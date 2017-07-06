Retooled Once Upon a Time adds a bunch of actresses for season 7

adelaide really has that solid shit taste in roles omg Reply

she takes what she can get

thats the sad truth

I'll always like Gabrielle Anwar just because of Wild Hearts Can't be Broken

Not gonna watch this show though



Not gonna watch this show though Reply

I like her because of The Tudors. She was a good kind of crazy

The boat scene with Henry...unfffffff

i watched burn notice because of my love of wild hearts! and it ended up being a good show. but yeah, still not watching this show either.

Great movie. Didn't realize it was her.

I have loved her since Three Musketeers. OMG

kill once upon a time, raise fables from its ashes, keep dania and adelaide.

I'm thinking about getting back to this show. I only watched the first season.

I also liked how they had a black Rapunzel. But I heard she didn't stay in the show for very long... Reply

She was in one episode and her role basically consisted of helping the white guy find his courage.

That really sucks.

I wish Lana and Robert had left this show so it could die in shame the way it deserves. Bobby in particular hasn't bothered to express an emotion on screen in years.

Dania has been around a long time.



I can't decide if this is a good move for Kane, or just an transitional career move to try and get her face out there. Lead of a barely watched show on the CW -> one of a bunch of replacement actors on a show creaking into its 7th season. Reply

if britt robertson can use a disney tv movie as a launching pad to an abc show then a huge disney blockbuster (ik it ultimately flopped and her career isn't anything wow but still)... then i hope adelaide's team can work something similar. at least britt is constantly working, meanwhile adelaide is turning into an instagram model.

This just makes me miss Burn Notice more than ever. I keep watching the reruns on Ion in the morning when I'm not working or sick.

Remember when Adelaide Kane thought she was gonna be the new Blake Lively?



Dania Ramirez is so pretty but I'm not watching this, even for her. Reply

if you're referring to what i'm thinking of, she didn't think she was gonna be the new blake lively. a reporter called her the cw's new blake lively but without the charm (or something like that) when the cast first did press for reign.

cw's new blake lively but without the charm

...damn



...damn





Reply

I wish better for Adelaide

Adelaide... Why are you doing this to me? I swore of this shit-show... I'll watch the episodes she's in I guess.

YIKES. Nearly all of these people can do better, I think.

They're filming at a dog park across from where I liv e today. My roommate was excited because he used to watch all the time but he had no idea half the cast had quit for this season.

I just remembered Adelaide and Rose McIver were both on the same season of Power Rangers but their careers have essentially switched, lol.

Adelaide deserves better, but I'm happy she's getting work at least. Give her another show, ABC!!!

