Claws 1x05 Sneak Peek
Synopsis: Bryce wrongly accuses Dr. Ken of a crime, and Desna and Jennifer may be Dr. Ken's only hope. Also: Dean sees a disturbing billboard ad, leaving Desna to deal with the fallout; Virginia and Desna must go to Polly for help when Desna's past haunts her.
Gina Torres slayed my whole existence in the last episode. Do you watch it, ONTD?
Uncle Daddy's name is Clay. It only took 4 episodes to figure it out.
Desna is QUEEN.
There are so many quotables from this show. I LOVE IT.
Gina got me real shoooooooooK. DAMN MA! QUEEN!
I'm also rooting for Karrueche, you go gurl and stay strong. so YAY for Blasian repz! also, I gotta say tho that she is an almighty fione goddess even onscreen too. Can anyone please link me gif icons of Virginia? maybe the one when she pouts in annoyance that 2nd or 3rd episode?
Gamsahamnida and namaste <3
I love all the ladies' close tight-knit friendship, hopefully that stays strong throughout the show tbh <3
I like this show the randomness (like the synchronised swimming...) keeps me on hook.
i'm so confused on that point.