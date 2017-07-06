deadpool

Younger Insider | "Gettin' Hygge With It" + Outtakes



In this behind the scenes interview, Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella, and Hilary Duff discuss the change in their characters’ relationships. Plus, watch as Peter Hermann undergoes a spontaneous laugh attack, or as Miriam Shor calls it "corpsing!"

Miriam jokes that she was insulted by how good Peter looked in a turtleneck, like a God, a foot taller than everyone else with his sparkling eyes (same, Miriam)



Peter Hermann and Hilary Duff can’t keep a straight face in this behind the scenes blooper reel.


source


source


Did you watch last night's episode?
Tagged: ,