Chelsea Handler to take on unemployed Tr*mp Supporter in a live debate

oh my GODDDDDD that fucking gif, I can hear it in her voice just watching it and it makes me want to gouge my eardrum out with a screwdriver



nothing makes me angrier than the way this bitch speaks/shouts Reply

MTE omg Reply

lol mte



why does she always have so much anger in her voice?? Reply

It's like calm shouting, it's so unsettling. Reply

Right? I have to scroll past it super quick because it pisses me off so much. Reply

Guaranteed to be a hot mess Reply

I finally looked at Tomi's Instagram the other day and was confused because she looks completely different.



This should be uh... interesting. Reply

I scrolled through her feed until I saw her wearing a shirt that said "BLACK GUNS MATTER" and I couldn't take it. I can't believe she's in her early 20's she looks so fucking old Reply

she's in her early 20s????



lololol karma Reply

They are both horrible people, so no one wins. Reply

MTE Reply

Excuse you???!?

Disrespecting The countess of alcohol Chelsea. Reply

exactly Reply

pretty much what I was thinking--- I also am not confident in Chelsea's grasp on policy issues and framing so I don't think she can bring an effective debate, but I look forward to being proven wrong (or right) Reply

lmao mess



Them few weeks when she was first fired and the press were trying to spin her into a feminist hero were wild. She's the poster child for white feminism to me with how quickly people were willing to forgive her rampant racism etc just because she said she was cool with abortions. Reply

she looks just like her cat in this gif Reply

"how can we make this about taylor swift" a novel by ontd Reply

It's even funnier because she's not cool with abortion, she's complained about it and called it murder on her shitty show. She was just playing lip service for attention/praise.



Or maybe she doesn't care about it and only called it murder for attention/praise. I dunno. Shitty either way. Reply

Should just let her fade into irrelevancy instead tbh. Chelsea is gonna get worked up, a clip will go viral and this Becky will land a job somewhere because of it Reply

Mfte. Tawny's an idiot but at least worked within the political sphere so she can work in her shitty little talking points to sound legit. Chelsea only knows how to make mediocre drinking jokes and that's about it. Reply

no thank you!

they are both racists of varying flavors and hold many of the same opinions, let them cannibalize themselves Reply

In the words of @ira, Keep It. Reply

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Reply

I actually like Chelsea's Netflix show but like Tomi, she is also kind of an airhead so I don't know how much progress will be made from this.. Reply

Toni forcing me to side with Chelsea Handler, goddamnit. Chelsea is going to destroy that special snowflake. They must be paying her a lot. Reply

exactly Reply

fucking this Reply

Chelsea clearly isn't unproblematic. But she has acknowledged a lot of her messy stuff and grown from it. I hope she tears this nasty asshole to pieces. Reply

Chelsea pays lip service to having evolved but her true colors always eventually come out - see her recent escalated obsession with Angelina Jolie.



Edited at 2017-07-06 07:17 pm (UTC) Reply

see "Chelsea clearly isn't unproblematic." Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

This whole thread is: Reply

That title lmaoooooooooooooo



I didn't even read the post yet, I just assumed she was debating some old person from the Midwest haha. This is even better Reply

