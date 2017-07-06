Blac Chyna considering legal measures against Rob Kardashian
Blac Chyna’s attorney is "exploring all legal remedies" against Rob Kardashian https://t.co/cGpiUP05mc— TIME (@TIME) July 6, 2017
On July 5th Rob Kardashian went on a multi-instagram rant where he accused Chyna of cheating on him and posted her nudes.
Blac Chyna's lawyer gave this statement to People:
I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed.
His instagram account has been suspended. Meanwhile he's been on twitter accusing Chyna of only conceiving their child out of "spite"
I also believe that he's been physical and also cheated on her.
Team no one just seems like a cop out to me when we're talking about revenge porn.
Rob's a fucking monster. I'm totally on Chyna's side.
Like wasn't he fucking that "ugly and fake body" two days ago? Man, he is pathetic.
I liked Ira's piece on it. And this gem lol. Some people forget Rob has a history of being absolute trash when it comes to women.
'Rob’s brief relationship with Rita Ora has spawned multiple jokes against Ora. Granted, she’s a pop star based on the sheer determination of the tabloids to make her one rather than the strength of her music'
lmao the accuracy
Never mind that Rob has no career of his own besides selling socks out of the trunk of a Pinto,
Oop!
Yes the daughters and Kris are not perfect people, but they really aren't abusing or hurting anyone the way Rob does.
Also, that poor child deserves better parents.
He has such a history of using social media to bully her. I hope they use that to get him charged
Objectively it is revenge porn, but I fully believe that she doesnt care tbh.
#TEAM_NOBODY
There was a post I saw on Twitter that he made where he said he mom contacted him and told him to stop but idk if it was a real account or faked.
It's just disgusting and disturbing how whenever he gets pissed at women his go to is to call them bitches and whores.
Whatever Chyna did is no excuse for posting nude photos of her on the internet.
I think they both are crazy but he honestly seems like he could cause physical harm to himself or someone else. They really need to keep that baby away from him and he needs to seek professional help. I honestly just feel really sorry for that baby girl because she is in a complicated mess in both sides of the family.