50 Cent Disses Jay-Z’s Album ‘4:44’
50 Cent disses Jay-Z's album "4:44": "S— was like golf course music" https://t.co/2l7Jaqniov pic.twitter.com/RoT5P4Dk96— Variety (@Variety) 6 juillet 2017
The rapper posted an Instagram video (post deleted now) on Wednesday criticizing his latest release :
“I thought the s— was aight, you know what I’m sayin’? I liked the s—. But I’ma keep it 100: The s— was a little, the s— was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and s—, and tie a f—ing sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s—.”
“I ain’t gon’ hold you up. Some of that s— was like golf course music.”.
“I’mma tell you the truth: N—as hot out here. They don’t wanna hear that sh—. They just wanna have a good time. F— that. You can’t be the best rapper at 47, because the new n—as is here,”
Well, yes, but not if you go on and brush your shoulders off
Wow rock bottom
🙌🏽
He sounds straight out of Lupe Fiasco's "Dumb it Down" lmao.
Lmao so much Instagram drama between grown ass men. Who would've thought.
It would sound stupid from a younger person too, but from him it just sounds ridiculous.