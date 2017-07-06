Disability Organization Slams ‘Blind’ for Casting Alec Baldwin in Lead Role

people really think you have to be what you play in a movie now??? Reply

i'm fully onboard with wanting more representation with actors who are actually what's being portrayed à la bomer in his latest role but comparing it to people in blackface? 🤔

Ummmm sorry no, this isn't the same as blackface



But anyway... Where was the outrage over At First Sight, Ray, or ANY movie with regular actors?? Reply

There were more than likely complaints about those movies but it's been my experience that no one ever really pays attention to the disabled community.

we did speak up, and we still are.

I can understand taking issue with this as blind actors are already limited in the roles that are available to them. An able-bodied actor taking away a role that could have easily gone to a blind actor is just worsening their already poor career prospects.

Oh, for fucks sake.

But it sounds like he can see at the beginning of the movie... it would probably be harder for a blind actor to believably portray that.

There are different levels and stages of blindness. There are lots of blind people out there who were able to see at some point in their life, and lost their vision.

Oh yeah, absolutely. I just meant, if a blind actor was playing someone who can see, it might not look like they are actually able to see? Or maybe I'm wrong and it's possible, either through talent, good direction or CGI, idk.

Someone needs to explain that a film starring an unknown blind actor would never receive financing, so it would never get made. This way, at least it's getting made.



It's called "show business" and not "show this-is-the-most-fair-way" for a reason. It's hard enough to get any film financed now, you either need a recognizable name in a lead role or the budget is going to be so tiny, it will never been seen by anyone. Reply

i hate when people say you need to be what you're playing in a movie/tv, but thats a dumb reason not to choose an actor that may be better suited for a role -- not saying that is the case here.



many huge studios specifically seek out unknown actors for blockbusters and see a lot of success and that line of thinking usually means white actor. Reply

Some blockbusters like Star Wars can afford to cast unknowns because they have a built-in audience. A film like this would never get made without a big name in the lead role.

but doesn't "at least it's getting made" assume the movie is going to be good or beneficial for the blind community?

Can't wait for the comments that'll claim there aren't any blind actors or that they needed a well known name.

they're already infesting this post lmao, ableds tbh

I see that, lol. Never fails. When we ask to play characters that have the disabilities we have the BS excuse is always, "oh they needed a big name."



Oh ok. So I'll ignore the fact that there are pleeeenty of movies that have been made with no "big name" and they became hits, I guess. Reply

A lot of people are still mad that Daredevil is played by a guy who isn't blind.

Are there any movies with blind actors? I've never seen any, but that doesn't mean much. Reply

I never understand the Daredevil complaints. Especially as Daredevil can see in his own way with his other senses so he doesn't move like a blind man as he can see, just not with his eyes. How is a blind actor going to be able to portray that. Fight scenes? Parkour? Easily moving around sets?

google blind martial artist, there are people who exist who do that. whether they can act is a different story but you know they never even tried to audition anyone who actually is blind and has that skillset.

It seems cheesy, but America's Next Top Model featuring a legally blind model like Amanda was a huge deal. People with disabilities still have dreams and aspirations, and are able to accomplish the same things others who don't have their limitations can do.

mte! or the one who was autistic, it was rly huge considering how little representation autistic women get.

Wasn't there also that deaf model... Nyle something-or-other?

Nyle di Marco who ended up winning that season.

I get the issues with casting a certain race for a certain role and the issues surrounding that.... but this..

Do people not get what "acting" is?



Do people not get what "acting" is? Reply

How else are actors with disabilities supposed to get their "big break" at all if they can't even land a role as a character with their own disability?

I get your point, obviously. And in this case, I don't know if any blind actors were considered. But getting a job based on your disability, rather than your acting skills seems off as well.. I mean, in that case every gay character should be played by gay men and women from now on. Every disabled person by a disabled person. No Bjork, Marion, Hanks, etc. in some of my favorite movies, all about disability.

They should be considered though, obviously. Parts should just go to the better actors, but I don't see Hollywood changing their money making schemes anytime soon.



They should be considered though, obviously. Parts should just go to the better actors, but I don't see Hollywood changing their money making schemes anytime soon. Reply

yes to needing more disability representation, but they can fuck off with that comparison to blackface. it was unnecessary.



and some of you rly need to realise there are disabled actors who need jobs too jfc 🙄

also lol at people being triggered by the blackface comparison. ontd hates it when you draw parallels, even when you're not equating the two

Wow, so many "it's acting/some people have war in their country" people already awake.

I certainly wouldn't compare this to blackface but I would definitely love to see more differently abled people on screen. I imagine it's already a struggle for them to even be considered for roles.

I don't know what opinion to take on this at all - i'm in two minds. The side that wishes there were more opportunities for disabled actors, balanced with the need to get films with this subject/representation made and funded. Either way it's disappointing that these aren't seen as mutually exclusive.

