaghr Hey someone is exposing Xander Berkley on twitter for being disgustingshe has posted all the DMs Reply

Oh, shiiiit! That is disappointing.



Having said that: Are you gonna make the post, or should I? Reply

oh my lord D: Reply

what I don't get is why she kept talking to him after his first creepy message? Reply

groce Reply

a woman uses her breasts to feed her tiny human and people are outraged? colour me shocked.



It's a titty. Nothing to get your knickers in a twist over. I would love to have all these scandalized people come to a beach here.



Edited at 2017-07-06 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Titties for ogling - those are fine! Titties for feeding babies? Now those are horrific and scandalous, and we shall not have it! Reply

this is legit how people think, it's sad Reply

i love that she feeds her bb and does her makeup at the same time Reply

I didn't know Suzy Crabgrass even had a baby. #sunrisesunset Reply

omg wow i knew she looked familiar Reply

Hahaha!! I thought the same thing! Reply

That's all I know her from lol. Reply

I admire her ability to multitask tbh, I can barely put makeup on in general without fucking up. Reply

i don't think i could get through the first month of motherhood without murdering someone Reply

Is not like she did a close-up video of the baby sucking that nipple, for fuck's sake... Reply

its HER intsa ya idiots





i wonder when she had her kid and when she started filming again cause i feel like it wasnt much of a break. alanna and sonequa had much longer breaks, tho they did have their kids in like winter/fall Reply

idk when she had the kid, but sometime before mother's day, since she posted a picture with her then. and if this picture means she's back filming, it would be something recent, she hasn't been seen on set yet as far as i know Reply

Ill always remember that tumblr post where they said people shouldnt be afraid of women breastfeeding in public and some asshole was like "if you can breastfeed I should be able whip my dick out", b/c feeding a baby is on the same level as showing your dick in piblic obviously. Reply

men are fucking idiots Reply

People said the same thing here. The stupidity is incredible. Reply

How do those assholes function irl Reply

men need to die Reply

I hate when people equate breasts with genitalia. Not the same thing AT ALL. Reply

Don't you know that people need dicks to be out in order to survive?! Reply

it's my experience that nothing actually deters a man from whipping his dick out if that's what he wants to do so. Reply

wow, instead of empowering her.



smh. Reply

I think I've only ever seen her in Twilight. Anyway, people are ridiculous about breastfeeding in public. Damn, do people expect you to keep your baby miserable because it makes them uncomfortable? Reply

