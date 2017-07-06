Kesha - Praying MV + letter

i fucking love this

and the pigs coming after her. whats good @drluke. Reply

I love her, this song is beautiful. Reply

that is the most beautiful "fuck you" I have ever heard. Wow. I teared up. Reply

Sucks that he'll probably still get a cut of this, too. Reply

He didn't write the song, so the cut it probably minimal in comparison to what it would have been. I'm not gonna punish Kesha out of protest. Reply

Oh I'm not, either. It just still sucks. Reply

I don't understand what's going on, is she free? Reply

the tracklist for her album!!

1. Bastards [Explicit]

2. Let 'Em Talk (feat. Eagles Of Death Metal) [Explicit]

3. Woman (feat. The Dap-Kings Horns) [Explicit]

4. Hymn [Explicit]

5. Praying

6. Learn To Let Go

7. Finding You

8. Rainbow

9. Hunt You Down [Explicit]

10. Boogie Feet (feat. Eagles Of Death Metal) [Explicit]

11. Boots [Explicit]

12. Old Flames (Can't Hold A Candle To You) [feat. Dolly Parton]

13. Godzilla

14. Spaceship Reply

EODM though? On two songs? Ugh I wish she wasn't collaborating with those assholes. Reply

Are they problematic sis? Reply

yeah same. :/ Reply

christ, the world is a lot more complex than this. Do you not watch movies?? Do you not listen to music? There is someone problematic involved with literally every part of the industry... It's purposely daft to pretend the EODM situation is normal. It hasn't even been 2 years since they were literally shot at by terrorists. I am not gonna support their views or careers, but to punish Kesha for the very complicated views of someone featured on her album??? Jesus..... Reply

omg I LOVE that she is doing a formal cover of Old Flame w/ Dolly. I love that she has control over her music, and is allowed to include a tribute to her Mom. Reply

added it on the post. ty! Reply

Excited for the dolly and dap-kings collabs Reply

Wow. This got the tears going early today and it isn't even 8 am yet. I loved this. I hope she is doing ok and that making music can help her get past what that monster did to her. Reply

The world needs this song right now Reply

MTE Reply

I'm fucking speechless.



Goddamn, Kesha. Reply

So beautiful. Reply

It's predictable but not a bad song I guess. Reply

I love this! I'm just happy she's releasing music again and she's trying to be happy. Reply

This is a fabulous song omg, so perfect <3 Reply

this is really nice Reply

????



Did Kesha just deliver the most sublime vocal of the year?



This song is so incredible it actually deserves to be a classic, fucking snatch everything from everyone Kesha. Amazing. Reply

excuse you?? have you not heard "Happy Birthday" by Britney Spears or are you being ignorant on purpose??? Reply

