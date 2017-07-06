'Spider-Man: Homecoming' | Unscripted | Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon
-Jacob's favorite superhero other than Spiderman is Vision
-Jacob would like a girl with a nice smile and freckles and that can make him laugh
-Tom talks about his first kiss
-Tom thought Pennsylvania was spelled Pencilvania
source
Already planning on seeing it another couple of times.
I only slept 2 and a half hours and I'm gonna be dying at work today, but I regret nothing.
DO NOT READ THIS COMMENT PEOPLE
Is she legit MJ (or they were just trolling with the nickname)?
Re: DO NOT READ THIS COMMENT PEOPLE
Re: DO NOT READ THIS COMMENT PEOPLE
Re: DO NOT READ THIS COMMENT PEOPLE
Re: DO NOT READ THIS COMMENT PEOPLE
Re: DO NOT READ THIS COMMENT PEOPLE
but what about his love interest? she's fucking gorgeous
what's she like? do they kiss?
Tony lacking self-awareness as always
Somebody teach me spoiler codes cos I'll be happy to talk to anyone abt it
You, me, and Captain Dorithot should raise Spidey and Tony can fuck off
That alone is making me wait until two months out.
they sure as hell used her following for promo lol
this reminds me of Springbreakers and the heavy Selena promotion and she left like in the beginning of the movie lol
also, the dude who played trey atwood (ryan's brother) in the oc was in it and i got way too excited when he showed up on screen lol
Also, is it me or did Sony do the math wrong? They kept referring to the Battle of New York being 8 years ago but that would mean this movie took place in 2020 and that doesn't sound right...?
P.S. For those of you wondering, Tony Stark isn't in it a lot and when he is, it makes sense for him to be there. Also, Michael Keaton was amazing. He really scared me at certain points in the movie. Excellent casting.
Spider-Man (note hyphen) is Original Comics Bae but he's been broken for me since they had him sell his fucking marriage to the devil, FUCK YOU JOE QUESADA.
Can this movie redeem him into glorious Ultimate Spidey form? Dare I hope? I daren't. Dare I?
(also, '90s cartoon Spidey was voiced by Prince Eric????? I JUST learned this fact.)
[Spoiler (click to open)]That moment when he's crushed under the rubble and calling out for help hurt my heart ;___; He sounded so young and lost.. Tom was tugging at all my heartstrings. And him trying to interrogate Donald Glover was exactly how I would imagine a high schooler to act lol Peter and Ned's friendship was super cute too X)
I love that they found a way to fit Dong Lover in there after all, haha. But...I have to ask, was he intentionally doing "The Forest Whitaker Eye"? I couldn't help but feel that he was.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Also, I'm having so many feels right now thinking about some of the details, like the items Happy was listing off when packing. New shield prototype (I think it was) for Steve? Thor's belt? Is that somehow tied to Thor Ragnarok? Tony built Steve a new shield after Civil War??? ;_____; So many questions!!
I also loved the moment when Peter's goofing around in the mirror and mimicking the other Avengers and goes "I'm the mighty Thor!" in a bad/OTT English accent...when Tom Holland is in fact English. XD It was such a gr8 choice.
I'm really happy that Tom got this role. I know some people love Tobey Maguire and others Andrew Garfield, but personally, Tom is my favorite :)
I'm seeing the movie tonight, the reviews have been good and it seems most of the people pissed off are purists and they will deal.