Claws 1x05 Sneak Peek

Gina Torres is fucking perfect. Her fetish outfit had me shook. Reply

Thread

Link

Daaamn Gina! I didn't know she was in this. That preview doesn't look anything like what my expectations were (laugh track sitcom). The cast looks amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

it's definitely not a laugh track sitcom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was a guest star in the last ep! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where that gif from *eyes emoji* Reply

Thread

Link

literally mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The latest episode of this show, Claws. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, phew Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ill check it out, gina torres and niecey nash are in it and stephen king loves it Reply

Thread

Link

Damn I don't watch this show but mama is looking FIIIIINE in that gif.





Reply

Thread

Link

Gina's presence was an unexpected bonus. Reply

Thread

Link

omg Ms Gina!! Maybe I should start watching then... Reply

Thread

Link

Do it! It's a perfect summer show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif, wow, laurence fishburne is one lucky fella, damn. Reply

Thread

Link

i cant wait to watch 😭😭😭😭 my queen ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

OMG GINA IS IN THIS? WEARING THAT? 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

Gina Torres has literally been killing me with hotness for more than 20 years. Whenever she showed up on Xena/Hercules/Cleopatra 2525 show my gay little heart got a little gayer Reply

Thread

Link

My God O.O Reply

Thread

Link

Gina Torres was one of my picks for wonder woman when they were still looking to cast....I am happy with Gal too Reply

Thread

Link

Who's the daddy in the gif? Reply

Thread

Link

I need a backstory on how they all met. Reply

Thread

Link

brb downloading this show just for gina Reply

Thread

Link

Should I watch this show for Gina? Reply

Thread

Link

Gina appears only in one episode but do it for Niecy Nash instead lol! It's a really fun show tho. I expected it to be WAY worse but I'm pleasantly surprised! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to catch up with this show and if Ms. Gina is in that episode in that ensemble, all the more reason to watch. I mean, look at her! Reply

Thread

Link

hellloooo gina, my god Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I jammed and belted out to "On The Wings of Love" during this episode. I want to beat up the people who treated Dean badly. T_T



Uncle Daddy's name is Clay. It only took 4 episodes to figure it out.



Desna is QUEEN.



There are so many quotables from this show. I LOVE IT. Reply

Thread

Link

Dean!!! 💗😭😭 I hope nothing bad is gonna happen to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ NSFW ]



Edited at 2017-07-06 08:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I loooooove this show lol. I'm just glad that I am able to catch it on time after work, it makes Sunday a little more fun and I need that. Bless. Thank god for each new episode that comes on like maybe twice after 10:30pm so I won't miss it. Bryce just annoys me lol, dude won't stand a chance.



Gina got me real shoooooooooK. DAMN MA! QUEEN!



I'm also rooting for Karrueche, you go gurl and stay strong. so YAY for Blasian repz! also, I gotta say tho that she is an almighty fione goddess even onscreen too. Can anyone please link me gif icons of Virginia? maybe the one when she pouts in annoyance that 2nd or 3rd episode?



Gamsahamnida and namaste <3 Reply

Thread

Link

but bryce is a good man, good husband and good father. i'm rooting for him considering how out of his element he is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well yes, that is why he's annoying to me lol. I think he ain't right in the head. Remember that big time fuck-up of his? yeaaah. Honestly I'm still siding with Jenn and Desna on his.... professional incompetence tbh. He ain't cuttin' it for the job, straight up for real. He was given the job that he has to "MAN UP" for and that's just bullshit. If he's a good man, good husband and good father with more reasons to opt out, then he can go ahead and take a bench seat. Uncle Daddy ain't even listenin' and gets whatever he wants at every command. He done gone pissed. Because whoever else is supposed to be in charge of dis madness lol? So no doubt that dude gonna fuck up even under pressure. You can't even trust him with shit he bout to spill even if it's by accident- EVEN if he is well-intentioned for multiple reasons lmao. I love Jenn tho; she cool, she's smart and knows what's up. She spoke up for him, but she just know shit gonna get real eventually so thanks Uncle Daddy, RME.



I love all the ladies' close tight-knit friendship, hopefully that stays strong throughout the show tbh <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gina is so TALL I wasn't expecting it. She's a legend.



I like this show the randomness (like the synchronised swimming...) keeps me on hook. Reply

Thread

Link

so is uncle daddy's transitioning twink actually a part of the family...?

i'm so confused on that point. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I thought they were just ha side piece at first, just like other rich white married "daddies" with their boy toys. Apparently it made clear Uncle Daddy took quite a liking of 'em, like major and that he ain't keepin' this from anyone in the game. His wife seems not to care that much yet treats 'em like family? So get money I guess???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gina Fucking Torres blessing me like that. Reply

Thread

Link