Ava DuVernay announces another new project, a miniseries about the central park 5

wow! that's amazing she's getting all this work

well, when you're ~friends with oprah, anything can happen.







jkjk, i'm so thrilled for her success. it's about time and i like that she backs interesting, conscious projects.

i hope there's special focus on 45's disgusting racist ads for them to sentenced the death penalty. that entire ad was a bunch of false claims and alarm, which is what his entire campaign ran on.

And didn't he defend the ad and imply that he still believed they were guilty?

Yeah, during his campaign he did. He's revolting.

yep he's never backtracked



also argued that they should not have received their settlement from the city

Mte, the man still thinks the teens are guilty.



Edited at 2017-07-06 07:20 pm (UTC)

I came into this post to say exactly this.

oh i am ready for this

this sounds really interesting. literally just listened to the latest mfm episode about this case



also, trisha meili (the jogger) thankfully survived

Thank you! Corrected now.

I'm listening to the ep right now so this post has perfect timing

i am so here for long-form documentary projects like this.





semi-OT, but on the topic of documentary: i watched "i am jane doe" this morning and wow. just wow.

i still can't watch the other documentary about them. that story is too depressing. it is amazing that she is working so consistently. super excited for her "a wrinkle in time".



Edited at 2017-07-06 07:13 pm (UTC)

Oh wow, I'm listening to the MFM ep abt Trisha Meili and the Central Park 5 right now

So it's a docuseries yea? Sounds cool I love true crime docs and Ava is amazing

A documentary was already made. Its heart wrenching but really well done.



this documentary is soooo good. Always always exercise your right to remain silent, and parent: stay with your kids. If you gotta get fired, get fired. Legit, sit in the room with your child for every single moment. Don't let them play you or your child. Invoke your right to remain silent and to have an attorney present.

I don't really know much about her but she always radiates such strong confidence every picture of her and it's just amazing and gorgeous

I hope they don't fuck up a wrinkle in time

Queen sugar is not perfect and I really hope nova's cop dies but I do enjoy it. I haven't seen the last ep yet.



Edited at 2017-07-06 07:16 pm (UTC)

QS's second season has been disappointing so far. I can deal with a slow story, but it has to feel like it's building toward something. The three eps are mind-numbingly boring. I haven't seen the new one, either.



Also, idk if Nova is still seeing the cop? She's been fucking around a lot...

I still like it. But I marathoned the episodes so it felt more dynamic I guess.



I think it's weird she had her activist affair and now she's going back to dating all men given that at least two of the female directors are lesbians but maybe just need to wait. I think both the cop and the girlfriend threads will need to be properly resolved.

I hate Nova's cop bf but I hate Nova too. If the show just focused on Charley and Ralph Angel I would be a lot happier tbh.

I find him annoying. I love charley lol. Nova doesn't speak like a person. Her speech to Charley's son on silence was so ridiculous. But I'm hopping they will fix her character this season.

yes to everything

I love Charley

This sounds really interesting. I hope they focus on Drumpf's smear campaign against the boys. Reading about that made me sick.



I'm so excited for A Wrinkle in Time.

Ava is honestly one of the most inspirational women. I love Queen Sugar and I love how she didn't just pay lip service in regards to female directors but made all female directors a selling point.



Also I just read A Wrinkle in Time this year and I looked up the cast so I could imagine their faces as I read it. I'm excited for that movie.

This sounds good. I love Ava and I love the work she's doing/keeps getting. The documentary about them was so frustrating and sad. I feel so awful for these men and for the victim.

like every episode is a piece of art

I will watch everything Ava does and Queen Sugar is amazing show everyone should watch it,like every episode is a piece of art

OMG yes. Honestly I feel like the writing for QS is pretty bad, but my god, the direction of the show is out of this world pretty.



That's what happens when you hire are feature film directors.

is that rutina wesley!

yes :)

It's on my list!

the set design is amazing. i absolutely love violet's house and get so inspired by it.

so gorgeous

Rutina Wesley Y U SO BYOOTIFUL AND UNDERAPPRECIATED

To have this woman's energy levels. She's amazing.

I'm really looking forward to A Wrinkle in Time (teaser trailer next week!) and I'll be watching for this miniseries too.

I want to start Queen Sugar too. I've started recording S2, but I gotta find S1 to watch first.



Edited at 2017-07-06 07:26 pm (UTC)

I trust Ava will also drag Trump in this too. At least show the clips of him and all that bullshit being a piece of shit. That Netflix doc on them is really great if you haven't seen it.

Oh man, can't wait to watch this. (tbh I hate that "wilding" is still a thing people say, since that was literally just a misunderstanding in this whole thing that turned into this huge crazy racist stereotype.)

Good! I def will be watching. I've never seen the doc but I will now

Everything that Ava has worked on/is working on seems interesting to me. I'm really excited for A Wrinkle In Time.



Queen Sugar is on my list to watch too. I always enjoyed Rutina Wesley as an actress in True Blood but they fucked Tara's character up (and the entire show tbh) so much.

Yass!!! The unjust of that case still made me rage and weep when I read on it. It destroyed those poor little boys lives and followed them, still follows them in adulthood. Can't believe the man who took out an ad to have the boys excited is now the commander in chief. Then again *looks at the history of the world* nah the system just keeps on going.

In excited to see this as it was one of the first wrongful conviction cases I heard and it was so frustrating how their release got barely any coverage but I shouldn't be surprised. It's so annoying how that goddamn DA wont admit or apologize to being wrong she still thinks they're involved.

This woman is busy, damn

sounds good!

There's no end to her workload and well picked projects and I'm so fricking pleased about it.

