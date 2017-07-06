Blac Chyna considering legal measures against Rob Kardashian

Team no one but I truly hope she sues his him. Posting those pictures was not ok Reply

mte Reply

See, the moment he posted those pictures and then proceeded to publicly harass her, I was 1000% "team Chyna".



I also believe that he's been physical and also cheated on her.



Team no one just seems like a cop out to me when we're talking about revenge porn. Reply

I believe he cheated too. And probably physically assaulted her. Reply

Same.



Rob's a fucking monster. I'm totally on Chyna's side. Reply

this tbh Reply

Especially when he was like "Look at how fake and ugly her ass is! Look at how big her nipples are because of all that surgery!"

Like wasn't he fucking that "ugly and fake body" two days ago? Man, he is pathetic. Reply

Exactly. I feel so bad for their baby. Reply

Good!! Teach this trash a lesson!



Their poor child :( Reply

I liked Ira's piece on it. And this gem lol. Some people forget Rob has a history of being absolute trash when it comes to women.



I screamed. Read @ira's full piece at https://t.co/c6unf6giV0 <3 pic.twitter.com/QxnzY1Uefl — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) July 6, 2017

Good. She should. I was annoyed to see so many people applauding that shit. It's revenge porn.I liked Ira's piece on it. And this gem lol. Some people forget Rob has a history of being absolute trash when it comes to women. Reply

The sentence re: Kendall is killing me. Reply

laura bush driving school 😰 Reply

I mean not the point but holy shit I am laughing at this line:



'Rob’s brief relationship with Rita Ora has spawned multiple jokes against Ora. Granted, she’s a pop star based on the sheer determination of the tabloids to make her one rather than the strength of her music' Reply

Granted, she’s a pop star based on the sheer determination of the tabloids to make her one rather than the strength of her music

lmao the accuracy Reply

😂 @ the accuracy of this statement rn Reply

i love ira, he's hilarious Reply

lol thanks for linking to this it's a good mix if insight and hilarity:



Never mind that Rob has no career of his own besides selling socks out of the trunk of a Pinto,



Oop! Reply

Well damn @ that Laura Bush line Reply

This is so good and accurate lmaoooo Reply

Someone showed that clip where he smacked Adrian in the face when she called of their wedding in India. And they can add in when he called his sister a whore. He's just a really mean person and his struggles with losing weight on top of never being happy reflect his inner and out ugliness. Reply

Rob is by far the worst in the family, yet gets the least amount of shit from the media and fans in general. He treats women like garbage. He's an entitled spoiled little baby who refuses to work, can't seem to do anything without his mom handing it to him, and hides behind being depressed as an excuse for everything. The way he speaks to his sisters is gross and I get that Chyna is probably a terrible person and likely also a cheater who got pregnant to get the name, but she is still his daughter's mother. One day she will read about all this.



Yes the daughters and Kris are not perfect people, but they really aren't abusing or hurting anyone the way Rob does. Reply

He was all over IG talking about how his dad showed him the truth about Chyna. Now I guess he's gonna give him some legal advice too. Reply

Uh.. isn't his father dead? Reply

Link

Hotline to heaven sis. Reply

like the ghost of his father? Reply

omg rob Reply

so he was on drugs then Reply

As she should.

Also, that poor child deserves better parents. Reply

mte, she might have money but that only means so much when your support system/environment is shitty. Reply

Have the other siblings shown their asses in support of they're messy brother?



He has such a history of using social media to bully her. I hope they use that to get him charged Reply

Good for her. I don't like either of them, but what he did was gross and 100% wrong. Reply

It was extra disgusting to see him posting revenge porn of his daughter's mother while having his daughter as his profile pic. Fucking trash. Apparently he is pretty much fucked because he posted them on insta, deleted them, then had his account suspended and re-posted them on Twitter which shows his intent being to cause harm to her and being aware that what he was doing was wrong. Rob Kardashian may have broken California's "revenge porn" law, experts say https://t.co/m3fH3Q7tRA — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 5, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-06 04:21 pm (UTC)

I just read she liked his posts on insta which doesnt bode well with trying to prove emotional damage which is what I think needs to happen for it to be called Revenge Porn in Cali.



Objectively it is revenge porn, but I fully believe that she doesnt care tbh. Reply

People like posts to save them all the time. Reply

Welp. Good luck to him trying to get custody of Dream after this Reply

TMZ said Chyna liked all the posts which won't help her case. Reply

she should be. what he did is fucking disgusting. Reply

#TEAM_NOBODY chyna knew wtf shes doing when she sent that shit to an immature unstable baby rob k! Reply

So because she privately taunted him she deserves to publicly be shamed and have her nude body splayed all over the internet, by an account with a photo of her daughter as the profile picture??? Reply

mte. What will she gain from this? that shit went off in public and it's nothing but a permanent mess. Nagl. like, the fuck bruuuh???? why bother to go such length to damage further than already when she can like step out the door? even if she's bored out of her mind with Rob or whatever, but to the point that it got physical when she gets hurt... i mean, one hand, it's good fucking bye forever. This is like taking another level of "living for drama" OTT-ness. Shit. Also, fuck Rob, he a sucka for life Reply

And fuck the rest of his family too for not saying anything. They get real bold when folks talk about them letting a grown man be with their underage sister or anyone "comes" for their family but get mute when their sibling is using revenge porn against someone. Reply

Yup! Idk why anyone expected more out of them. They're trash 🚮 Reply

Yup, it's only ever convenient for them Reply

With a possible criminal case, likely civil case and definite custody battle coming up, they'd be dumb as hell to start talking. All of that can be used in court and they'd not want to say the wrong thing. Kris isn't stupid. Reply

I hope that dumb fucker is gonna get charged with revenge porn crimes, he is disgusting with the way he treats, behaves around and speaks to women. Reply

It's very telling how his family has no input when he goes on these little rants. I think they're very aware of how unhinged Rob is and is staying out of it.



There was a post I saw on Twitter that he made where he said he mom contacted him and told him to stop but idk if it was a real account or faked.



It's just disgusting and disturbing how whenever he gets pissed at women his go to is to call them bitches and whores.



Whatever Chyna did is no excuse for posting nude photos of her on the internet.



I think they both are crazy but he honestly seems like he could cause physical harm to himself or someone else. They really need to keep that baby away from him and he needs to seek professional help. I honestly just feel really sorry for that baby girl because she is in a complicated mess in both sides of the family. Reply

