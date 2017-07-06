Swedish Music Festival Bravalla Cancelled Due to Sexual Assaults; Comedian Plans Man-Free Festival
Swedish women plan 'man-free' music festival to prevent sexual assault: https://t.co/mAhOv8Hjng pic.twitter.com/rkgVzede2N— Glamour (@glamourmag) July 6, 2017
- Sweden's largest music festival, Bravalla, has been cancelled for 2018 in the wake of 27 sexual assaults this year. Organisers said "Certain men … apparently cannot behave. It's a shame. We have therefore decided to cancel Bråvalla 2018."
- Swedish comedian and radio presenter Emma Knyckare tweeted: "What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome, that we’ll run until all men have learned how to behave themselves?"
- She later confirmed on Instagram that she was in the process of organising a festival for next summer.
- Sexual assaults at music festivals have been a problem all over the world; there were 7 assaults at Coachella and Stagecoach. Some festivals, like Glastonbury, have created women-only areas.
Source 1 2 3 4
would you go to this festival, ontd?
When things like this happen and men are like "well what are we supposed to do? I guess we will just leave all the FEMALES alone then" and then I'm like
Edited at 2017-07-06 02:58 pm (UTC)
btw, they had a 'mens only' screening for WW down here. and not one woman made a stink of it lmao insecure men are the absolute worst.
redundant
My city once brought up the idea of a women's only subway section because so many women get groped and harrassed on the train (especially during rush hour) and ooooooh my god the number of men crying "Reverse discrimination!!!!"
omg, can this be kinda like Lilith fair was in the 90s????? i always wanted to go to that but i was way too young.
as for gender non-conforming people (sigh), I don't think we should change how we discuss women's rights to appease a very small population of people. She could have said "women and gender non-conforming" or something else what wouldn't erase women from the discussion.
Edited at 2017-07-06 03:06 pm (UTC)
Hell yea but it's sad that they even need to have these type of events cause some men are garbage
Lol, "certain" men. The majority of men can't behave.
I'm intrigued by this. If they can navigate the backlash from every other quarter in a graceful way and get a killer lineup, I'm going. I'd LOVE to see, idk, Karin Park, Cleo, Marit Bergman and Veronica Maggio in a sea of women tbh