Disability Organization Slams ‘Blind’ for Casting Alec Baldwin in Lead Role
The upcoming film “Blind,” starring Alec Baldwin as a novelist who loses his sight in a car crash.
It has drawn criticism for casting an able-bodied actor as the blind lead.
The Ruderman Family Foundation, a leading organization advocating for disability rights, spoke out against the film :
“Alec Baldwin in ‘Blind’ is just the latest example of treating disability as a costume. We no longer find it acceptable for white actors to portray black characters. Disability as a costume needs to also become universally unacceptable.”
