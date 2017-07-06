Chelsea Handler to take on unemployed Tr*mp Supporter in a live debate
Chelsea Handler is reportedly taking on Tomi Lahren in a live debate https://t.co/XgRZwFACCU pic.twitter.com/CGTbYlfIiI— HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 6, 2017
Comedian Chelsea Handler will go head-to-head with conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren at Politicon, a political convention set to launch its third outing July 29-30 in Pasadena, CA.
source= https://twitter.com/HuffPost/status/882
nothing makes me angrier than the way this bitch speaks/shouts
why does she always have so much anger in her voice??
This should be uh... interesting.
lololol karma
Disrespecting The countess of alcohol Chelsea.
Them few weeks when she was first fired and the press were trying to spin her into a feminist hero were wild. She's the poster child for white feminism to me with how quickly people were willing to forgive her rampant racism etc just because she said she was cool with abortions.
http://mamie-caro.tumblr.com/post/71828
Or maybe she doesn't care about it and only called it murder for attention/praise. I dunno. Shitty either way.
they are both racists of varying flavors and hold many of the same opinions, let them cannibalize themselves
I didn't even read the post yet, I just assumed she was debating some old person from the Midwest haha. This is even better