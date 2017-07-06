Steven Yeun Talks Walking Dead, Representation, and Okja

i wonder why he turned down those roles, esp if they were leads. it's also interesting bc i've seen a lot of people criticizing steven's role in okja bc it was relatively small, they thought he was better~ than that. i've also seen a few people complaining about how okja is "problematic" bc it features a korean guy (steven's character) getting beaten up by a white guy. sigh... seemed like most of the ppl complaining weren't korean-american though.



The character of K in Okja was written specifically for him as a Korean-American, who has a different experience. He says it was crazy to have a role written for him, but also awesome.



i've noticed that even if i understand the korean being spoken, if there are subtitles i just read the subs and don't pay attention to the korean at all, bc it's so much easier. so that one translation joke in okja completely flew over my head bc i wasn't listening to what steven/k was actually saying.



and then there's also yet another round of (white) gays vs (straight) poc brewing bc people are mad that some fans are latching on to the minor white gay characters and not the korean characters.