is this already out? hopefully there'll be a good stream soon, i ain't gonna spend money on that. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the movie so much. I laughed a lot, I cried a lot, and the whole story just had a lot of heart. Tom is an excellent Peter and Spidey, Michael Keaton is a great Vulture, Jacob was hilarious as Ned, I still don't know why but I relate to Marisa's Aunt May a lot, and Zendaya's lines/scenes were really funny + her reveal made me scream even though I already knew that it was coming.



Already planning on seeing it another couple of times.



I only slept 2 and a half hours and I'm gonna be dying at work today, but I regret nothing.



Edited at 2017-07-06 12:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link















Is she legit MJ (or they were just trolling with the nickname)? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] She's the MCU version of MJ. Remember how MJ was artsy and wanted to be an actress? This MJ is artsy but instead of acting she draws. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope. not in this one at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao she'd look weird with red hair tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yass





but what about his love interest? she's fucking gorgeous



what's she like? do they kiss? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw it!!! I loved it too! Tom is such a delight, he is adorable



Tony lacking self-awareness as always



Somebody teach me spoiler codes cos I'll be happy to talk to anyone abt it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

< lj-spolier

then closing tag





Edited at 2017-07-06 01:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I trust you, spouse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww! It was really fun.



You, me, and Captain Dorithot should raise Spidey and Tony can fuck off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<lj-spoiler> text here </lj-spoiler> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

btw



<lj-spoiler>spoiler text</lj-spoiler> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it Tuesday, it was SO FUN I loved it. All the kids were great, it was so nice to see a New York school with diversity for once. Zendaya was sarcastic and so woke lol, and I liked that she had a weird style and didn't seem to be wearing a drop of makeup. I would've lost my shit over a character back when I was a teen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seeing it tonight! Can't wait! Reply

Thread

Link

Zendaya isn't in it all that much apparently? Someone, confirm / deny.



That alone is making me wait until two months out. Reply

Thread

Link

She was practically in one damn minute even I felt cheated and I only stan her red carpet style rly



Edited at 2017-07-06 01:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she had like 5 lines lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooh this just slid into "I hope it hurries up and leaks" territory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's so weird, I feel like she was all over the promo for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. Is every line in the trailers because I thought she would have been in the film more lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn wtf



they sure as hell used her following for promo lol





this reminds me of Springbreakers and the heavy Selena promotion and she left like in the beginning of the movie lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was barely in the movie but she was very memorable? at least for me lol I loved her character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's in the background a lot, but she doesn't have a ton of lines. But they're pretty much all funny when she does, so it's worth it. (And obvs they're setting her up as a love interest down the line, and I really liked that it wasn't, like, 'the hot one' vs. 'the smart one.' All of the kids are smart, and she's not pining after Peter or whatever, she truly DGAF.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i watched it for bae laura harrier and i thought it was really good. i pretty much hate comic book films but this was surprisingly good. the high school scenes was really good. its a shame zendaya wasn't in it more like wtf she barely spoke........



also, the dude who played trey atwood (ryan's brother) in the oc was in it and i got way too excited when he showed up on screen lol Reply

Thread

Link

logan marshall green is in this? omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! for a sec i thought he was tom hardy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good lord, i'll have to keep an eye out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just got back from watching it and I loved it!! Definitely got the "coming of age" vibes they were going for. All of the scenes were giving me major high school flashbacks lol The nostalgia. Tom is just so endearing in this role and it's really believable that he and his friends are actual high schoolers (and so diverse!!), not people in their 30s pretending to be high schoolers.



Also, is it me or did Sony do the math wrong? They kept referring to the Battle of New York being 8 years ago but that would mean this movie took place in 2020 and that doesn't sound right...?



