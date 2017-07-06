It's ok. Sounds like so much already out there tho. Reply

yeah, the whole tropical house thing is getting really overdone. i was listening to who? weekly and they described it as "plink plonk" music lol, but it's true. they all have that plinky plonky beat. Reply

Exactly. The tropical house thing is past overdone at this point. Reply

it reminds me of that person who said the chainsmokers sound like fisher price music Reply

well. it isn't as bad as strip that down. I could jam to this in the car. Reply

The fuck is this?! Reply

There's nothing distinct about it. Reply

Well, it's better than STD, but still a bit boring and it doesn't display his full vocal range either... Why do you keep disappointing me, Liam??? I know you can do better. Reply

Strip That Down.



STD.



I...



Wait... Just now I realized it.Strip That Down.STD.I... Reply

Just like the song choice, the abbreviation is quite unfortunate. lol Reply

RIGHT?!?! At this point, ZAYN is just slaying dem. I LOVE "Still Got Time". Reply

Zedd needs to be stopped Reply

stuffedpanda



Edited at 2017-07-06 01:41 pm (UTC) better than STD, but still not that great at all. oh Liam, I'm losing all hope. wellhit the hail on the head about this song lmao bless Reply

Lmaoooo STD (haha sorry) Reply

lmao i was just about to say this is what i expected. Reply

It's very Nick Jonas, and I don't even mean that as an insult or anything. It should do well streaming-wise for him and give him a solid mid-level hit (probably top 10 in the UK for sure) but it's very faceless and forgettable. Reply

lol same comment. i said it sounds v nick jonas, too. the chorus especially. Reply

ita, it really does sound like a nick jonas song...that was produced by calvin harris. zedd is making some progress, lol. Reply

calvin's moved on from this sound awhile ago. Reply

Quality Reply

tbh i felt the same about a feature, but then i realized we're just conditioned to expect a feature in any pop song now. i'm glad it doesn't have one because it works well as a standalone song. it's so much better than strip that down. it reminds me of a nick jonas song. i really, really like it. Reply

Right? I kinda hate myself for falling into that mentality. Although, why do I feel like Macklemore would sound alright on this? WHO AM I RN..... Reply

lmao of all ppl. MACKLEMORE IS WHERE YOUR MIND GOES? Reply

No, thank you. Reply

its...ok. like its catchy enough, but it sounds like all the other ~tropical house out rn. loam's is just there tho, and the lyrics are a no...did he write it? cuz it sounds like he did, lol. at least its better than std. Reply

I love the pink palm trees Reply

it's fine if you don't listen to the lyrics Reply

the "i like the way you take me there" reminds me of ride wit me. Reply

gurrrrl ride wit me is still my jam

i miss the early 00s :(



Edited at 2017-07-06 02:33 pm (UTC) Reply

