Retooled Once Upon a Time adds a bunch of actresses for season 7
.@OnceABC Season 7 Scoop: @GabrielleAnwar, @DaniaJRamirez, @AdelaideKane Among 5 New Additions https://t.co/QC7jGqOttf pic.twitter.com/nWaQYGDYcf— TVLine.com (@TVLine) 6. Juli 2017
source
Gabrielle Anwar (Burn Notice), Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids), Adelaide Kane (Reign), Mekia Cox (Chicago Med), and Rose Reynolds (Poldark) all join the cast for yet unknown roles
Not gonna watch this show though
I also liked how they had a black Rapunzel. But I heard she didn't stay in the show for very long...
I can't decide if this is a good move for Kane, or just an transitional career move to try and get her face out there. Lead of a barely watched show on the CW -> one of a bunch of replacement actors on a show creaking into its 7th season.
Dania Ramirez is so pretty but I'm not watching this, even for her.
...damn