P.S. For those of you wondering, Tony Stark isn't in it a lot and when he is, it makes sense for him to be there. Also, Michael Keaton was amazing. He really scared me at certain points in the movie. Excellent casting. Reply

Thread

Link





I noticed that time thing, yeah! The Battle was def 2012, right? And we see the Civil War stuff at the beginning, and then the bulk of the movie takes place two months later, so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao the minute they said "8 years," I turned into that lady doing math meme. But yeah, I can't believe anyone at Marvel didn't catch that before OKing the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really fucking excited for this movie you guys ;_________;



Spider-Man (note hyphen) is Original Comics Bae but he's been broken for me since they had him sell his fucking marriage to the devil, FUCK YOU JOE QUESADA.



Can this movie redeem him into glorious Ultimate Spidey form? Dare I hope? I daren't. Dare I? Reply

Thread

Link

Seeing it tonight!!! AHHHHH Reply

Thread

Link

I saw it last night and loved it. I finally, finally understand the Tumblrian AHHHH PROTECT MY TINY SON school of thought, because Peter is beyond precious and earnest (and I am literally twice his age, almost, unlike all of the other Peters I've ever seen). I can't believe a movie with SIX credited writers isn't an incoherent mess, but it's not!



(also, '90s cartoon Spidey was voiced by Prince Eric????? I JUST learned this fact.) Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] That moment when he's crushed under the rubble and calling out for help hurt my heart ;___; He sounded so young and lost.. Tom was tugging at all my heartstrings. And him trying to interrogate Donald Glover was exactly how I would imagine a high schooler to act lol Peter and Ned's friendship was super cute too X) Peter was so cute. Tom did an excellent job conveying just how young he really is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I love that they found a way to fit Dong Lover in there after all, haha. But...I have to ask, was he intentionally doing "The Forest Whitaker Eye"? I couldn't help but feel that he was.



omg I was tearing up at that part! I was like SOMEONE SAVE HIM, HE'S JUST A BOOOYYYYY ;_____;I love that they found a way to fit Dong Lover in there after all, haha. But...I have to ask, was he intentionally doing "The Forest Whitaker Eye"? I couldn't help but feel that he was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Also, I'm having so many feels right now thinking about some of the details, like the items Happy was listing off when packing. New shield prototype (I think it was) for Steve? Thor's belt? Is that somehow tied to Thor Ragnarok? Tony built Steve a new shield after Civil War??? ;_____; So many questions!! Lol maybe? X) His ice cream line cracked me up, he had a short but great role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] but then was everything destroyed in the plane crash?! I mean, it's Tony, so he can just rebuild everything, but I wonder if that setback will affect any of the other movies.



I also loved the moment when Peter's goofing around in the mirror and mimicking the other Avengers and goes "I'm the mighty Thor!" in a bad/OTT English accent...when Tom Holland is in fact English. XD It was such a gr8 choice. omg yes, they def set up so many things there...I also loved the moment when Peter's goofing around in the mirror and mimicking the other Avengers and goes "I'm the mighty Thor!" in a bad/OTT English accent...when Tom Holland is in fact English. XD It was such a gr8 choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I think they managed to salvage some of it? Some of the more "important stuff" is probably in the boxes Michael Keaton is tied to when he gets caught. Also, Tony must be building another Iron Man army with all those arc reactors he had. I think I also saw a Black Panther suit.



I'm really happy that Tom got this role. I know some people love Tobey Maguire and others Andrew Garfield, but personally, Tom is my favorite :) I'm really happy that Tom got this role. I know some people love Tobey Maguire and others Andrew Garfield, but personally, Tom is my favorite :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss @ that steve thing.i was wondering about all that too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked this film. Tom made it clear that it's still Peter in the suit and I loved that. Also I thought Vulture was excellent villain. Reply

Thread

Link

just saw it, the first marvel movie i've enjoyed in a while! i really liked the tone of the film and the villain was way more interesting than having another Generic Alien Overlord Reply

Thread

Link

i loved the howling commando pic in the principal's office. the twist~ about someone. the soundtrack. it was just really fun. and i love how we get to see the aftermath of all the avenger's fights and the various consequences of that. just like in daredevil etc. it had lots of good lines which seem extra relevant now. i liked how michelle sat out the washington memorial thing lol. it built a believable world imo. Reply

Thread

Link