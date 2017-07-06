Younger Insider | "Gettin' Hygge With It" + Outtakes
In this behind the scenes interview, Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella, and Hilary Duff discuss the change in their characters’ relationships. Plus, watch as Peter Hermann undergoes a spontaneous laugh attack, or as Miriam Shor calls it "corpsing!"
Miriam jokes that she was insulted by how good Peter looked in a turtleneck, like a God, a foot taller than everyone else with his sparkling eyes (same, Miriam)
Peter Hermann and Hilary Duff can’t keep a straight face in this behind the scenes blooper reel.
source
source
Did you watch last night's episode?
and lmao it blows my mind how many iconic shows Darren Star created? He must be swimming in money damn
I'm glad they addressed the fact that Kelsey's boyfriends all look the same #doppelbanger
LIES-UH was hilarious
Josh/Kelsey are cute together I ship it, I can't help it
Diana is hilarious
CHARLES IN THAT TURTLENECK
CHARLES ON THE FLOOR
CHARLES
CHARLES.