Swedish Music Festival Bravalla Cancelled Due to Sexual Assaults; Comedian Plans Man-Free Festival

Here for this. Men are scum. The end. Reply

tru Reply

When things like this happen and men are like "well what are we supposed to do? I guess we will just leave all the FEMALES alone then" and then I'm like



It seems like the the past few years there's finally been more of a discussion about sexual assault and abuse at festivals. It's rampant. And there's obviously far more than doesn't even get reported.When things like this happen and men are like "well what are we supposed to do? I guess we will just leave all the FEMALES alone then" and then I'm like Reply

yeah the article says that there are probably so many more that go unreported because women are afraid since they've taken drugs that they'll be victim blamed or even get into trouble Reply

Sad thing is they would be victim blamed. Reply

And this is why we need women only areas. Good on glastonbury. Fuck all men who complain about women only areas. The world is pretty men only, let us have some damn space too. Men do need to learn how to behave. I really like that they are putting the onus on men. Sucks that everyone suffers the consequences but this message needs to be sent. I support that comedians initiative Reply

when alamo did that womens only screening of WW, i loved all the comments saying 'maybe instead of bitching about womens only areas, ask yourself why women dont want to be around men or why women need a space to feel safe that they wont be harmed by men'. Reply

Exactly! Men are such trash. I prefer the women only section at the gym and this is apparently offensive to some men Reply

we've had this discussion wrt women's festivals and the reason that everyone could agree on (including other women) was that lesbians are bigots 😂



Edited at 2017-07-06 02:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I remember seeing women-only train cars on the metro system in Manila . . . it might have only been for rush hour, but i thought it was a great idea Reply

This sounds like a good idea and like it'd also help spread awareness of why an idea like this would even come to fruition (put more of a spotlight on the assaults etc) but men didn't even want us to have women-only screenings of Wonder Woman so let's see how this goes down Reply

Watch men being insulted and throwing a hissy fit that they cannot enter a women's only festival because #notallmen Reply

it'll be the same men who bitched about three little women only wonder woman screenings too.



btw, they had a 'mens only' screening for WW down here. and not one woman made a stink of it lmao insecure men are the absolute worst. Reply

Because us women are not that petty and are too used to the fuckery of men Reply

insecure men



redundant Reply

What the fuck happened to that Twitter guy who claimed he was going anyways? Did he go? Reply

Trust me, it'll happen.



My city once brought up the idea of a women's only subway section because so many women get groped and harrassed on the train (especially during rush hour) and ooooooh my god the number of men crying "Reverse discrimination!!!!" Reply

sadly i've seen people on twitter blaming it on the increase in moc in sweden/europe Reply

Men always doing the most when they are not allowed to do or go to something Reply

Yeah. That's exactly what will happen. Reply

It will happen, women in toronto couldnt even have a fucking womens only library in peace. Men are garbage Reply

Oh, it started right away. Her Instagrampost are filled with #hurtwhitemen Reply

oh i am so down for this, esp with austin getting nonstop flights to england on norweigan air starting next march i can just connect to another norweigan air flight in gatwick to sweden. yes yes yes.



omg, can this be kinda like Lilith fair was in the 90s????? i always wanted to go to that but i was way too young. Reply

I was too young too and I always wish I had been able to go to that lol Reply

same. there entire 90s female artist era was great. lilith fair could've been more inclusve, but i imagine a 2010s lilith fair would be. Reply

It's my dream that a bunch of female artists revive lilith fair. I was too young to go to the first ones too. Reply

i really hate this ~progressive~ trend of saying "non-men" instead of women. its so insulting Reply

It's so dumb Reply

why is it insulting? surely it makes sense to differentiate between cis men and...everyone else, including gender nonconforming people who would be just as endangered by them Reply

as a woman, it is offensive to define my identity as it relates (or doesn't relate) to men. women make up 50 percent of the population but we are reduced to being "not men". I am a woman. I am not a not-man.



as for gender non-conforming people (sigh), I don't think we should change how we discuss women's rights to appease a very small population of people. She could have said "women and gender non-conforming" or something else what wouldn't erase women from the discussion. Reply

Echoing the user above me, "non-men" puts the focus on men, making them the norm and women the Other sex. So women are defined only in relation to men. Reply

It's like using non-white. Anyway the issue isn't men per se but male socialization. Reply

Non man, vagina havers, people w front holes, menstruators, cis, uterus bearer....ALL of these ~progressive~~~~ ways to call women FUCKING WOMEN are insane and offensive and insulting and anyone who ever dares to call a woman those things can go drink boiling water til their voice doesnt work anymore



Edited at 2017-07-06 03:06 pm (UTC) Reply

So long as we get closer to that Themiscyra life, the better. Reply

Sheeesh

Hell yea but it's sad that they even need to have these type of events cause some men are garbage Reply

I'd be cool if we expanded to a women-only country, island or planet, tbh. Reply

women-only universe tbh Reply

"Certain men … apparently cannot behave. It's a shame."



Lol, "certain" men. The majority of men can't behave.



Reply

how can a women's-only event make sure no man comes in pretending to be a woman? Reply

Cause its easy to tell a female from a male like 99% of the time Reply

oh no, you're gonna get called a transphobe Reply

They always tried to sneak into my classes at Wellesley to look up our skirts. Damnable scamps! We had to resort to genital checks before each class. Reply

