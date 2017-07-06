The trailer looked pretty bad.



Stone doesn't deserve her Oscar.



The other lady looks a bit like Brittany Murphy.



I miss Britney Murphy sfm.

nice cover

Oh cool, I didn't know Andrea was playing Emma's girlfriend in the movie. I like both of them so that's a plus for me, haha

GIVE BACK YOUR OSCAR!

show me that full body shot though. the world needs more women in sharp-cut suits.

I love Andrea sfm. ♥ I dunno about this movie, but she's great.

omg this cover looks like a fucking parody truly

lmao mte it looks like an advertisement for a movie within a christopher guest movie

lmao it really does

Lmao yes

LOL

Riseborough seems to be somewhere else and glued in.

yeah the hair color doesn't help

i just can't picture emma as a lesbian and i think it's because she never disappears into her characters.

Yes, both look great. Although the cover is all kinds of generic. They could have gotten more creative with it.

it's just too early for oscar season right now

seriously omg

really glad such a talented asian actress is representing my demographic again, this time with an lgbt role. i'm so blessed

LOL She's truly a chameleon. Who will she play next? Harriet Tubman? Che Guevara?

Andrea Riseborough is one of the most talented actors of our time and she should be in more things. She was magnificent in The Devil's Whore and amazing in the Being Human pilot. That said, she's the definition of extra, so I understand if people from planet earth get cast in lieu of her.

ah yes, i see they brought out the tried and true power lesbian suits



they look good Reply

O M G



I've joked about getting a cat wig, but truth is my cat would never let me put it on her anyway or pose for pics, lol. Reply

emma looks so good!

for a second i thought this meant emma was gay or something and i felt excited

it's not, but, still, cool.



it's not, but, still, cool. Reply

I would've died

same

As much as I love Lenora Crichlow as Annie, I always remember Andrea as OG Annie from the Being Human pilot.

