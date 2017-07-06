Ava DuVernay announces another new project, a miniseries about the central park 5
Ava DuVernay Tackling "Central Park Five" in Netflix Mini https://t.co/O7IVX0N4V3 pic.twitter.com/m9EyeEBBn2— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 6, 2017
- The five part miniseries is being produced for Netflix who also produced Ava's Oscar nominated movie 13th
- Each episode will focus on one of the 5 men
- The case deals with the rape and assault of a female jogger in NYC in 1989. Five boys, four black and one hispanic, were tried and convicted in the case serving time in prison until 2002 when the actual murderer stepped forward and confessed to the crime
- DuVernay's next project is A Wrinkle in Time coming out in 2018. She is also working on a miniseries about the Battle of Versailles and a film about Hurricane Katrina with David Oyelowo as well as staying onboard as a producer for the TV show Queen Sugar
jkjk, i'm so thrilled for her success. it's about time and i like that she backs interesting, conscious projects.
also argued that they should not have received their settlement from the city
Edited at 2017-07-06 07:20 pm (UTC)
also, trisha meili (the jogger) thankfully survived
semi-OT, but on the topic of documentary: i watched "i am jane doe" this morning and wow. just wow.
Edited at 2017-07-06 07:13 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-06 07:16 pm (UTC)
Also, idk if Nova is still seeing the cop? She's been fucking around a lot...
I think it's weird she had her activist affair and now she's going back to dating all men given that at least two of the female directors are lesbians but maybe just need to wait. I think both the cop and the girlfriend threads will need to be properly resolved.
I love Charley
I'm so excited for A Wrinkle in Time.
Also I just read A Wrinkle in Time this year and I looked up the cast so I could imagine their faces as I read it. I'm excited for that movie.
like every episode is a piece of art
That's what happens when you hire are feature film directors.
I'm really looking forward to A Wrinkle in Time (teaser trailer next week!) and I'll be watching for this miniseries too.
I want to start Queen Sugar too. I've started recording S2, but I gotta find S1 to watch first.
Edited at 2017-07-06 07:26 pm (UTC)
Queen Sugar is on my list to watch too. I always enjoyed Rutina Wesley as an actress in True Blood but they fucked Tara's character up (and the entire show tbh) so much.