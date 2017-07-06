Younger Insider | "Gettin' Hygge With It" + Outtakes





Peter Hermann and Hilary Duff can’t keep a straight face in this behind the scenes blooper reel.

In this behind the scenes interview, Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella, and Hilary Duff discuss the change in their characters’ relationships. Plus, watch as Peter Hermann undergoes a spontaneous laugh attack, or as Miriam Shor calls it "corpsing!"Miriam jokes that she was insulted by how good Peter looked in a turtleneck, like a God, a foot taller than everyone else with his sparkling eyes (same, Miriam)