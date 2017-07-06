50 Cent Disses Jay-Z’s Album ‘4:44’

Doesn't the sweater go around the shoulders? Reply

You sound like ur on some Ivy League shit tbh Reply

I can't tell if I am. I don't know where to put my sweater. Reply

Well, yes, but not if you go on and brush your shoulders off Reply

uh ok Reply

well idk how to make it smaller so whatever lol Reply

It's on Imgur so it doesn't matter anyway lol, it's not showing. Reply

I read all of that in his voice. What does he, um, DO these days? Reply

He issues strong denials about "I DO know what a grapefruit is" Reply

Corrupting the youth and mumbling on a show called "Power". Reply

I just saw a commercial for Power with him on it so I guess that. Reply

comment on things that don't concern him, treat his kids like shit etc Reply

I can tell what he doesn't do, and that's talk to his kid. Reply

idk but groupon is selling tickets to his bday bash... Reply

Wow rock bottom Reply

He's touring right now. He'll be performing at Ottawa Bluesfest this weekend. Reply

I feel like "this was too smart for me" is more of a diss to yourself, tbh. But probably accurate for 50 cent.



He sounds straight out of Lupe Fiasco's "Dumb it Down" lmao. Reply

Lol yup. Is it self awareness if you call yourself out while simultaneously making it seem like everybody is on your level? Reply

nnnn not 50 cent being self aware about how out of touch/dumb he is

Golf course music????? Reply

Does "s-" = "shit"? Because there's a "sh-" in the last paragraph and I am confuse. Reply

Here you go:



“I thought the shit was aight, you know what I’m sayin’? I liked the shit. But I’ma keep it 100: The shit was a little, the shit was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and shit, and tie a fucking sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League shit.”



“I ain’t gon’ hold you up. Some of that shit was like golf course music.”.



“I’mma tell you the truth: N***as hot out here. They don’t wanna hear that shit. They just wanna have a good time. Fuck that. You can’t be the best rapper at 47, because the new n***as is here,”



lol at this dumbass not even realising he called himself dumb Reply

lol just cuz ur a dumbass doesn't mean everyone else has to be? Reply

it is a boring ass album Reply

Lmao so much Instagram drama between grown ass men. Who would've thought. Reply

lol 5 cents is just mad that he hasn't had a hit song in over a decade, lbr. Reply

Lol I love his insta vids. He's hilarious. Reply

