Blac Chyna considering legal measures against Rob Kardashian


On July 5th Rob Kardashian went on a multi-instagram rant where he accused Chyna of cheating on him and posted her nudes.

Blac Chyna's lawyer gave this statement to People:

I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed.

His instagram account has been suspended. Meanwhile he's been on twitter accusing Chyna of only conceiving their child out of "spite"

