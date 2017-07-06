got | emilia smile

Swedish Music Festival Bravalla Cancelled Due to Sexual Assaults; Comedian Plans Man-Free Festival




- Sweden's largest music festival, Bravalla, has been cancelled for 2018 in the wake of 27 sexual assaults this year. Organisers said "Certain men … apparently cannot behave. It's a shame. We have therefore decided to cancel Bråvalla 2018."
- Swedish comedian and radio presenter Emma Knyckare tweeted: "What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome, that we’ll run until all men have learned how to behave themselves?"
- She later confirmed on Instagram that she was in the process of organising a festival for next summer.
- Sexual assaults at music festivals have been a problem all over the world; there were 7 assaults at Coachella and Stagecoach. Some festivals, like Glastonbury, have created women-only areas.

Source 1 2 3 4

would you go to this festival, ontd?
Tagged: ,