50 Cent Disses Jay-Z’s Album ‘4:44’




The rapper posted an Instagram video (post deleted now) on Wednesday criticizing his latest release :

“I thought the s— was aight, you know what I’m sayin’? I liked the s—. But I’ma keep it 100: The s— was a little, the s— was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and s—, and tie a f—ing sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s—.”

“I ain’t gon’ hold you up. Some of that s— was like golf course music.”.

“I’mma tell you the truth: N—as hot out here. They don’t wanna hear that sh—. They just wanna have a good time. F— that. You can’t be the best rapper at 47, because the new n—as is here,”

