Kesha - Praying MV + letter
New album Rainbow coming on August 11th.
Tracklist:
1. Bastards [Explicit]
2. Let 'Em Talk (feat. Eagles Of Death Metal) [Explicit]
3. Woman (feat. The Dap-Kings Horns) [Explicit]
4. Hymn [Explicit]
5. Praying
6. Learn To Let Go
7. Finding You
8. Rainbow
9. Hunt You Down [Explicit]
10. Boogie Feet (feat. Eagles Of Death Metal) [Explicit]
11. Boots [Explicit]
12. Old Flames (Can't Hold A Candle To You) [feat. Dolly Parton]
13. Godzilla
14. Spaceship
Praying is here 🙏
I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don’t give up on yourself
Read my letter on @lennyletter
Link in Bio
#praying
"Am I dead? Or is this one of those dreams? Those horrible dreams that seem like they last forever? If I am alive, why? If there is a God or whatever, something, somewhere, why have I been abandoned by everyone and everything I've ever known? I've ever loved? Stranded. What is the lesson? What is the point? God, give me a sign, or I have to give up. I can't do this anymore. Please just let me die. Being alive hurts too much."
"I know that I was never abandoned by my fans, my animals, or my family, but when you are depressed — really, truly depressed — you feel like you have nothing. Even having my kitties sleeping next to me in my darkest of hours couldn't bring me light. It is in these moments when even the most cynical among us are forced to turn to something other than ourselves — we turn to prayer, or something like it. You look past your shame, past your desire to hide, and admit you need help."
"In the past couple of years, I have grown into a strong, independent woman. I have realized through this long journey of ups and downs that if I'm lucky enough to have a voice that people listen to, then I should use it for good and for truth. I've battled intense anxiety and depression, a relentless eating disorder, and all the other basic bullshit that comes with being human. I know I'm not alone in that battle. Finding the strength to come forward about these things is not easy, but I want to help others who are going through tough times."
"This is just the beginning. I am so happy and grateful to begin sharing all the music I have been writing with the world. I've written a record that reveals my vulnerabilities, and I have found strength in that. In the past, I've always felt like I was trying to prove something, trying to be someone I thought people wanted me to be, but on this record, I'm just telling the truth about my life. This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it's my gift to you. I hope you love it. Thank you for not giving up on me. We made it <3. I love you all so much."
FULL TEXT AT THE SOURCE
SOURCES: VIDEO ALBUM INSTAGRAM LETTER
and the pigs coming after her. whats good @drluke.
Goddamn, Kesha.
Did Kesha just deliver the most sublime vocal of the year?
This song is so incredible it actually deserves to be a classic, fucking snatch everything from everyone Kesha. Amazing.
Edited at 2017-07-06 01:06 pm (UTC)