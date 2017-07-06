July 6th, 2017, 07:39 am faeriegodfag Zedd ft. Liam Payne - Get Low Source: YouTube notifcationsOP Note: I mean, it's alright. It'll probably grow on me. Tbh, I feel like it's missing a feature. Current Music: Bebe Rexha - Atmosphere Tagged: music / musician, music / musician (electronic), music / musician (pop), new music post, one direction, x factor (uk) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
The fuck is this?!
Strip That Down.
STD.
I...
Edited at 2017-07-06 01:41 pm (UTC)
i miss the early 00s :(
Edited at 2017-07-06 02:33 pm (UTC)