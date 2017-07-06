Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Ava DuVernay announces another new project, a miniseries about the central park 5


  • The five part miniseries is being produced for Netflix who also produced Ava's Oscar nominated movie 13th

  • Each episode will focus on one of the 5 men

  • The case deals with the rape and assault of a female jogger in NYC in 1989. Five boys, four black and one hispanic, were tried and convicted in the case serving time in prison until 2002 when the actual murderer stepped forward and confessed to the crime

  • DuVernay's next project is A Wrinkle in Time coming out in 2018. She is also working on a miniseries about the Battle of Versailles and a film about Hurricane Katrina with David Oyelowo as well as staying onboard as a producer for the TV show Queen Sugar


